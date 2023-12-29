Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices

Stiri Recomandate

Raportul procurorilor după tragedia de la Ferma Dacilor. Nimeni nu este pus sub acuzare

Raportul procurorilor după tragedia de la Ferma Dacilor. Nimeni nu este pus sub acuzare

Precizări privind desfășurarea urmăririi penale în cauza sinistrului ce a avut loc laComplexul turistic "Ferma Dacilor" din localitatea Tohani, comuna Gura Vadului, județul Prahova Primele imagini cu patronul de la Ferma Dacilor,…

Anul 2024 microîntreprinderilor noi obligații, noi taxări și, mai ales, e-Factura pentru toată lumea, legată direct de ANAF

Anul 2024 microîntreprinderilor noi obligații, noi taxări și, mai ales, e-Factura pentru toată lumea, legată direct de ANAF

Mai multe modificări fiscale intră în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie 2024. Multe dintre ele ating microîntreprinderile, iar dacă ești antreprenor va…

Vouchere de vacanță 2024. Valoarea tichetelor se majorează, însă unii angajați la stat NU le vor mai primi

Vouchere de vacanță 2024. Valoarea tichetelor se majorează, însă unii angajați la stat NU le vor mai primi

Milioane de bugetari vor primi vouchere de vacanță în sumă mai mare de 1.600 de lei, față de 1.450 cât erau anul trecut. O categorie de bugetari, care câștigă lunar suma de peste…

ATAC ARMAT LA BORŞA Un localnic a tras cu puşca înspre dormitorul foste iubite în vârstă de 19 ani

ATAC ARMAT LA BORŞA Un localnic a tras cu puşca înspre dormitorul foste iubite în vârstă de 19 ani

În noaptea de 27 spre 28 decembrie, în jurul orei 01.00, polițiștii din Borșa au fost sesizați prin apel 112 de către un tânăr, cu privire la faptul că, o persoană a executat mai multe focuri…

ULTIMA ORĂ! A murit profesoara Afrodita Renea, mama regretatei poete Oana-Diana Renea

ULTIMA ORĂ! A murit profesoara Afrodita Renea, mama regretatei poete Oana-Diana Renea

Spre sfârșit de an, când ecourile Sf. Crăciun nu s-au stins încă, ne-a părăsit, pentru o lume poate mai îngăduitoare, doamna profesoară Afrodita Renea, soția fostului nostru director, prof. Victor Renea și mama poetei Oana-Diana…

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate din municipiul Dorohoi

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate din municipiul Dorohoi

Un băiat în vârstă de zece ani a ajuns la spital după ce a căzut, vineri, de la etajul I al unei clădiri dezafectate…

Nunți de Aur, la Roman. „Mă bucur că a rămas tradiție a locului, indiferent de greutățile prin care am trecut"

Nunți de Aur, la Roman. „Mă bucur că a rămas tradiție a locului, indiferent de greutățile prin care am trecut“

■ și anul acesta, cu ajutorul unor sponsori privați, conducerea primăriei și deputatul Laurențiu Leoreanu au reușit să organizeze tradiționala Nuntă de Aur ■…

General german, despre războiul din Ucraina: „Pierderile ruseşti în oameni şi echipamente sunt enorme"

General german, despre războiul din Ucraina: „Pierderile ruseşti în oameni şi echipamente sunt enorme”

Rusia suferă pierderi "enorme" de oameni şi echipamente în războiul din Ucraina şi armata ei va ieşi "slăbită" din conflict, a declarat generalul german Christian Freuding într-un…

Constanta: Va uniti destinele cu persoana iubita in 2024? Cum se vor efectua programarile pentru oficierea casatoriei

Constanta: Va uniti destinele cu persoana iubita in 2024? Cum se vor efectua programarile pentru oficierea casatoriei

Constantenii care doresc sa si uneasca destinele anul viitor se vor putea programa online pentru oficierea casatorieiPotrivit unui comunicat al Primariei Constanta, incepand…

Unul dintre ucigașii lui Adrian Kreiner va fi adus în țară din Marea Britanie. Al treilea suspect, căutat în continuare de Poliție

Unul dintre ucigașii lui Adrian Kreiner va fi adus în țară din Marea Britanie. Al treilea suspect, căutat în continuare de Poliție

Unul dintre cei trei bărbați care au intrat în casa omului de afaceri sibian Adrian Kreiner și l-au ucis în bătaie va fi adus…


Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices

Publicat:
Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices

Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it started […]

Oil edges lower on signs of further build in crude sockpiles

06:20, 28.12.2023 - Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

Oil prices on track for first weekly rise in two months

15:50, 15.12.2023 - Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar, according to Reuters.  Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.12 a barrel at 1326…

Gaza truce crumbles as Israel and Hamas resume war

11:15, 01.12.2023 - Israel announced it restarted its military campaign in Gaza early Friday, just as its extended truce with Hamas was due to expire, according to Politico. "The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X. The IDF claimed…

European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases

13:35, 22.11.2023 - Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent's economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg.  A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe's power…

European gas prices jump after Egypt says imports stopped

13:55, 30.10.2023 - European natural gas prices jumped after a halt in Egyptian imports raised the risk of LNG flows from the country while the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, according to Bloomberg.  December futures surged as much as 7.1% on Monday before paring some of the gains. Prices are about 30% higher than…

Oil prices ease as investors assess risks of Israel-Hamas war

11:40, 16.10.2023 - Oil prices slipped on Monday after surging last week, with investors waiting to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries – a development that would potentially drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy, according to Reuters.  Brent futures were last down 33…

Romania's annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept

13:05, 12.10.2023 - Romania's consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

European gas prices decline as mild weather offsets supply risks

12:05, 02.10.2023 - European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…


