Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Meniul din restaurantul Parlamentului este extrem de ieftin. Cât plătesc politicienii pentru 2 feluri + desert, de fapt

Meniul din restaurantul Parlamentului este extrem de ieftin. Cât plătesc politicienii pentru 2 feluri + desert, de fapt

Pentru următorii doi ani, ​Camera Deputaților vrea să concesioneze serviciile de alimentație din Restaurantul „Salon Brâncovenesc” și a unor bufete din Palatul… [citeste mai departe]

Patru motociclişti au fost răniţi în accidente produse în ultimele trei zile în Harghita

Patru motociclişti au fost răniţi în accidente produse în ultimele trei zile în Harghita

Patru motociclişti au suferit răni, în ultimele trei zile, după ce au pierdut controlul asupra direcţiei ori s-au dezechilibrat, într-unul din evenimentele rutiere fiind rănită şi o pasageră, a informat IPJ Harghita.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum adaugi coduri CAEN unei firme, Intreprinderi Individuale sau unei Persoane Fizice Autorizate?

Cum adaugi coduri CAEN unei firme, Intreprinderi Individuale sau unei Persoane Fizice Autorizate?

Codurile CAEN pentru firme reprezinta o clasificare statistica nationala a activitatilor economice ce pot fi desfasurate la noi in tara. Acestea contin activitatile ce pot fi desfasurate de catre o companie… [citeste mai departe]

Medic pus pe jar de Arafat: „Malpraxis impus de sus”!

Medic pus pe jar de Arafat: „Malpraxis impus de sus”!

Laura Zarafin , medic ATI la Spitalul Colentina din București, critică anunțul lui Raed Arafat care a transmis că autoritățile  pregătesc locuri la Terapie pentru copii în cazurile de Covid. „Malpraxis impus de sus , asta înțeleg că se pregătește . Nu poți trata sugari critici cu Covid… [citeste mai departe]

98 de focare noi de pestă porcină africană, la nivel de țară

98 de focare noi de pestă porcină africană, la nivel de țară

Aproape 100 de focare noi de pestă porcină africană (PPA) au fost confirmate de veterinari în ultima săptămână, în 19 judeţe, dintre care unul în jud. Mureș. Mai mult de jumătate dintre noile focare de PPA sunt în două judeţe din sudul ţării. Potrivit ANSVSA, la data de… [citeste mai departe]

Au scapat de arestul la domiciliu: Petre Neacsa, director in Ministerul Transporturilor, si Daniel Manole, fostul sef al ARSVOM, sub control judiciar

Au scapat de arestul la domiciliu: Petre Neacsa, director in Ministerul Transporturilor, si Daniel Manole, fostul sef al ARSVOM, sub control judiciar

Petre Neacsa, director al Directiei economice din cadrul Ministerului Transporturilor si Infrastructurii,… [citeste mai departe]

A treia doză de vaccin Pfizer scade semnificativ riscul de contaminare cu SARS-CoV-2

A treia doză de vaccin Pfizer scade semnificativ riscul de contaminare cu SARS-CoV-2

A treia doză administrată din vaccinul anti-Covid dezvoltat de Pfizer şi BioNTech îmbunătăţeşte semnificativ protecţia împotriva contaminării cu SARS-CoV-2 şi a unei forme grave de boală la oamenii cu vârste de peste 60 de ani. Rezultatele… [citeste mai departe]

Gestul nesăbuit care îi poate aduce lui Jador dosar penal. Ce a făcut în timp ce cânta e revoltător

Gestul nesăbuit care îi poate aduce lui Jador dosar penal. Ce a făcut în timp ce cânta e revoltător

Celebrul cântăreț Jador are probleme cu legea. Un gest făcut la un eveniment l-ar putea costa foarte mult pe artist, potrivit noului cod penal. Vedeta este la un pas să ajungă la închisoare!… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia a anunțat că va construi un gard înalt de 2,5 metri la frontiera cu Belarus pentru a opri migranţii

Polonia a anunțat că va construi un gard înalt de 2,5 metri la frontiera cu Belarus pentru a opri migranţii

Polonia va construi un gard de-a lungul frontierei sale cu Belarus, a anunţat luni ministrul polonez al apărării Mariusz Blaszczak, în scopul stopării migranţilor care în acest an… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalele mureșene se pregătesc de noul val de COVID

Spitalele mureșene se pregătesc de noul val de COVID

După mai multe luni în care numărul pacienților cu COVID-19 internați în spitale a fost foarte mic, în ultima perioadă cazurile noi au revenit în spitale. Deocamdată medicii sunt în stand-by, iar secțiile, chiar dacă între timp au revenit la activitatea normală, sunt pregătite să reia circuitul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia

said that the Republic of Moldova wants its relations with Russia to be based on pragmatism and will work to prevent a destabilization of the situation with regard to the frozen conflict between Chisinau and its Moscow-backed breakaway region, Transdniester, according to RFE/RL. Sandu, who defeated Russia-backed incumbent in November […] The post Republic of Moldova: wantspragmatic relationship’ with Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

20:30, 06.08.2021 - The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania firmly supports aspirations of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program

15:30, 23.07.2021 - Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs,…

President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election

17:16, 12.07.2021 - President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…

Varianta Delta a coronavirusului, confirmata in doua județe din Moldova. Unul dintre pacienți este internat la ATI

14:55, 07.07.2021 - Tulpina indiana Delta a virusului SARS-COV-2, a fost confirmata in doua județe din Moldova. In Bacau sunt deja șapte persoane confirmate, iar in Iași un barbat se afla la terapie intensiva dupa ce analizele de laborator au aratat ca acesta este infectat cu varianta Delta. Un barbat din municipiul Pascani…

Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia’s far east

11:40, 06.07.2021 - An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia‘s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported, according to Reuters. An Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana,…

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours

15:31, 03.06.2021 - Bulgaria a member country of the European Union has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to Bloomberg.  Scepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the…

Facebook: Most ‘inauthentic’ networks start in Russia, Iran

14:55, 26.05.2021 - Facebook Inc. issued a new report on Wednesday showing that most networks of accounts that the company removes for “inauthentic behaviour” originate in Russia or Iran, which accounted for 50 different network removals since 2017, according to Bloomberg.  A total of 9 “inauthentic” networks originating…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 24 august 2021
Bucuresti 17°C | 32°C
Iasi 15°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 24°C
Timisoara 14°C | 25°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 420.054,00 1.522.758,80
II (5/6) 5 28.003,60 -
III (4/6) 322 434,83 -
IV (3/6) 6.942 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.011.054,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 august 2021
USD 4.2079
EUR 4.9335
CHF 4.5895
GBP 5.751
CAD 3.3041
XAU 241.826
JPY 3.8225
CNY 0.6487
AED 1.1456
AUD 3.0201
MDL 0.239
BGN 2.5224

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec