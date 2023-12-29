Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it started […] The post Oil set for annual loss as OPEC+ and war fail to support prices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

