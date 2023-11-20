Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts Oil futures rose more than $1 on Monday, extending gains on the prospect of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices after four weeks of decline on demand worries and concern over Middle East supply disruption owing to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures rose $1.18 to $81.79 a barrel by […] The post Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

