Poland wants to halt Russian oil, gas on Ukraine invasion Poland will strive to stop all Russian oil, gas and coal imports this year, as moves to wean Europe off its dependence on energy supplies from the country over its war in Ukraine intensify, according to Bloomberg. Poland plans to "do everything" to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2022, Prime Minister Mateusz

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

