Pressure grows on Israel to prolong cease-fire in war with Hamas

Polițiștii locali din Timișoara au dat amenzi de peste 35.000 de lei, într-o singură săptămână, pentru probleme de salubrizare

Timp de o săptămână, între 17 și 23 noiembrie, polițiștii locali din Timișoara au verificat 38 de sesizări privitoare la mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

De Crăciun Stella Artois continuă să aducă prietenii și familiile împreună

În perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, Stella Artois, unul dintre brand-urile premium din portofoliul Bergenbier S.A., parte a grupului Molson Coors Beverage Company, aduce „berea Crăciunului” în două locuri magice din România: Târgul de Crăciun… [citeste mai departe]

Harghita: Angajaţi ai Casei de Pensii, ITM, AJOFM şi AJPIS, în grevă generală

Zeci de angajaţi ai Casei Judeţene de Pensii, Inspectoratului Teritorial de Muncă, Agenţiei Judeţene pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă şi Agenţiei Judeţene pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie Socială se află în grevă generală, de astăzi, nemulţumiţi… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu a venit să-și studieze dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin. Fostul premier și-a luat și avocatul

Florin Cîțu s-a prezentat la Comsiai Juridică din Senat, pentru a-și studia dosarul în megascandalul achizițiilor de vaccin din pandemie. Fostul… [citeste mai departe]

IPS Calinic rugat să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică

Arhiepiscopul Sucevei și Rădăuților, IPS Calinic, a fost întrebat de un enoriaș să explice dacă instituția protopopului este necanonică. ”Ați fost întrebat despre protopopi. Părintele Profesor …… scrie în cursuri că instituția protopopului este necanonică.… [citeste mai departe]

Ostaticul rus Roni Krivoi, eliberat duminică, a reuşit să scape răpitorilor, dar a fost predat Hamasului de civili

Roni Krivoi, în vârstă de 25 de ani, care-şi poartă părul blond lung şi care are o barbă, a fost eliberat duminică - în afara acordului dintre Israel şi Hamas - ”în… [citeste mai departe]

Visează la Brad Pitt și la calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la volei

La doar 18 ani, Iarina Axinte este ridicătoarea titulară a naționalei și a formației Volei Alba Blaj Iarina Axinte a fost titulara României la Campionatele Europene din august și acum vrea să-și ducă echipa de club, Volei Alba Blaj, spre… [citeste mai departe]

Tavanul unei sucursale bancare din Dej, prăbușit. Mai multe persoane prinse sub dărâmături

Mai multe echipaje de pompieri din Dej și din Cluj-Napoca au intervenit luni la amiază pentru salvarea mai multor persoane prinse sub dărâmături în sediul unei bănci din Dej. Este vorba despre sediul Alpha Bank… [citeste mai departe]

ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou, de săptămâna viitoare

Eveniment ANM: Temperaturi în creștere până în 3 decembrie, cu maxime între 6 și 11 grade / Vremea se răcește din nou,… [citeste mai departe]

Fiul lui Brad Pitt îi transmite un mesaj dur tatălui său: „Un nemernic de talie mondială, o ființă umană îngrozitoare”

Fiul lui Brad Pitt l-a numit pe acesta un „nemernic de talie mondială” și o „ființă umană îngrozitoare” într-o postare dură de Ziua Tatălui.… [citeste mai departe]


Pressure grows on Israel to prolong cease-fire in war with Hamas

Publicat:
Pressure grows on Israel to prolong cease-fire in war with Hamas

Israel is coming under increasing pressure to agree to an extension of a four-day pause in its war with Hamas, according to Bloomberg.  US said he supports prolonging the cease-fire, which is due to end on Tuesday morning and part of a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The […] The post Pressure grows on Israel to prolong cease-fire in war with Hamas appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

