Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza

- Humanitarian corridors need to be set up in Gaza, and refugees need to be provided with the necessary aid, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Euractiv. On Tuesday, Ciolacu visited Jerusalem to meet with Netanyahu and members of the…

- European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico. A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…

- Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…

- Israelul pregatește inchiderea redacției locale Al Jazeera și acuza postul din Qatar de propaganda pro-Hamas. Oficialii israelieni din domeniul securitații au fost de acord cu Propunerea de inchidere a Al Jazeera, iar experții juridici analizeaza acest aspect, a anunțat guvernul israelian, citat de…

- Cotatia aurului a crescut luni cu 1%, in conditiile in care conflictul militar dintre armata israeliana si miscarea islamista Hamas a crescut incertitudinile politice din Orientul Mijlociu si a stimulat cererea pentru investitii in active sigure, precum lingourile de aur, transmite Reuters. In jurul…

- OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation, according to Reuters. World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels…

- Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

- More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its…