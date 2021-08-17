PwC: Digital transformation, ranks first in top of investment priorities of general managers in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Microbuz cu români implicat într-un grav accident rutier în Franța: Un mort și un rănit grav. Românii fugeau de vameși - Care este MOTIVUL

Tragicul accident s-a petrecut în noaptea de duminică spre luni, în jurul orei 2:20, lângă Pont-d'Ardres, atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Se strică vremea! 22 de județe, vizate de avertismentul meteorologilor

Meteorologii au emis marţi o atenţionare Cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică accentuată valabilă până joi dimineaţa în 22 de judeţe din centrul, sudul şi estul ţării, inclusiv Capitala. Potrivit Administraţiei Naţionale de Meteorologie (ANM), în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Ce se întâmplă dacă amesteci popcorn cu lapte – Rezultatul e complet surprinzător

Pentru iubitorii de popcorn cu sare, avem un experiment cel puțin ineditUn clip a devenit viral pe internet. Este vorba de o rețeta complet surprinzătoare de popcorn cu … laptePuteți vedea întreg procesul,… [citeste mai departe]

16 români au părăsit Kabul cu aeronave străine, iar 27 sunt în așteptare. Ar mai fi și alți români în campusuri, păzite de talibani

Luni noapte, în afară de cei 35 de români despre care autoritățile române au afirmat că știau, alți 7 români și-au anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion s-a prăbușit lângă Moscova - Momentul a fost filmat - Nu există supraviețuitori

Un prototip de avion militar s-a prăbușit lângă Moscova după ce a luat foc în aer, la unul dintre motoare. În avionul militar se pare că se aflau trei persoane și era vorba de un zbor de testare. Producătorul avionului… [citeste mai departe]

Walter Mărăcineanu - Atelier. Expoziție 21 august - 8 septembrie 2021 la Galeriile de Artă ...

La Galeriile de Art Brila Walter Mrcineanu va deschide expoziia Atelier sâmbt 21 august 2021 la ora 11. Aflate în Piaa Traian nr 2 Galeriile de Art Brila sunt locul tradiional de expunere a artitilor… [citeste mai departe]

Doi algerieni, depistați la Brodina

Doi bărbați de origine algeriană au fost depistați în ziua de 15 august de polițiștii de frontieră din județul Suceava. Cei doi au venit cel mai probabil din Ucraina și au intrat ilegal în România. Bărbații prinși în zona localității Brodina, cu vârste de 25, respectiv 27 de ani, intenționau să ... [citeste mai departe]

Afacerile cu lemn ale premierului: a vândut bucata de pădure din moștenire - Câți bani a obținut din tranzacțiile cu lemnul exploatat

Florin Cîțu a făcut afaceri cu lemn. Pe vremea când era senator, actualul premier a vândut masă lemnoasă de aproxmativ 30.000… [citeste mai departe]

Tânără de 18 ani din Abrud rănită într-un accident rutier pe care l-a provocat la intersectie dintre DN 74 și DN 74A

Ieri, 16 august 2021, în jurul orei 13.30, Politia Orașului Abrud a intervenit pentru soluționarea unui accident rutier produs pe raza orașului Abrud, la… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimul tronson al drumului expres Craiova-Pitești trebuie finalizat în 3 ani. CNAIR a semnat contractul de execuție

Compania de Drumuri a semnat, astăzi, contractul pentru proiectarea şi execuţia ultimului lot al Drumului Expres Craiova – Piteşti, a anunţat ministrul Transporturilor,… [citeste mai departe]


PwC: Digital transformation, ranks first in top of investment priorities of general managers in Romania

Publicat:
The vast majority (85%) of general managers in Romania plan to increase investment in digital transformation in the next three years, according to the CEO Survey 2021 conducted by .

Thus, the digital transformation climbs to the first place in the top of the domains for which the executives will allocate more funds.

Asked about how they have changed their investment intentions as a result of the crisis caused by the pandemic, the general managers in Romania mentioned in order, after digital transformation (85%), the initiatives for cost efficiency (83%), the leadership…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


