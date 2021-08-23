Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

- Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs,…

- President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…

- Tulpina indiana Delta a virusului SARS-COV-2, a fost confirmata in doua județe din Moldova. In Bacau sunt deja șapte persoane confirmate, iar in Iași un barbat se afla la terapie intensiva dupa ce analizele de laborator au aratat ca acesta este infectat cu varianta Delta. Un barbat din municipiul Pascani…

- An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia‘s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported, according to Reuters. An Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana,…

- U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters. The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

- Bulgaria a member country of the European Union has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to Bloomberg. Scepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the…

- Facebook Inc. issued a new report on Wednesday showing that most networks of accounts that the company removes for “inauthentic behaviour” originate in Russia or Iran, which accounted for 50 different network removals since 2017, according to Bloomberg. A total of 9 “inauthentic” networks originating…