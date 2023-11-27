Pressure grows on Israel to prolong cease-fire in war with Hamas Israel is coming under increasing pressure to agree to an extension of a four-day pause in its war with Hamas, according to Bloomberg. US President Joe Biden said he supports prolonging the cease-fire, which is due to end on Tuesday morning and part of a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The […] The post Pressure grows on Israel to prolong cease-fire in war with Hamas appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Source: sursazilei.ro

