President Maia Sandu said that the Republic of Moldova wants its relations with Russia to be based on pragmatism and will work to prevent a destabilization of the situation with regard to the frozen conflict between Chisinau and its Moscow-backed breakaway region, Transdniester, according to RFE/RL. Sandu, who defeated Russia-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in November […] The post Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government
20:30, 06.08.2021 - The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…
ForMin Aurescu: Romania firmly supports aspirations of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program
15:30, 23.07.2021 - Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs,…
President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election
17:16, 12.07.2021 - President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…
