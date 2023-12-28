Oil edges lower on signs of further build in crude sockpiles

Stiri Recomandate

Horoscopul Chinezesc pentru 2024: PREDICȚII pentru Anul Dragonului de Lemn

Horoscopul Chinezesc pentru 2024: PREDICȚII pentru Anul Dragonului de Lemn

Cu intrarea în noul An Chinezesc pe 10 februarie 2024, începe Anul Dragonului de Lemn, aducând cu el predicții fascinante pentru cei interesați de astrologia chineză. În conformitate cu zodiacul chinezesc , cele 12 animale ale zodiacului sunt asociate…

Haute Couture pentru haiduci: o incursiune în garderoba atletului urban (P)

Haute Couture pentru haiduci: o incursiune în garderoba atletului urban (P)

Haute Couture pentru haiduci: o incursiune în garderoba atletului urban (P) În lumea modernă, treningul pentru bărbați a evoluat dincolo de simpla funcționalitate, transformându-se într-o expresie a individualității și a unui stil de viață sănătos.…

Victor Ponta, despre Cioacu: Dacă ajunge în turul doi la prezidențiale cu Simion, câştigă

Victor Ponta, despre Cioacu: Dacă ajunge în turul doi la prezidențiale cu Simion, câştigă

Victor Ponta, consilier onorific al premierului, a catalogat AUR ca fiind o „sperietoarea" prin care „toţi trebuie să stea împreună, claie peste grămadă, să nu vină AUR peste ei". În ceea ce privește alegerile…

Orașul din România care bate Viena, în topul celor mai frumoase orașe de Crăciun din lume. Pe ce loc se află

Orașul din România care bate Viena, în topul celor mai frumoase orașe de Crăciun din lume. Pe ce loc se află

Târgul de Crăciun din Sibiu a poziționat țara noastră pe locul patru la nivel mondial în acest clasament. Pe primele poziții ale noului top sunt clasate orașe din Germania,…

Dispeceratul Naţional Salvamont - 24 de persoane au fost recuperate de pe munte şi predate Serviciului de Ambulanţă sau SMURD pentru transport la spital

Dispeceratul Naţional Salvamont - 24 de persoane au fost recuperate de pe munte şi predate Serviciului de Ambulanţă sau SMURD pentru transport la spital

Peste 20 de persoane recuperate de pe munte în ultimele 24 de ore au fost predate Serviciului…

Cazul avionului românesc Legend Airlines, sechestrat în Franţa: Ce s-a întâmplat cu pasagerii indieni

Cazul avionului românesc Legend Airlines, sechestrat în Franţa: Ce s-a întâmplat cu pasagerii indieni

Cazul avionului românesc Legend Airlines, sechestrat în Franţa: Ce s-a întâmplat cu pasagerii indieniCei 25 de pasageri indieni aflaţi la bordul avionului companiei charter româneşti Legend…

Vizita unor elevi din Ozun, în atelierul de artă populară în tâmplărie și sculptură tradițională în lemn și os din Sântionlunca

Vizita unor elevi din Ozun, în atelierul de artă populară în tâmplărie și sculptură tradițională în lemn și os din Sântionlunca

În satul Sântionlunca, comuna Ozun, s-a înființat un atelier de artă populară în cadrul căruia se confecționează diverse…

Cele mai dens populate orașe din România. Surpriza de la vârful clasamentului

Cele mai dens populate orașe din România. Surpriza de la vârful clasamentului

Bucureștiul este cea mai atractivă zonă urbană din țară. Acesta este principalul pol de atracție a companiilor și a locuitorilor - fie aceștia migranți pe distanțe scurte sau lungi – din întreaga țară. Conform studiului Orașe Magnet realizat…

Apare o nouă plajă pe litoralul românesc - Transformare spectaculoasă - O stațiune de la Marea Neagră renaște

Apare o nouă plajă pe litoralul românesc - Transformare spectaculoasă - O stațiune de la Marea Neagră renaște

Mai mult decât atât, în zonă este de așteptat să apară noi locuri de cazare, iar autoritățile să facă demersuri pentru ca localitatea să devină stațiuneÎn timpul lucrărilor,…

România intră în Spaţiul Schengen pe cale aeriană și maritimă, în martie 2024

România intră în Spaţiul Schengen pe cale aeriană și maritimă, în martie 2024

România intră, din martie 2024, în Spaţiul Schengen cu porturile și aeroporturile. România a ajuns la un acord politic împreună cu Austria și Bulgaria privind extinderea Spațiului Schengen cu România și Bulgaria, în primă fază cu…


Oil edges lower on signs of further build in crude sockpiles

Publicat:
Oil edges lower on signs of further build in crude sockpiles

Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels,

Urmareste stirile pe: