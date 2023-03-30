PM Ciuca, representatives of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about development of microelectronics

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday said that trade exchanges between Romania and Poland in 2022 increased by 20% from 2021, reaching 11 billion euros, adding that the trade is disfavouring Romania, which is why the Romanian business community should find solutions to balance it.Ciuca…

- The nautical and adventure sectors will constantly develop and, in this context, the representatives of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) proposed to promote, through specific means, the opportunities offered by these industries, CCIB President Iuliu Stocklosa stated.Between March…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Wednesday to all institutions in charge of meeting the standards of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to treat with "maximum priority" the activities necessary to achieve the line objectives, underscoring that, for Romania, the…

- The prime minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca, received at the Victoria Palace the principal deputy assistant to the secretary of state with the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US State Department, Dereck J. Hogan, in a context in which the American side offered to provide technical support…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of Mass Global Energy Rom, the company which acquired the Mintia Thermal Power Plant. On this occasion, the investment plan worth over 1 billion EUR, which will transform the thermal power plant into the largest…

- The President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, together with a delegation of businessmen made up of representatives of the most powerful Romanian companies that could get involved in the import-export activity with South America, participated in a working meeting…

- Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with the leaders of trade unions in the defence and the aerospace industry, with the situation of the Romanian state companies in these sectors of activity being analysed on this occasion, informs a press release of…

- A complex of sustainable strategies in the Carpathian Region can only be approached in resonance with the objectives of Romania's interest, derived from the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (SUERD), believes the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban.…