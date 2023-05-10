Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal says UN

Stiri Recomandate

Bode: Un management eficient al fenomenului migraţionist se poate realiza doar printr-un efort naţional şi european

Bode: Un management eficient al fenomenului migraţionist se poate realiza doar printr-un efort naţional şi european

Principalele teme de discuții au fost consolidarea securităţii interne a UE şi a frontierelor externe, precum şi un management eficient al fenomenului migraţionist.”Astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Piața Găvana, închisă temporar

Piața Găvana, închisă temporar

În perioada 14 mai 2023, de la ora 14:30, până la data de 17 mai 2023, ora 06:30, Piața Găvana din municipiul Pitești va fi închisă temporar pentru desfășurarea lucrărilor de dezinfecție, dezinsecție și deratizare. Citește și: Un tren de călători a luat foc în gară. Peste 100 de persoane s-au autoevacuat În această perioadă, […] [citeste mai departe]

THEODORA GOLF CLUB, cel mai mare resort de golf din România, face un pas important pentru un viitor sustenabil bazat pe energie verde

THEODORA GOLF CLUB, cel mai mare resort de golf din România, face un pas important pentru un viitor sustenabil bazat pe energie verde

Theodora Golf Club, cel mai mare resort de golf din România, își susține angajamentul ferm față de mediul înconjurător, folosind panouri… [citeste mai departe]

Un câmpinean a furat și vândut un autoturism lăsat pe marginea DN1 pentru că nu mai funcționa! Autorul a fost reținut de polițiști

Un câmpinean a furat și vândut un autoturism lăsat pe marginea DN1 pentru că nu mai funcționa! Autorul a fost reținut de polițiști

Un bărbat de 38 ani din Câmpina a fost reținut în cursul zilei de luni, 8 mai, de polițiștii din Câmpina, după ce a reușit… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT: Evenimnetul CityINNOHub - European Digital Innovation Hub“ are loc la Universitatea Ovidius Constanta (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

LIVE TEXT: Evenimnetul CityINNOHub - European Digital Innovation Hub“ are loc la Universitatea Ovidius Constanta (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Astazi, 10 mai 2023, Universitatea "Ovidius" Constanta organizeaza evenimentul "CityINNOHub European Digital Innovation Hubldquo;,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria din Chicago declară stare de urgenţă din cauza migranţilor: mulţi dintre aceştia trăiesc în condiţii grele după ce au trecut frontiera

Primăria din Chicago declară stare de urgenţă din cauza migranţilor: mulţi dintre aceştia trăiesc în condiţii grele după ce au trecut frontiera

Primăria din Chicago declară stare de urgenţă din cauza migranţilor: mulţi dintre aceştia trăiesc… [citeste mai departe]

G4Media: Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, are patru membri ai familiei angajați la instituții din subordine

G4Media: Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, are patru membri ai familiei angajați la instituții din subordine

Fiica, ginerele, nora și soția ministrului PSD Petre Daea lucrează la instituții coordonate de Ministerul Agriculturii, scrie G4Media. Ultimul membru al familiei Daea sosit pe… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Parlament, pornit de la un proiect de lege. Proiectul se referă la prevenirea separării copilului de familie

Scandal în Parlament, pornit de la un proiect de lege. Proiectul se referă la prevenirea separării copilului de familie

Proiectul unei legi referitoare la prevenirea separării copilului de familie a produs incidente, miercuri dimineață, în Parlamentul României. Parlamentarii… [citeste mai departe]

`Casa Madrigal` își va deschide porțile pentru vizitatori, sâmbătă, de `Noaptea Muzeelor`

`Casa Madrigal` își va deschide porțile pentru vizitatori, sâmbătă, de `Noaptea Muzeelor`

Publicul va putea vizita Casa Madrigal de pe Aleea Dealul Mitropoliei nr. 11, Bucureşti, sâmbătă, de Noaptea Muzeelor, în intervalul orar 18.00 - 24.00.Casa Madrigal, vila Sacha Roman de pe Dealul Mitropoliei cu… [citeste mai departe]

Sistemul fiscal din Republica Moldova va fi modernizat cu suportul UE

Sistemul fiscal din Republica Moldova va fi modernizat cu suportul UE

Republica Moldova va beneficia de un suport din partea Uniunii Europene, în valoare de 267 de milioane de euro, pentru implementarea Programului „FISCALIS”, comunică MOLDPRES. Membrii Comisiei parlamentare economie, buget și finanțe au aprobat astăzi raportul la… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal says UN

Publicat:
Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal says UN

said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports, according to Reuters. There were no inbound or outbound inspections of ships on Sunday or Monday. […] The post Outbound inspections resume under grain deal says UN appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

More than 1,600 evacuated from Zaporizhzhia nuclear-plant areas

10:10, 08.05.2023 - A Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said late on Sunday that some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Reuters. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear power watchdog…

Russian official claims 75% of Bakhmut seized

19:05, 10.04.2023 - The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Monday that Russian forces controlled more than 75% of the besieged city of Bakhmut, according to Reuters. The battle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the 13-month war, drawing comparisons with World…

Suspect in Russian military blogger’s killing on wanted list

11:36, 03.04.2023 - Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…

Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

12:55, 28.03.2023 - Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically if no objections

10:36, 14.03.2023 - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…

Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won’t give up annexed regions

15:30, 28.02.2023 - The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

Putin cancels decree underpinning Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in separatist conflict

11:31, 22.02.2023 - President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 mai 2023
USD 4.4806
EUR 4.9202
CHF 5.026
GBP 5.6548
CAD 3.3513
XAU 292.108
JPY 3.3214
CNY 0.6473
AED 1.2202
AUD 3.0298
MDL 0.2485
BGN 2.5156

Urmareste stirile pe: