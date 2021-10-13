Poland plans border wall with Belarus

Stiri Recomandate

Recomandări ale polițiștilor din Alba, pentru prevenirea furturilor din locuințe. Cum acționează hoții

Recomandări ale polițiștilor din Alba, pentru prevenirea furturilor din locuințe. Cum acționează hoții În această perioadă, polițiștii Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Alba, prin Compartimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Claudius Aeliani Partea a 27-a: De natura animalium: 17.46.

Preambul: Claudius Aeliani este un autor clasic bilingv în latină-greacă, denumit meliglossos (cel dulce la vorbă), născut la Praeneste (astăzi Palestrina) în Latium, peninsula italică cca. 175 e.n. – decedat cca. 235 e.n. A scris lucări din care s-au păstrat cel puţin două:  în 17 cărţi… [citeste mai departe]

Avocații lui Vladimir Plahotniuc: Atentat la viața clientului. O înscenare care costă vieți

Vladimir Plahotniuc demult a fugit din țară și este „bine-merci” pe alte meleaguri, dar figuranții înscenării atentatului la viața lui, din aprilie 2017, se află detenție. Dosarul nu a obținut o finalitate, fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Garderoba lui Amy Winehouse valorează o avere! Hainele cântăreţei au fost scoase la licitaţie

Garderoba cântăreţei Amy Winehouse, estimată între 1 şi 2 milioane de dolari, a fost scoasă la licitaţie . Rochii, cărţi, discuri, genţi şi obiecte care i-au aparţinut artistei britanice vor fi scoase la… [citeste mai departe]

Instituțiile publice NU vor mai putea solicita copii după documentele cetățenilor, de la 1 ianuarie 2022. Legea, la promulgare

Instituțiile publice NU vor mai putea solicita copii după documentele cetățenilor, de la 1 ianuarie 2022. Legea, la promulgare Instituțiile… [citeste mai departe]

Nu există zi fără peste 100 de amenzi date celor care ignoră pandemia

Polițiștii timișeni împreună cu polițiștii locali, jandarmii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Timiș, pompierii din cadrul I.S.U Banat și reprezentanți ai I.T.M Timiș au desfășurat acțiuni în sistem integrat în vederea limitării răspândirii… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Jaf la o bancă din Brăila. Un bărbat a furat câteva mii de euro

Un bărbat a jefuit, miercuri, o sucursală bancară din Brăila, după ce a amenințat o angajată. Autoritățile încearcă să dea de urma hoțului, întregul moment al jafului fiind surprins de camerele de supraveghere din bancă. În imaginile publicate de site-ul… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE. Actorul William Shatner, din serialul Star Trek, pleacă astăzi în spațiu cu racheta lui Jeff Bezos

William Shatner, în vârstă de 90 de ani, celebru pentru rolul căpitanului Kirk din “Star Trek”, urmează să zboare astăzi pentru prima dată în spaţiu, la bordul vehiculului New Shepard,… [citeste mai departe]

MApN: Spitalul Modular de la Lețcani a operaționalizat primele 24 de paturi ATI

Spitalul Modular de la Leţcani, judeţul Iaşi, a operaţionalizat miercuri 24 de paturi ATI, sub coordonarea colonelului medic Daniel Ionuţ Derioiu, a informat Ministerul Apărării Naţionale. Potrivit MApN, primii şase pacienţi au fost programaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Federaţia de fotbal din Kosovo a renunţat la serviciile selecţionerului elveţian Bernard Challandes după înfrângerea în fața Georgiei

Federaţia de fotbal din Kosovo a anunţat miercuri că a renunţat la serviciile selecţionerului elveţian Bernard Challandes… [citeste mai departe]


Poland plans border wall with Belarus

Publicat:
of Ministers has approved a draft law to build a high, solid barrier with a monitoring system and motion sensors at the border with Belarus, aiming to curb migrants illegally crossing into Polish territory, according to Politico.  “ of Ministers has just adopted a bill on the construction of state border […] The post Poland plans border wall with Belarus appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

