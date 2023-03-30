PM Ciuca, representatives of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about development of microelectronics

Stiri Recomandate

Reacția Statelor Unite după arestarea în Rusia a jurnalistului american acuzat de spionaj

Reacția Statelor Unite după arestarea în Rusia a jurnalistului american acuzat de spionaj

Administraţia de la Washington este "profund preocupată" de arestarea jurnalistului american Evan Gershkovich în Rusia, a declarat joi seară secretarul de Stat Antony Blinken, denunţând tentativele Kremlinului de "intimidare"… [citeste mai departe]

ANOSR intră peste Parlament: Plagiatorii sunt protejați prin Legile Educației

ANOSR intră peste Parlament: Plagiatorii sunt protejați prin Legile Educației

Alianţa Naţională a Organizaţiilor Studenţeşti din România (ANOSR) a transmis Parlamentului mai multe amendamente la legile educaţiei naţionale, ei precizând că forma actuală a legii permite prescrierea abaterii de la normele de etică, prin… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea dezastruoasă a spitalului trebuie oprită!

Conducerea dezastruoasă a spitalului trebuie oprită!

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Este semnalul de alarmă tras de șeful județului în ședința Consiliului Județean, vizavi de noile arierate pe cale să se nască. Totuși, Romeo Dunca nu o va demite încă pe Alina Stancovici, Consiliul de Administrație urmând să analizeze și situația, și activitatea Comitetului Director!… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Pedeapsă penală sau amenzi de 32 mii lei pentru rezerviştii care nu se vor prezenta la exerciţiile militare: Precizările Ministerului Apărării

(video) Pedeapsă penală sau amenzi de 32 mii lei pentru rezerviştii care nu se vor prezenta la exerciţiile militare: Precizările Ministerului Apărării

Ministerul Apărării a venit cu precizări privind exercițiile militare la care vor fi chemați… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat investiţa privind dezvoltarea capacităţii de supraveghere, control şi monitorizare a pădurilor prin intermediul unui sistem informatic integrat

Guvernul a aprobat investiţa privind dezvoltarea capacităţii de supraveghere, control şi monitorizare a pădurilor prin intermediul unui sistem informatic integrat

Ministerul Mediului anunţă că a fost aprobată o hotărâre de Guvern… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Terheș, șocat de ce a văzut la vama Nădlac ca urmare a neintrării României în Schengen

Europarlamentarul Terheș, șocat de ce a văzut la vama Nădlac ca urmare a neintrării României în Schengen

La invitația mai multor șoferi și transportatori români, europarlamentarul Cristian Terheș a fost pe data de 26 martie 2023 la vama Nădlac, județul Arad, pentru a vedea la fața locului… [citeste mai departe]

Africa de Sud îşi apără prietenia cu Rusia în pofida războiului din Ucraina

Africa de Sud îşi apără prietenia cu Rusia în pofida războiului din Ucraina

Ministrul sud-african al Relaţiilor Internaţionale şi Cooperării, Naledi Pandor, a apărat joi prietenia ţării sale cu Rusia, în pofida presiunilor internaţionale legate de războiul Rusiei împotriva Ucrainei, şi a subliniat că această relaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Putin cheamă 147.000 de ruși la serviciul militar obligatoriu

Putin cheamă 147.000 de ruși la serviciul militar obligatoriu

Vladimir Putin a semnat un decret care demarează campania de recrutare militară ce are loc în fiecare primăvară, chemând 147.000 de cetățeni pentru serviciul militar obligatoriu, transmite joi agenția de presă rusă TASS, preluată de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul rus de Externe urmează să prezideze în aprilie o reuniune a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU, anunţă Moscova

Ministrul rus de Externe urmează să prezideze în aprilie o reuniune a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU, anunţă Moscova

Ministrul rus de Externe Serghei Lavrov urmează să prezideze, la New York, o reuniune a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU, în aprilie, luna în care Rusia deţine… [citeste mai departe]

Nu îl ocoli când faci cumpărături! Fructul care susţine producţia de serotonină și îmbunătăţeşte calitatea somnului

Nu îl ocoli când faci cumpărături! Fructul care susţine producţia de serotonină și îmbunătăţeşte calitatea somnului

Consumul unui fruct pe care îl găsești în fiecare supermarket a dus la îmbunătăţiri semnificative în ceea ce priveşte calitatea somnului, dar şi… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca, representatives of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about development of microelectronics

Publicat:
PM Ciuca, representatives of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about development of microelectronics

of (IPCEI) on Microelectronics and (IPCEI ME/CT) was the focus of discussions between prime minister and representatives of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, AHK, at a meeting held at the , informs the government in a press release.

The meeting was also a good opportunity to reconfirm Romania's commitment to developing a microelectronics ecosystem.

Help…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca: Romania-Poland commercial exchanges have increased

13:55, 28.03.2023 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday said that trade exchanges between Romania and Poland in 2022 increased by 20% from 2021, reaching 11 billion euros, adding that the trade is disfavouring Romania, which is why the Romanian business community should find solutions to balance it.Ciuca…

Chamber of Commerce partner at the Bucharest International Boat Show, between March 30 and April 2

17:55, 22.03.2023 - The nautical and adventure sectors will constantly develop and, in this context, the representatives of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) proposed to promote, through specific means, the opportunities offered by these industries, CCIB President Iuliu Stocklosa stated.Between March…

Meeting of inter-ministerial committee on accession to OECD; PM asks for maximum priority to fulfil obligations

13:45, 16.03.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Wednesday to all institutions in charge of meeting the standards of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to treat with "maximum priority" the activities necessary to achieve the line objectives, underscoring that, for Romania, the…

PM Ciuca meets US official Dereck J. Hoga; US side offers technical support for inclusion in Visa Waiver

10:40, 14.03.2023 - The prime minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca, received at the Victoria Palace the principal deputy assistant to the secretary of state with the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US State Department, Dereck J. Hogan, in a context in which the American side offered to provide technical support…

PM Ciuca - meeting with representatives of Mass Global Energy, buyer of Mintia Thermal Power Plant

20:06, 06.03.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of Mass Global Energy Rom, the company which acquired the Mintia Thermal Power Plant. On this occasion, the investment plan worth over 1 billion EUR, which will transform the thermal power plant into the largest…

Chamber of Commerce's Daraban to meet Columbian Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade Quintero Suarez

11:40, 03.03.2023 - The President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, together with a delegation of businessmen made up of representatives of the most powerful Romanian companies that could get involved in the import-export activity with South America, participated in a working meeting…

Prime minister analyses situation of state companies in defence and aerospace industry in meeting with unions

16:30, 27.02.2023 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with the leaders of trade unions in the defence and the aerospace industry, with the situation of the Romanian state companies in these sectors of activity being analysed on this occasion, informs a press release of…

European Chambers of Commerce analyze in Bucharest development strategy of Carpathian Region

21:55, 16.02.2023 - A complex of sustainable strategies in the Carpathian Region can only be approached in resonance with the objectives of Romania's interest, derived from the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (SUERD), believes the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban.…


