Oil steadies after biggest monthly advance since early 2022

Publicat:
Oil steadies after biggest monthly advance since early 2022

Oil edged lower after capping the biggest monthly advance since early 2022 as indications that the rapid ascent may be due for a pause countered signs of a tighter global crude market, according to Bloomberg. fell toward $81 a barrel after surging 16% last month. The gains in July, which lifted prices […] The post Oil steadies after biggest monthly advance since early 2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Blinken says world is seeking responsible US-China relationship

11:31, 24.07.2023 - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rest of the world is eager to see a responsibly managed US-Chinese relationship and he urged China to do its part, according to Bloomberg. Blinken’s comment on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS hints at concern among America’s allies, including in Europe, that US efforts…

European gas prices head for biggest weekly loss of the year

12:55, 14.07.2023 - European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday but are still on course for the biggest…

Dutch Premier Rutte to leave politics after cabinet collapse

13:40, 10.07.2023 - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that he is leaving politics after his coalition government collapsed amid infighting over migration policy, according to Bloomberg. Addressing Dutch lawmakers in The Hague on Monday, Rutte said that he is stepping down as leader of his party after 13 years in…

Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

14:15, 03.07.2023 - Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…

Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

10:30, 22.06.2023 - A fire at Romania‘s Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia, the largest in the country, was being brought under control after a blaze broke out on Wednesday, a government emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. An Environment Ministry unit reported the fire occurred after an explosion at…

NATO’s biggest air drill to fill German skies with fighter jets

09:40, 12.06.2023 - The airspace above Germany will swarm with military aircraft for almost two weeks starting Monday as NATO conducts the biggest air exercise in the alliance’s history, a display of force in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg.  Dubbed Air Defender 23,…

Oil holds decline as investors digest Moscow’s message on OPEC+

09:15, 26.05.2023 - Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked talks to avoid a catastrophic US default, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after Thursday’s tumble…

ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations rose significantly

13:35, 11.05.2023 - Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation rose “significantly” in March, bolstering the case of European Central Bank officials who say interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond the summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months increased to 5% from 4.6% in February,…


