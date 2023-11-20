Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Stiri Recomandate

Geospatial Industry Seminar la USVT

Geospatial Industry Seminar la USVT

Facultatea de Agricultură prin Departamentul 2 – Dezvoltare durabilă și ingineria mediului, Specializarea Măsurători Terestre și Cadastru împreună cu CHC NAVIGATION organizează Workshop-ul internațional ”GEOSPATIAL INDUSTRY SEMINAR”. Acesta este dedicat măsurătorilor de precizie folosite în topografie, cadastru, agricultură de precizie… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă Hakuna Matata, formula pe care o strigă localnicii din Tanzania când se aruncă în apă cu tabloul cu Iohannis

Ce înseamnă Hakuna Matata, formula pe care o strigă localnicii din Tanzania când se aruncă în apă cu tabloul cu Iohannis

Finalul vizitei oficiale a președintelui în a doua țară din turneul său african a oferit câteva momente spectaculoase, inedite, dar greu de înțeles… [citeste mai departe]

TCE Ploieşti: Modificare a traseelor 32 şi 32 barat, de marţi, 21 noiembrie

TCE Ploieşti: Modificare a traseelor 32 şi 32 barat, de marţi, 21 noiembrie

Incepand cu data de  21 noiembrie 2023, traseele 32 si 32 scurt nu vor mai merge la Pictor Rosenthal din cauza lucrarilor de modernizare  din zona.             Cu aceeasi data traseul 32  isi va modifica ruta si va merge de la Protan pana la Cablu… [citeste mai departe]

Vandalism în centrul Piteștiului! Prins în flagrant în toiul nopții

Vandalism în centrul Piteștiului! Prins în flagrant în toiul nopții

Agenți ai Poliției Locale din zona centrală a municipiului Pitești au surprins duminică, 19 noiembrie, în toiul nopții (era ora 23.45), un individ care comitea un act de vandalism. Este vorba despre un anume L.R., în vârstă de 35 de ani, originar din Piatra… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou hotel în Oradea, la începutului lui 2026. Va avea 90 de camere

Un nou hotel în Oradea, la începutului lui 2026. Va avea 90 de camere

Accor, grupul de ospitalitate la nivel global, anunță semnarea unui acord de franciză cu partenerul Local Grand Hotel West. Parteneriatul vizează deschiderea unui nou hotel Mercure în Oradea la începutul anului 2026, conform unui comunicat de presă al companiei. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea bugetelor pentru ministere (surse)

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea bugetelor pentru ministere (surse)

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea… [citeste mai departe]

Speranțe pentru bolnavi – Tumoră gigant, extirpată cu succes

Speranțe pentru bolnavi – Tumoră gigant, extirpată cu succes

Medicii de la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă ”Prof. dr. Nicolae Oblu” din Iaşi au operat cu succes o femeie care avea o formaţiune tumorală gigant de 20 de centimetri dezvoltată pe vertebre. Femeia, în vârstă de 54 de ani, din județul Tulcea, a venit la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Video viral in mediul online! Incredibil cum circulau doi tineri cu autoturismul pe un drum acoperit cu zapada (VIDEO)

Video viral in mediul online! Incredibil cum circulau doi tineri cu autoturismul pe un drum acoperit cu zapada (VIDEO)

Un filmulet ce a surprins un autoturism ce circula pe un drum acoperit cu zapada, iar pasagerul este cocotat pe portbagaj a devenit viral in mediul online. Pe fir au… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Domeniului Public se mută în sediu nou

Administrația Domeniului Public se mută în sediu nou

“Stimați cetățeni, vă informăm că din 27 noiembrie activitatea Administrației Domeniului Public se va desfășura în noul sediu, pe Aleea Universului nr. 5-7 în Cartierul Micro 16. Pentru a se realiza transferul sistemului informatic, în 24 noiembrie activitatea la casieriile ADP Satu Mare /… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Arges - In localitatea Valea Danului a izbucnit un incendiu la acoperisul unei case

ISU Arges - In localitatea Valea Danului a izbucnit un incendiu la acoperisul unei case

BULETIN INFORMATIV In perioada 17.11.2023, ora 08:00 ndash; 20.11.2023, ora 08:00, pompierii argeseni au desfasurat 114 misiuni pe teritoriul judetului, iar cele mai semnificative dintre acestea au fost urmatoarele: INCENDII:… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Publicat:
Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Oil futures rose more than $1 on Monday, extending gains on the prospect of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices after four weeks of decline on demand worries and concern over supply disruption owing to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to ReutersBrent crude futures rose $1.18 to $81.79 a barrel by […] The post Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Oil rises as Middle East conflict rages

12:05, 01.11.2023 - Oil prices edged up in Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key meetings of global central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the market closely watched the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters. Brent January crude futures rose 0.8%, or 66 cents,…

EU continues talks on humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

15:31, 23.10.2023 - EU countries are still discussing the idea of a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas but there are different ways to get much-needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday, according to Reuters. “The discussions are ongoing, but the…

Oil spikes as hospital blast amplifies Middle East tensions

13:25, 18.10.2023 - Oil prices surged nearly 2% on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures was up $1.55, or 1.7%, to $91.45 a barrel at…

Oil prices ease as investors assess risks of Israel-Hamas war

11:40, 16.10.2023 - Oil prices slipped on Monday after surging last week, with investors waiting to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries – a development that would potentially drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy, according to Reuters.  Brent futures were last down 33…

Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply

11:15, 28.09.2023 - US oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts, according to Reuters.  US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 85 cents at $94.53 a barrel by 0649…

China complains to Germany after foreign minister calls Xi a ‘dictator’

14:25, 18.09.2023 - China has complained to Germany after its foreign minister labelled President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, calling the title “absurd” and an “open political provocation,” according to Reuters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a live interview…

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

17:35, 05.09.2023 - Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

Poland asks EU’s top court to cancel three climate policies

11:45, 29.08.2023 - Poland has filed legal challenges attempting to annul three of the European Union’s main climate change policies, which the Polish government argues would worsen social inequality, documents published on Monday showed, according to Reuters. The legal actions, brought by Warsaw to the EU Court of Justice…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5496
EUR 4.9709
CHF 5.1493
GBP 5.6749
CAD 3.3189
XAU 288.993
JPY 3.0672
CNY 0.6348
AED 1.2387
AUD 2.9826
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5416

Urmareste stirile pe: