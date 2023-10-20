Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza

Stiri Recomandate

Prima înfrângere pentru Foresta în actualul sezon

Prima înfrângere pentru Foresta în actualul sezon

Ultima etapă a turului a adus prima înfrângere pentru Foresta în ediția de campionat 2023-2024 a Ligii a III-a. „Galben-verzii" au cedat la limită, cu 1-0, în deplasare cu Aerostar Bacău, într-un joc contând pentru runda a IX-a a Seriei I. Unicul gol al întâlnirii a fost marcat în ... [citeste mai departe]

Ce destin ai în funcție de ziua în care te-ai născut? Motivul pentru care îți place o anumită zi a săptămânii

Ce destin ai în funcție de ziua în care te-ai născut? Motivul pentru care îți place o anumită zi a săptămânii

Fiecare detaliu în parte are o mare însemnătate atunci când vine vorba despre o anume persoană. Ora, ziua săptămânii și nativul sub care te-ai născut spun în linii… [citeste mai departe]

România va deschide un nou punct de trecere a frontierei de stat cu Ungaria, între localităţile Beba Veche şi Kubekhaza

România va deschide un nou punct de trecere a frontierei de stat cu Ungaria, între localităţile Beba Veche şi Kubekhaza

România va deschide un nou punct de trecere a frontierei de stat cu Ungaria, între localităţile Beba Veche şi Kubekhaza, a anunţat Ministerul Transporturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Strategia Israelului riscă să creeze un „dezastru și mai mare” în Gaza, avertizează un fost ambasador al SUA, potrivit căruia nici ofensiva terestră nu are șanse de reușită

Strategia Israelului riscă să creeze un „dezastru și mai mare” în Gaza, avertizează un fost ambasador al SUA, potrivit căruia nici ofensiva terestră nu are șanse de reușită

Răspunsul Israelului la atacurile… [citeste mai departe]

TOP 5 cadouri pentru bebeluşi

TOP 5 cadouri pentru bebeluşi

Venirea pe lume a unui bebeluş este un motiv de bucurie, atât pentru părinţi, cât şi pentru apropiaţi. Acesta merită celebrat ca atare, iar darurile nu pot lipsi din peisaj. Poţi oferi cadouri în cinstea acestui eveniment cu mai multe ocazii. Dacă primeşti o invitaţie la un baby shower, dacă cineva apropiat ţie a născut […] The post TOP 5… [citeste mai departe]

Startup-ul românesc Bobnet anunță următoarea rundă de investiții de 50 mil. euro

Startup-ul românesc Bobnet anunță următoarea rundă de investiții de 50 mil. euro

Startup-ul românesc Bobnet (https://www.bobnet.tech), sprijinit de NCH Capital, anunță lansarea viitoarei rundei de finanțare serie B în valoare de 50 de milioane de euro, pentru a aborda provocările actuale cu care se confruntă… [citeste mai departe]

Biblioteca Bucovinei ”I.G.Sbiera” din Suceava va găzdui lansarea romanului biografic „La pas cu viața”, scris de Rodica Lupu

Biblioteca Bucovinei ”I.G.Sbiera” din Suceava va găzdui lansarea romanului biografic „La pas cu viața”, scris de Rodica Lupu

Joi, 26 octombrie, de la ora 16.00, Biblioteca Bucovinei din Suceava va găzdui lansarea romanului biografic „La pas cu viața”, scris… [citeste mai departe]

MAI e a participat cu structuri specializate în domeniul managementului crizelor la un exercițiu NATO

MAI e a participat cu structuri specializate în domeniul managementului crizelor la un exercițiu NATO

Exercițiul “STEADFAST JUPITER 23”, derulat în 27 de locații din Europa și SUA, s-a încheiat cu succes. Acesta a fost cel mai mare și mai complex exercițiu de comandă al NATO până în prezent, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Lider AUR: „România ar fi mult mai sănătoasă fără UDMR!”

Lider AUR: „România ar fi mult mai sănătoasă fără UDMR!”

Vicepreşedintele AUR, deputatul Dan Tanasă, susţine că românii ”au avut de suferit cu UDMR la guvernare” şi, dacă există un cordon sanitar cu adevărat necesar în politica românească, acela ar fi „împotriva UDMR şi a politicii sale de dezbinare”. „România ar fi mult mai… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 4.000 de palestinieni au fost uciși în bombardamentele asupra Fâșiei Gaza. Care este bilanțul din Israel

Peste 4.000 de palestinieni au fost uciși în bombardamentele asupra Fâșiei Gaza. Care este bilanțul din Israel

Cel puţin 4.137 de palestinieni au fost ucişi în bombardamentele israeliene de la începutul războiului între Israel şi gruparea islamistă Hamas, a anunţat vineri Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza

Publicat:
Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza

A church in the which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said, according to Reuters. Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said 18 were killed. There was no word from the church on […] The post Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian PM calls for humanitarian corridors in Gaza

11:30, 18.10.2023 - Humanitarian corridors need to be set up in Gaza, and refugees need to be provided with the necessary aid, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Euractiv.  On Tuesday, Ciolacu visited Jerusalem to meet with Netanyahu and members of the…

Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

11:15, 18.10.2023 - European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico.  A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…

Video. Israelul inchide Al Jazeera pe care o acuza de incitare pro-Hamas

15:10, 15.10.2023 - Israelul pregatește inchiderea redacției locale Al Jazeera și acuza postul din Qatar de propaganda pro-Hamas. Oficialii israelieni din domeniul securitații au fost de acord cu Propunerea de inchidere a Al Jazeera, iar experții juridici analizeaza acest aspect, a anunțat guvernul israelian, citat de…

Conflictul din Orientul Mijlociu a crescut cotația aurului cu 1%. Și prețul argintului și al platinei a crescut

19:51, 09.10.2023 - Cotatia aurului a crescut luni cu 1%, in conditiile in care conflictul militar dintre armata israeliana si miscarea islamista Hamas a crescut incertitudinile politice din Orientul Mijlociu si a stimulat cererea pentru investitii in active sigure, precum lingourile de aur, transmite Reuters. In jurul…

OPEC sticks to oil demand growth view citing resilient economy

08:55, 13.09.2023 - OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation, according to Reuters. World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels…

Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

12:40, 30.08.2023 - Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane

16:50, 23.08.2023 - More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 octombrie 2023
USD 4.6981
EUR 4.9734
CHF 5.2654
GBP 5.6914
CAD 3.4291
XAU 299.148
JPY 3.1329
CNY 0.642
AED 1.2791
AUD 2.9634
MDL 0.2588
BGN 2.5428

Urmareste stirile pe: