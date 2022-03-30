Poland wants to halt Russian oil, gas on Ukraine invasion

Stiri Recomandate

„Credem în promisiunea rușilor? Desigur că nu”. Zonele în care forțele ruse au continuat bombardamentele

Miercuri, 30 martie, Guvernatorul regiunii Cernihiv din nordul Ucrainei a declarat că nu a văzut nicio încetinire a atacurilor rusești, în pofida promisiunii Moscovei… [citeste mai departe]

Lege promulgată: Părinţii ce rămân acasă cu copiii aflaţi în carantină sau izolare primesc concediu medical

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, miercuri, legea pentru modificarea şi completarea Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 158/2005 privind concediile şi indemnizaţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Macron i-a spus lui Putin că nu este posibil să plătească facturile de gaz în ruble

Președintele francez Emmanuel Macron i-a spus marți omologul său rus, Vladimir Putin, că nu este posibil ca clienții occidentali de gaz să își plătească facturile în ruble, a declarat marți un oficial… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă: „În acest moment 11 jaloane şi ţinte din cele 24 pentru PNRR sunt închise”

„Înainte de a intra în agenda şedinţei de Guvern, doresc să fac menţiunea că suntem aproape de încheierea trimestrului I din acest an şi la nivelul Guvernului am avut de îndeplinit 24 de jaloane şi ţinte… [citeste mai departe]

ACUZAȚII INCREDIBILE lansate de Trump! Hunter Biden, fiul președintelui SUA, ar fi primit 3,5 mil. $ de la familia primarului din Moscova!

Donald Trump nu ratează nicio ocazie să-l defăimeze pe președintele american Joe Biden. Din acest motiv, acesta i-a cerut… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educației ar putea renunța la semestre/trimestre și le-ar putea înlocui cu 5 module de învățare. Urmează discuții pe evaluare, printre propuneri este și renunțarea la teze

Viitorul an școlar… [citeste mai departe]

Declarația unică: Și pensionarii trebuie s-o depună în 2022 pentru anumite venituri

Atâta timp cât nu există o excepție clară în legislația fiscală, declarația unică trebuie depusă de către toți cei care obțin venituri dintre cele vizate prin acest formular. Astfel, pentru că în cazul pensionarilor nu există… [citeste mai departe]

Emoții și povești de viață captivante cu FUEGO, la TVR2

Uneori ne putem ghida viața după modelele din jur. Putem găsi exemple în poveștile admirabile ale celor care și-au construit existența după principii solide, dăruind celor din jur din priceperea și talentul lor. Iar atunci când știm că avem astfel de personalități, e păcat să nu… [citeste mai departe]

În ciuda negocierilor, războiul din Ucraina continuă. Volodimir Zelenski nu are încredere în promisiunile Rusiei

Toată lumea aștepta ca după negocierile de marți de la Istanbul între reprezentanții Moscovei și ai Kievului să intervină un cât de mic semnal că acțiunile trupelor Rusiei… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: „Este diferenţă între propunerile festiviste, pe Facebook şi cele argumentate şi discutate”

Este o diferenţă între propunerile festiviste, pe Facebook şi propunerile totuşi argumentate şi discute şi cu Comisia şi cu Ministerul Finanţelor, să vedem impactul, a… [citeste mai departe]


Poland wants to halt Russian oil, gas on Ukraine invasion

Publicat:
Poland wants to halt Russian oil, gas on Ukraine invasion

Poland will strive to stop all Russian oil, gas and coal imports this year, as moves to wean Europe off its dependence on energy supplies from the country over its war in Ukraine intensify, according to Bloomberg. Poland plans to “do everything” to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2022, […] The post Poland wants to halt Russian oil, gas on Ukraine invasion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

NATO wants to avoid getting dragged into a war with Russia by mistake

12:46, 18.03.2022 - Military commanders from NATO countries are working the phones with their Russian counterparts to make sure the U.S. and its allies don’t get dragged into a war over a misunderstanding on the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near Lviv, the city in…

Slovakia charges two people with espionage for Russia

15:35, 15.03.2022 - Slovakia has charged a former military academy officer and another man with espionage for Russia, police and a special prosecutor said on Tuesday. The NATO member bordering Ukraine, detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow and expelled three Russian diplomats in response, according to Bloomberg. …

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia visit Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

11:45, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.  Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful explosions…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. UPDATE

16:10, 25.02.2022 - Update 16:07- Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict. “Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry said, according to Reuters. A Moldovan-flagged…

Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

15:15, 24.02.2022 - Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…


