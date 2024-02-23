Romania can start exporting sheep and mutton to Algeria

Stiri Recomandate

Florin Dumitrescu a dat cărțile pe față despre plecarea sa de la „Chefi la Cuțite”. Problemele se țin lanț: are două procese pe rol din partea avocaților

Chef Dumitrescu și-a făcut curaj să vorbească în fața a milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Colonia ACH din Pitești, racordată la civilizație!

O veste bună vine la Pitești dinspre colonia ACH, acolo unde rețelele de apă și canalizare, dar și rețeaua electrică și cea de gaze, sunt funcționale. Citește și: Pitești. Scări publice din Găvana III, modernizate Primarul municipiului, Cristian Gentea, a anunțat pe pagina de Facebook că „50%… [citeste mai departe]

Non-government loans dip 0.6 pct this January

Loans granted by credit institutions to the non-government sector dipped 0.6 percent in January 2024 from December 2023 (-1.7 percent in real terms) to RON 384.757 billion, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release. RON-denominated loans accounted for 68.5 percent of the total, down 0.5 pct, and foreign… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedia de la Boldureşti: Dentistul care a ajutat primarul localităţii să ascundă urmele accidentului va fi cercetat în libertate

Stomatologul reținut pentru că l-a ajutat pe primarul de Boldurești să ascundă urmele accidentului în care a decedat un copil de… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Mutu a transmis de ce are nevoie România pentru a face o impresie bună la EURO 2024

​Naționala de fotbal a României va fi prezentă la Campionatul European din acest an, iar Adrian Mutu a transmis că jucătorii au nevoie de meciuri în picioare pentru a reuși să producă o surpriză în Germania. [citeste mai departe]

(video) Iubire la nivel de campion mondial: Cele mai ascunse taine, dezvăluite de Anastasia Nichita și Valeriu Mircea

Campionii mondiali Anastasia Nichita și Valeriu Mircea, care formează un cuplu, au răspuns la câteva întrebări despre nuntă, copii, dar și despre viitorul lor în… [citeste mai departe]

Unde se vor antrena tricolorii la EURO 2024

UEFA a stabilit hotelurile pe care echipele le vor folosi pentru partidele ce se vor desfăşura în cadrul turneului final al EURO 2024, informează FRF. În fiecare oraş gazdă, UEFA a rezervat câte un hotel pentru fiecare echipă, la fiecare meci. Astfel, odată cu tragerea la sorţi, s-au stabilit şi hotelurile în care… [citeste mai departe]

2023 a fost unul dintre cei mai dinamici ani din ultimul deceniu în ceea ce privește livrările pe piața de retail

Studiu Colliers Anul 2023 s-a încheiat cu unul dintre cele mai bune rezultate din 2011 încoace în ceea ce privește livrările de noi proiecte de retail, adăugând aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură puternică pentru Jihadul Islamic - Un comandat de rang înalt, ucis de israelieni

Un palestinian, un membru de rang înalt al Jihadului Islamic, acuzat de implicare în mai multe atacuri antiisraeliene, a fost ”eliminat” într-un atac cu dronă, joi seara, în tabăra de refugiaţi din Jenin, în Cisordania… [citeste mai departe]

Ministry of Energy signs financing contract for construction of capacities that can be adapted to hydrogen

The Ministry of Energy signed on Friday the financing contract within Key Program 2 regarding the construction of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) electrical capacities, which can be adapted… [citeste mai departe]


Romania can start exporting sheep and mutton to Algeria

Publicat:
The competent authorities in Algeria have approved the sanitary-veterinary certificates for the export of sheep and mutton from Romania, according to a press release from the and (ANSVSA), sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"Today, the president of the and , , received the official notification from his Algerian counterpart, , by which we are informed about the approval of veterinary sanitary certificates for the export of sheep and mutton. Confirmation comes as a result…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Citroen anunța o motorizare mild-hybrid pentru C4 și C4 X: start de la 27.300 euro in Romania

10:31, 20.02.2024 - In ultimii 3 ani, Citroen a comercializat circa 60.000 de exemplare C4 și C4 X. Acum, constructorul francez de automobile anunța ca cele doua modele pot fi comandate și alaturi de o motorizare mild-hybrid la 48V. Aceasta integreaza un motor de 1.2 litri, pe benzina, de generație noua, care dezvolta…

Aleksei Navalny remains a symbol of fight for freedom (reactions of Romanian politicians)

17:15, 16.02.2024 - Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu, reacting on Friday to the death of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, said that he will remain a symbol of the fight for freedom and democracy. "Shocked by Alexei Navalny's death. There should be no doubt about responsibility of Putin's…

Lanes for EU-registered vehicles to become functional at check points in Romania

13:45, 16.02.2024 - Lanes for vehicles registered in the European Union will become functional at several checkpoints in Romania, according to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. "Today, we are meeting one of the essential requests of hauliers: lanes for vehicles registered in the European Union become functional. Yesterday,…

Judo: Start de sezon

17:46, 13.02.2024 - Prima competiție a anului, primele medalii pentru judoka antrenați de Paula Diaconescu la CSM Bacau. La Memorialul „Neculai Tivga” derulat weekendul trecut, la Ramnicu-Sarat și care a reunit pe cele trei spații de lupta 460 de sportivi de la 30 de echipe din Romania și Republica Moldova, gruparea bacauana…

PM Ciolacu: Russian Federation never attacked Romania intentedly and I am certain it will not in the future

18:50, 10.02.2024 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Saturday said, in Tulcea, while referring to the RO-ALERT warning messages received by the population on the night between Friday and Saturday, in the context of the war in Ukraine, that the Russian Federation never attacked Romania with intention since the start of…

Particularly warm Christmas weather throughout Romania

11:40, 22.12.2023 - The weather will be particularly warm for Christmas throughout the country, with temperatures ranging from 8 to 17 degrees Celsius, National Meteorological Administration (ANM) Director General Elena Mateescu told AGERPRES on Friday."On Monday, December 25, for Christmas, we expect particularly warm…

Romania sends PNRR payment request 3 worth 2.7 billion euro

20:15, 15.12.2023 - Romania sends PNRR payment request 3 worth 2.7 billion euroThe Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) sent Friday to the European Commission the third payment request under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which means a net funding of about 2.7 billion euro for Romania,…

Prețuri noua Toyota C-HR in Romania: start de la 33.700 de euro

12:11, 08.12.2023 - Cea de-a doua generație Toyota C-HR a ajuns acum și pe piața din Romania. Noul crossover hibrid al japonezilor este disponibil cu doua motorizari, una de 1.8 litri și 140 de cai putere, cealalta de 2.0 litri și 198 de cai putere. Alaturi de cele doua motorizari, noua Toyota C-HR este disponibila in…


