Over RON 1.13bl for 100 infrastructure projects under Anghel Saligny Programme

- The monitoring committee of the Interreg NEXT Romania - Ukraine Programme has decided to postpone the funding of low-value projects in the fields of tourism and culture due to the current situation in Ukraine.The funds allocated for this area will be the subject of a new call for projects to be released…

- Thousands of employees of Ministry for Development, Public Works and Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) with the Directorate General for Operational Management, the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Romanian Police, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the National Anti-Drug…

- Senator Ciuca: Romania should keep up focus, constant pace in meeting OECD memberships requirements. Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed the national coordinator for Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Luca Niculescu, saying that…

- Researchers, entrepreneurs and students will create "possible new innovative projects" or make progress with the development of existing initiatives at the Laser Valley Innovation Bootcamp, which will take place from Thursday to Saturday in the town of Magurele in Ilfov county, according to a press…

- The unemployment rate in Bucharest is only 1 percent, and 24.7 percent of Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concentrated here, Iuliu Stocklosa, president of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), said on Tuesday at the fifth edition of the "Focus Bucharest - Infrastructure…

- Leo Borg, defeated in first round of Ioana Cup in Bucharest. Swede Leo Borg, son of the famous player Bjorn Borg, was defeated by Romanian tennis player Vlad Andrei Dancu, 6-3, 6-2, on Tuesday, in the first round of the ITF tournament hosted by Tennis Club Herastrau in Bucharest, called Ioana Cup…

- Romanian Bernadette Szocs advances to quarterfinals of women's doubles at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. The pair made up of Romanian Bernadette Szocs and Austrian Sofia Polcanova qualified on Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the women's doubles at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships…

- Radu Nitu wins gold medal in individual sabre event Under-23 European Championships. Romanian athlete Radu Nitu won the gold medal in the individual sabre event on Tuesday at the Under-23 European Fencing Championships in Budapest, after defeating his compatriot Alexandru Zmau, silver medallist,…