Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in GazaPublicat:
A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said, according to Reuters. Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said 18 Christian Palestinians were killed. There was no word from the church on […] The post Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romanian PM calls for humanitarian corridors in Gaza
11:30, 18.10.2023 - Humanitarian corridors need to be set up in Gaza, and refugees need to be provided with the necessary aid, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Euractiv. On Tuesday, Ciolacu visited Jerusalem to meet with Netanyahu and members of the…
Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel
11:15, 18.10.2023 - European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico. A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…
Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens
15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…
Video. Israelul inchide Al Jazeera pe care o acuza de incitare pro-Hamas
15:10, 15.10.2023 - Israelul pregatește inchiderea redacției locale Al Jazeera și acuza postul din Qatar de propaganda pro-Hamas. Oficialii israelieni din domeniul securitații au fost de acord cu Propunerea de inchidere a Al Jazeera, iar experții juridici analizeaza acest aspect, a anunțat guvernul israelian, citat de…
Conflictul din Orientul Mijlociu a crescut cotația aurului cu 1%. Și prețul argintului și al platinei a crescut
19:51, 09.10.2023 - Cotatia aurului a crescut luni cu 1%, in conditiile in care conflictul militar dintre armata israeliana si miscarea islamista Hamas a crescut incertitudinile politice din Orientul Mijlociu si a stimulat cererea pentru investitii in active sigure, precum lingourile de aur, transmite Reuters. In jurul…
OPEC sticks to oil demand growth view citing resilient economy
08:55, 13.09.2023 - OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation, according to Reuters. World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels…
Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months
12:40, 30.08.2023 - Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…
Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane
16:50, 23.08.2023 - More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its…