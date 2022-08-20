Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Pericol pe Autostrada A2 Bucuresti-Constanta! Ce au descoperit politistii care au oprit doi soferi vitezomani

Doi conducatori auto care circulau cu viteza excesiva pe Autostrada A2 Bucuresti Constanta se aflau si sub influenta substantelor interzise. Potrivit Politiei Romane, sambata dimineata… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a acceptat Lidia Buble să participe la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”: „Nu mi-a luat nici 10 secunde să spun DA”

Lidia Buble este printre cele 12 celebrități care participă la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”, emisiune care va începe în curând la Pro TV.… [citeste mai departe]

Boc strigă adunarea la stadion. „Universitatea a avut câteva etape negre. Așteptările sunt mari”

Luni, „Șepcile roșii” revin pe Cluj Arena pentru meciul cu Sepsi. „U” Cluj a început sezonul încântător, cu un 1-1 pe terenul lui FCSB și un alt 1-1 cu Universitatea Craiova, însă acelea au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea fabuloasă a Coroanei maghiare, ascunsă într-o pădure de lângă Orșova și apoi încuiată în seifurile americane

Cel mai important simbol al națiunii maghiare, este Sfânta Coroană, mai importantă de multe ori în istoria Ungariei decât regii înșiși, care nu… [citeste mai departe]

Un motociclist drogat a dat intenționat peste un polițist, apoi a fugit

Un motociclist care consumase substanțe psihoactive a lovit un polițist care încerca să îl oprească și a fugit. Urmărirea a avut loc pe DN1A, în județul Ilfov. Polițiștii rutieri din Ilfov au încercat să oprească, în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă, două… [citeste mai departe]

Rușinos! O prezentatoare tv a fost concediată pentru că a încărunțit și a refuzat să-și vopsească părul

O prezentatoare de știri din Canada a fost concediată după 35 de ani de carieră pentru că a refuzat să își mai vopsească părul.Lisa LaFlamme a informat publicul pe Twitter… [citeste mai departe]

Apple avertizează: O breșă de securitate permite preluarea controlului iPhone, iPad și Mac

Apple le recomandă deținătorilor anumitor modele de iPhone, iPad și Mac să-și actualizeze sistemul de operare – care prezintă o breșă de securitate ce permite preluarea controlului asupra dispozitivelor, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Masini oprite in trafic de politisti si reprezentanti ai RAR Constanta. Au fost aplicate mai multe amenzi

La data de 19 august a.c., politisti ai Biroului Rutier Constanta, impreuna cu reprezentanti din cadrul R.A.R. Constanta au desfasurat activitati de control in trafic, pentru verificarea starii… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou weekend aglomerat pe litoral

Un nou weekend aglomerat pe litoral Foto: Sorin Cealera. Este un nou weekend aglomerat pe litoral. Vremea frumoasă și oferta variată de evenimente culturale, culinare sau sportive au atras peste 120 de mii de turiști în stațiuni. Prețurile se mențin ridicate și în acest sfârșit de săptămână, dar plajele,… [citeste mai departe]

LA SFÂRȘIT DE SĂPTĂMÂNĂ – Constanța POPESCU – Poezia în multe feluri

   Un eseu despre poezie este ca o bobiță de rouă în fața unei raze de soare, prea mică, aproape nesemnificativă în fața gradului de informații permisibile cunoscătorilor. Dar cum puțini Post-ul LA SFÂRȘIT DE SĂPTĂMÂNĂ – Constanța POPESCU –… [citeste mai departe]


Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe

Publicat:
Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the 1 pipeline, […] The post 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian Black Sea port to keep shipping Ukrainian grain, seeks EU funding

13:50, 03.08.2022 - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…

Prețul gazului a crescut, dupa ce rușii au anunțat ca reduc livrarile. Urca și prețul petrolului

14:51, 26.07.2022 - Preturile de referinta in Europa la gaze naturale au crescut marti, pana aproape de recordul absolut atins in luna martie, dupa ce grupul rus Gazprom a anuntat o noua reducere a livrarilor prin gazoductul Nord Stream, informeaza AFP, potrivit Agerpres. In jurul orei 09:15 GMT, la hub-ul TTF de la Amsterdam,…

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

Turkey can re-export Black Sea grains to states in need says Erdogan

15:45, 01.07.2022 - Turkey can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in coming days, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top…

Russia blockading Ukrainian grain is a war crime says EU’s top diplomat

14:31, 20.06.2022 - Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters.  Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

EU fails to agree corporate tax reform as Hungary vetoes overhaul

17:45, 17.06.2022 - Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition…

Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

14:25, 10.06.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

EU’s von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

13:10, 24.05.2022 - Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said global cooperation was…


