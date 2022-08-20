Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…

- Preturile de referinta in Europa la gaze naturale au crescut marti, pana aproape de recordul absolut atins in luna martie, dupa ce grupul rus Gazprom a anuntat o noua reducere a livrarilor prin gazoductul Nord Stream, informeaza AFP, potrivit Agerpres. In jurul orei 09:15 GMT, la hub-ul TTF de la Amsterdam,…

- Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

- Turkey can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in coming days, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top…

- Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

- Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

- Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said global cooperation was…