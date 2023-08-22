Over RON 1.13bl for 100 infrastructure projects under Anghel Saligny Programme

Stiri Recomandate

DIICOT: Şoferul care a omorât doi tineri a fost cercetat de două ori pentru deţinere de droguri

DIICOT: Şoferul care a omorât doi tineri a fost cercetat de două ori pentru deţinere de droguri

Şoferul de 19 ani care a omorât doi tineri şi a rănit alţi trei în localitatea 2 Mai a mai fost cercetat în două dosare penale pentru deţinere, fără drept, de droguri de risc în vederea consumului propriu,… [citeste mai departe]

Uită de Maldive sau Thailanda. Colțul de Rai din România unde te poți caza cu 100 de lei pe noapte

Uită de Maldive sau Thailanda. Colțul de Rai din România unde te poți caza cu 100 de lei pe noapte

România are o mulțime de bijuterii turistice de o frumusețe rară încă nedescoperite de publicul larg, dar care trebuie neapărat vizitate. Vorbim astăzi despre o oază de relaxare în natură, care te… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu foarte aproape de Pădurea Băneasa

Incendiu foarte aproape de Pădurea Băneasa

Incendiu foarte aproape de Pădurea Băneasa pe Strada Argatului. Sunt afectate aproximativ 30 de hectare de teren, precum și o locuință. „Intervenim pentru stingerea unui incendiu produs la vegetația uscată din zona de nord a capitalei, in apropiere de str. Drumul Argatului. Suprafața totală afectată este de aprox.… [citeste mai departe]

Vara se prelungește în toamnă, nu scăpăm de căldură nici în septembrie

Vara se prelungește în toamnă, nu scăpăm de căldură nici în septembrie

Dacă la 1 septembrie credeați că veți scăpa de caniculă, v-ați înșelat! Meteorologii au o veste proastă pentru noi toți: vor fi temperaturi ridicate până în a doua jumătate a lui septembrie, mai ales în regiunile sud-estice. Suntem în plin sezon… [citeste mai departe]

Crimă, sinucidere sau moarte naturală? Polițiștii și medicii vor da verdictul

Crimă, sinucidere sau moarte naturală? Polițiștii și medicii vor da verdictul

Marți, în jurul orei 13:27, polițiștii Secției 2 Timișoara au fost sesizați prin apelul unic de urgență 112 cu privire la faptul că într-un imobil de pe strada Atomului din municipiul Timișoara este posibil ca un bărbat să fie decedat.… [citeste mai departe]

De ce a murit Alexandra în Maternitatea din Botoșani. A fost eliberat certificatul de deces

De ce a murit Alexandra în Maternitatea din Botoșani. A fost eliberat certificatul de deces

Medicii legişti au constatat că Alexandra Ivanov, tânăra în vârstă de 25 de ani care a decedat după o noapte de spitalizare la maternitatea din Botoşani, a suferit un edem pulmonar, avea insuficienţă cardio-respiratorie,… [citeste mai departe]

ECOWAS a respins propunerea juntei din Niger de a organiza alegeri în trei ani. Intervenția militară în țara africană este iminentă

ECOWAS a respins propunerea juntei din Niger de a organiza alegeri în trei ani. Intervenția militară în țara africană este iminentă

Blocul regional al țărilor vest-africane, ECOWAS, a respins propunerea juntei din Niger de a organiza alegeri pe parcursul următorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Grindeanu, la Bata, județul Arad: „Din 2024 se va circula pe cale ferată nouă de la Curtici la Sighişoara”

Ministrul Grindeanu, la Bata, județul Arad: „Din 2024 se va circula pe cale ferată nouă de la Curtici la Sighişoara”

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, a declarat marţi, în judeţul Arad, că lucrările la calea ferată care mai sunt de executat între Curtici şi Simeria… [citeste mai departe]

DIICOT: Tânărul șofer drogat care a comis accidentul mortal de pe litoral, prins de două ori cu substanțe interzise asupra sa. Prima dată, pe când avea doar 13 ani

DIICOT: Tânărul șofer drogat care a comis accidentul mortal de pe litoral, prins de două ori cu substanțe interzise asupra sa. Prima dată, pe când avea doar 13 ani

Şoferul de 19 ani care a omorât 2 tineri şi a rănit 3 în localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Incendii de vegetație în Grecia: MAEIE a emis alertă de călătorie pentru cetățenii R. Moldova

Incendii de vegetație în Grecia: MAEIE a emis alertă de călătorie pentru cetățenii R. Moldova

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe și Integrării Europene (MAEIE) informează că mai multe regiuni din Grecia se confruntă cu incendii de vegetație. Este vorba despre regiunea Viotia, regiunea Rhodope, insula… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Over RON 1.13bl for 100 infrastructure projects under Anghel Saligny Programme

Publicat:
Over RON 1.13bl for 100 infrastructure projects under Anghel Saligny Programme

Over RON 1.13bl for 100 infrastructure projects under Anghel Saligny Programme

Minister of Development, and on Tuesday signed 100 new funding agreements under the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme totalling RON 1,135,215,117.18 , told Agerpres.

The agreement, signed with some of the project beneficiaries, provide for the modernisation of road infrastructure, the establishment or modernisation of drinking water supply systems, domestic sewage networks, wastewater treatment plants and intelligent systems of natural gas distribution, the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Funding for Romania - Ukraine culture, tourism projects postponed due to war

15:55, 09.08.2023 - The monitoring committee of the Interreg NEXT Romania - Ukraine Programme has decided to postpone the funding of low-value projects in the fields of tourism and culture due to the current situation in Ukraine.The funds allocated for this area will be the subject of a new call for projects to be released…

Untold Festival: Thousands of MAI employees to ensure security at the festival

16:55, 01.08.2023 - Thousands of employees of Ministry for Development, Public Works and Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) with the Directorate General for Operational Management, the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Romanian Police, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the National Anti-Drug…

Senator Ciuca: Romania should keep up focus, constant pace in meeting OECD memberships requirements

13:55, 20.06.2023 - Senator Ciuca: Romania should keep up focus, constant pace in meeting OECD memberships requirements. Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed the national coordinator for Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Luca Niculescu, saying that…

Researchers, entrepreneurs, students to create innovative projects at Laser Valley Innovation Bootcamp

15:05, 14.06.2023 - Researchers, entrepreneurs and students will create "possible new innovative projects" or make progress with the development of existing initiatives at the Laser Valley Innovation Bootcamp, which will take place from Thursday to Saturday in the town of Magurele in Ilfov county, according to a press…

Bucharest accounts for almost quarter of Romania's GDP, with unemployment rate of only 1 pct

12:15, 13.06.2023 - The unemployment rate in Bucharest is only 1 percent, and 24.7 percent of Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concentrated here, Iuliu Stocklosa, president of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), said on Tuesday at the fifth edition of the "Focus Bucharest - Infrastructure…

Leo Borg, defeated in first round of Ioana Cup in Bucharest

09:30, 24.05.2023 - Leo Borg, defeated in first round of Ioana Cup in Bucharest. Swede Leo Borg, son of the famous player Bjorn Borg, was defeated by Romanian tennis player Vlad Andrei Dancu, 6-3, 6-2, on Tuesday, in the first round of the ITF tournament hosted by Tennis Club Herastrau in Bucharest, called Ioana Cup…

Romanian Bernadette Szocs advances to quarterfinals of women's doubles at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

09:20, 24.05.2023 - Romanian Bernadette Szocs advances to quarterfinals of women's doubles at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. The pair made up of Romanian Bernadette Szocs and Austrian Sofia Polcanova qualified on Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the women's doubles at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships…

Radu Nitu wins gold medal in individual sabre event Under-23 European Championships

09:10, 24.05.2023 - Radu Nitu wins gold medal in individual sabre event Under-23 European Championships. Romanian athlete Radu Nitu won the gold medal in the individual sabre event on Tuesday at the Under-23 European Fencing Championships in Budapest, after defeating his compatriot Alexandru Zmau, silver medallist,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 august 2023
USD 4.5276
EUR 4.9373
CHF 5.1621
GBP 5.7875
CAD 3.3472
XAU 276.994
JPY 3.1093
CNY 0.6208
AED 1.2327
AUD 2.9207
MDL 0.2538
BGN 2.5244

Urmareste stirile pe: