Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

Aerul din România, poluat din cauza războiului din Ucraina?

Platformele care măsoară calitatea aerului, inclusiv cea a Agenției Europene a Mediului, au indicat în ultimele două zile niveluri mari de poluare în Europa de Est. Una dintre cauze ar putea fi războiul din Ucraina. Pe lângă războiul din Ucraina, care generează emisii poluante,… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Melitopol a fost eliberat, la schimb cu nouă soldați ruși

Forțele ruse l-au eliberat pe primarul din Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, răpit la 11 martie, în schimbul eliberării a nouă soldaţi ruşi capturaţi de ucraineni, după cum a anunțat Daria Zarivna, consilieră a şefului de cabinet al preşedintelui Volodimir Zelenski,… [citeste mai departe]

Telescopul James Webb a mai trecut de o etapă: oglinzile s-au aliniat cu succes. Ce urmează?

Telescopul James Webb care se află la peste 1.5 milioane km de Terra, în punctul său special de observație, a mai depășit cu succes o etapă, cea în care oglinzile s-au aliniat și cele 18 panouri se comportă precum… [citeste mai departe]

Contul de Instagram a lui Kanye West a fost restricționat pentru 24 de ore

Ye, cunoscut anterior drept Kanye West, a fost restricționat pe Instagram pentru 24 de ore, scrie Billboard. Postările recente ale rapperului au încălcat politicile Instagram privind discursul instigator la ură și hărțuirea. Un reprezentant al Meta (fostă… [citeste mai departe]

Născut la 7 km de granița cu România, Leon recunoaște:”Am vorbit, am mâncat, am trăit românește”

Originar din Republica Moldova, Victor Leon, care e dublu campion al Franței, va debuta în naționala de rugby a României în meciul cu Țările de Jos, Naționala de rugby a României e obligată… [citeste mai departe]

Măsură pentru evitarea întârzierii sau blocării unor proiecte de infrastructură

  Cristian Gentea, președinte executiv al PSD Argeș și primar al municipiului Pitești, anunță că a fost fost decisă înființarea Registrului Utilajelor. „Este o decizie foarte importantă, inițiată de ministrul PSD al Transporturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este tânărul care i-a luat locul „veteranului” Ioan Goia în SMTT

Flavius Sebastian Ignea i-a luat locul la conducerea Societății Metropolitane de Transport din Timișoara (SMTT). Numirea sa în funcția de director general a fost posibilă datorită viceprimarului Ruben Lațcău de la USR, care a semnat documentul. Flavius… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Alba, prins băut la volan de polițiștii din Hunedoara. S-a ales cu dosar penal

Bărbat din Alba, prins băut la volan de polițiștii din Hunedoara. S-a ales cu dosar penal Un bărbat de 45 de ani din Lopadea Nouă, județul Alba, a fost prins băut la volan de polițiștii din Hunedoara.  Potrivit reprezentanților… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski cere ca Rusia să fie catalogată drept „stat terorist”

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a cerut joi din nou comunităţii internaţionale să recunoască Rusia drept „stat terorist”. El a acuzat forţele aeriene ruse că au lansat intenţionat un atac asupra unui teatru din oraşul-port Mariupol (sud), unde [citeste mai departe]

Toți refugiații de la teatrul bombardat din Mariupol au supraviețuit - Anunțul făcut de autoritățile ucrainene

"După o noapte teribilă de incertitudini, în dimineaţa celei de-a 22-a zile de război, în sfârşit, veşti bune din Mariupol. Refugiul antiaerian a rezistat. Molozul începe… [citeste mai departe]


Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

Publicat:
Oil prices climbed 4% on Thursday after the (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. ’s decision to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. The supply loss would be far greater than an expected […] The post Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

10:56, 24.02.2022 - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

07:25, 18.02.2022 - The United States on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s declaration of “solidarity” with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears it is planning to invade, according to Reuters. “The timing of the president of Brazil expressing…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

15:20, 10.02.2022 - The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters.  The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

11:45, 10.02.2022 - Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine,  according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…


