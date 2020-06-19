Official Rafila argues that there might be a 'witch hunt' among medical personnel

Stiri Recomandate

Cadastru gratuit în 246 de localități din 30 de județe cu bani de la UE. Din județul Suceava sunt prinse 10 comune

Agenția Națională de Cadastru și Publicitate Imobiliară (ANCPI) a inițiat o procedură de licitație deschisă pentru achiziționarea serviciilor de înregistrare sistematică… [citeste mai departe]

Cutrmur cu magnitudine 5 la o adâncime de doar 30 km

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 6,2 s-a produs în regiunea centrală a Mării Mediterane  luna trecută, au anunţat specialiştii de la Centrul Seismologic Euro-Mediteranean (EMSC), informează Reuters. Epicentrul seismului s-a aflat la aproximativ 240 de kilometri sud-vest de regiunea Methoni din Grecia.… [citeste mai departe]

Judeţul Mehedinţi sub incidenţa Codului Portocaliu de inundaţii

Începând de vineri, 19 iunie, principalele râuri din judeţul Mehedinţi, dar şi afluenţii acestora, se află sub incidenţa avertizărilor hidrologice Cod Galben şi Cod Portocaliu, valabile până luni, la ora 24.00, respectiv ora 16.00. [citeste mai departe]

Ultima săptămână de activitate a Parlamentului

Ultima săptămână de activitate a Parlamentului Foto: cdep.ro Camera Deputaţilor va dezbate săptămâna viitoare moţiunea simplă împotriva ministrului sănătăţii, Nelu Tătaru. PSD solicită demisia acestuia, pentru că nu a gestionat corespunzător epidemia de COVID-19. Tot săptămâna viitoare,… [citeste mai departe]

Codrin Ștefănescu, semnal de susținere pentru Eugen Teodorovici: fără servicii secrete și blaturi

Fostul secretar general al PSD, Codrin Ștefănescu, îl susține pe Eugen Teodorovici în cursa internă pentru șefia PSD. Codrin Ștefănescu consideră că PSD-ul de astăzi este condus din umbră de serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Simona Halep s-a antrenat azi și a transmis live: ce problemă a întâmpinat locul 2 WTA

Simona Halep, locul 2 WTA, a susținut astăzi un antrenament live prin intermediul platformei „PlaySight”. Câteva imagini au fost transmise și pe twitter, fiind urmărite de fanii ei, dar și de antrenorul Darren… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de mii de români cer ştergerea conturilor vloggerului Alexandru Bălan, acuzat de instigare publică

Zeci de mii de români au semnat o petiţie prin care cer ştergerea conturilor vloggerului Alexandru Bălan, cunoscut pe YouTube sub numele „Colo“, care este cercetat în stare de libertate,… [citeste mai departe]

Admiterea în instituţiile militare de învăţământ a fost modificată în acest an

Metodologia de admitere în instituţiile militare de învăţământ a fost modificată şi adaptată în ceea ce priveşte recrutarea şi selecţia candidaţilor ce optează pentru cariera militară, din cauza măsurilor cu caracter de urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul de externe al Ungariei, atac dur la preşedintele Iohannis: „Este un politician extremist antimaghiar”

Ministrul de externe al Ungariei, Szijjarto Peter, a lansat un atac virulent la adresa președintelui Klaus Iohannis pe care l-a numit "un politician extremist antimaghiar",… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal diplomatic: MAE român se ia de ministrul ungar de Externe

MAE respinge ca inacceptabil și lipsit de respect limbajul ministrului de Externe din Ungaria, Szijjártó Péter, cu privire la Iohannis. Ministerul Afacerilor Externe a luat notă cu surprindere de reacția... [citeste mai departe]


Official Rafila argues that there might be a 'witch hunt' among medical personnel

Official Rafila argues that there might be a 'witch hunt' among medical personnel

President of the Romanian Microbiology Society Alexandru Rafila argues that there might be a "a witch hunt" among the medical personnel, mentioning that the staff will be "blamed, one way or another, for any failures or problems" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is another thing that is extremely dangerous at the moment, the pressure on the medical personnel. I'm telling you what is happening at least to us, at "," where, either because of the political board or because of some inability to sufficiently explain aspects regarding the infection with the novel coronavirus,…

