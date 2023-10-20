Prospects dim for US-EU summit deals on trade, with focus on Mideast, Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Cum au fost eliminați teroriști Hamas din Cisiordania. Imaginile au fost făcute publice de armata israeliană

Cum au fost eliminați teroriști Hamas din Cisiordania. Imaginile au fost făcute publice de armata israeliană

Armata israeliană a publicat, vineri, imagini cu raidul asupra unei tabere Hamas din Cisiordania. Peste 20 de persoane căutate au fost arestate și peste 12 teroriști au fost uciși.… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de vânt în câteva județe

Cod galben de vânt în câteva județe

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri, o atenționare cod galben de intensificări ale vântului. În intervalul 20 octombrie, ora 10 – 22 octombrie, ora 10, vântul va avea intensificări în Banat, Crișana și în sud-vestul Transilvaniei, cu viteze în general de 55…60 km/h. În Carpații Occidentali și în vestul… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt artiștii care au pornit campania de afișe cu israelieni răpiți de Hamas, ajunsă și la București. „Vrem să punem presiune pe politicieni”. Reacția ambasadorului Israelului 

Cine sunt artiștii care au pornit campania de afișe cu israelieni răpiți de Hamas, ajunsă și la București. „Vrem să punem presiune pe politicieni”. Reacția ambasadorului Israelului 

„Acum aproape… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani poți retrage de la bancomat într-o zi. Limite impuse de bănci

Câți bani poți retrage de la bancomat într-o zi. Limite impuse de bănci

Toți avem nevoie să scoatem bani de la bancomat și ne întrebăm adesea care este limita, mai ales dacă vrem să retragem tot salariul din luna respectivă sau pentru alte cheltuieli mari și nu putem să plătim cu cardul. [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Afaceri inițiate de studenți, prezentate în Sala Pașilor Pierduți

(AUDIO) Iași: Afaceri inițiate de studenți, prezentate în Sala Pașilor Pierduți

Sala Pașilor Pierduți din cadrul Universității „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” din Iași găzduiește, astăzi, prezentarea afacerilor inițiate de studenți, în cadrul unui proiect finanțat din Fondul Social European. După jurizare, au fost selectate… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Mecanici de locomotiva si sefi de tren, testati de politisti cu aparatul etilotest

Constanta: Mecanici de locomotiva si sefi de tren, testati de politisti cu aparatul etilotest

La data de 19 octombrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Sectiei Regionale Politie Transporturi Constanta Biroul Siguranta Publica si Protectia Calatorilor, au desfasurat o actiune pe linia sigurantei feroviare. Activitatile… [citeste mai departe]

Testul de inteligenţă care dă bătăi de cap adulţilor. Ce greutate au oaia, pisica şi raţa, de fapt?

Testul de inteligenţă care dă bătăi de cap adulţilor. Ce greutate au oaia, pisica şi raţa, de fapt?

Cel mai tare test de inteligență al momentului. Este un exercițiu matematic, ce pare foarte simplu la prima vedere, dar reprezintă o adevărată provocare. Doar puțini își pot da seama ce… [citeste mai departe]

Formula de pace ucraineană. Zelenski anunță o reuniune internațională în Malta

Formula de pace ucraineană. Zelenski anunță o reuniune internațională în Malta

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a anunţat joi seara, în discursul său zilnic către naţiune, organizarea în cursul acestei luni a unei „reuniuni internaţionale majore” în insula Malta cu privire la formula sa de pace, o propunere… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic deviat pe A1

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic deviat pe A1

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, in noaptea de vineri sambata, se va inchide traficul pe Autostrada A1 pe sensul Nadlac Deva, pe tronsonul kilometric 441 426 intre nodurile rutiere Traian Vuia si Margina, judetul Timis pentru efectuarea lucrarilor de reparatie a partii carosabile si… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Prospects dim for US-EU summit deals on trade, with focus on Mideast, Ukraine

Publicat:
Prospects dim for US-EU summit deals on trade, with focus on Mideast, Ukraine

Prospects dimmed on Thursday for agreements ending long-running disputes between the and over Trump-era tariffs and U.S. green subsidies after negotiators failed to make any breakthroughs before a summit, according to Reuters. chief Ursula von der Leyen said the Israel-Gaza conflict and efforts to ensure continued support […] The post Prospects dim for US-EU summit deals on trade, with focus on Mideast, Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU seeks to ease US tariff, green subsidy threats

11:20, 16.10.2023 - The European Union will seek this week to ward off the return of Trump-era metals tariffs and to lessen the negative impact on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its subsidies for electric vehicles, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden will host European Commission chief Ursula von…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply

11:15, 28.09.2023 - US oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts, according to Reuters.  US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 85 cents at $94.53 a barrel by 0649…

China slams EU over electric vehicle subsidy probe

10:50, 14.09.2023 - China accused the European Union of „naked protectionist behaviour” on Thursday after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, according to Politico. “China expresses its high concern and strong dissatisfaction over the probe…

Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border

10:20, 08.09.2023 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Thursday held a call to discuss Romania’s investigation into drone debris found in Romania close to its border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said, according to Reuters. Parts of what could be a Russian…

Finland to build EU’s largest stockpile for chemical and nuclear emergencies

14:21, 16.08.2023 - Finland will build up the largest strategic reserve of emergency supplies in the European Union after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an effort within the bloc to boost its crisis preparedness, according Bloomberg. The project, which received E242 million in funding from the European Commission,…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

China tops agenda as Biden welcomes Italy’s Meloni to Washington

11:50, 27.07.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy’s relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda, according to Reuters. Italy‘s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 octombrie 2023
USD 4.6981
EUR 4.9734
CHF 5.2654
GBP 5.6914
CAD 3.4291
XAU 299.148
JPY 3.1329
CNY 0.642
AED 1.2791
AUD 2.9634
MDL 0.2588
BGN 2.5428

Urmareste stirile pe: