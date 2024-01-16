New UN weather chief calls to bolster warning systems for extreme weather

Stiri Recomandate

George Simion dă apă la moară celor care îl acuză că e filo-rus: AUR denunță poziția pro-Ucraina asumată de România la Davos

George Simion dă apă la moară celor care îl acuză că e filo-rus: AUR denunță poziția pro-Ucraina asumată de România la Davos

Preşedintele AUR, George Simion, a criticat, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă, informaţiile apărute în spaţiul public cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

SOMES-TISA – Lucrări hidrotehnice sigure și în sezonul friguros

SOMES-TISA – Lucrări hidrotehnice sigure și în sezonul friguros

Specialiștii Administrației Bazinale de Apă (ABA) Someș-Tisa au anunțat azi, 16 ianuarie, că aplică o serie de măsuri menite să asigure exploatarea în condiții de siguranță a lucrărilor hidrotehnice aflate în administrare, pe parcursul sezonului rece. Apele Române… [citeste mai departe]

INFRACȚIUNI Bărbat din Negrești-Oaș dus la închisoare

INFRACȚIUNI Bărbat din Negrești-Oaș dus la închisoare

Polițiștii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Satu Mare au desfășurat la data de 15 ianuarie 2024 activități de menținere a unui climat de ordine și siguranță publică în județ. [citeste mai departe]

Matrapazlâcuri la Casa Unirea. S-a trimis Corpul de Control

Matrapazlâcuri la Casa Unirea. S-a trimis Corpul de Control

Ministrul Agriculturii, Florin Barbu, a anunţat marţi că a trimis Corpul de Control al ministerului la Casa de Comerţ Agroalimentar Unirea , în urma neregulilor semnalate de Consiliul de Administraţie referitoare la valorificarea unor produse de import prin această societate, nu… [citeste mai departe]

O carte pe zi: Rădăcinile culturale ale sistemului mass-media românesc, de Peter Gross

O carte pe zi: Rădăcinile culturale ale sistemului mass-media românesc, de Peter Gross

România folosită ca exemplu pentru a testa modul în care poate fi aplicată o anume abordare culturală.Peter Gross este profesor emerit și a fost director al Facultății de Jurnalism și Mass-Media Elecronică a Universității… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina, în centrul discuțiilor din ”Clubul miliardarilor” de la Davos

Ucraina, în centrul discuțiilor din ”Clubul miliardarilor” de la Davos

Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski s-a întâlnit marți cu directori ai JPMorgan, cea mai mare bancă din SUA. și cu alți mari investitori internaționali, în cadrul Forumului Economic Mondial de la Davos, Elveția. ”Este important pentru noi să… [citeste mai departe]

Australian Open 2024: Debut cu dreptul pentru finalista de la Turneul Campioanelor

Australian Open 2024: Debut cu dreptul pentru finalista de la Turneul Campioanelor

Jessica Pegula a făcut pasul în turul doi de la Australian Open 2024, a cincea favorită a competiției de la Melbourne învingând-o în două seturi pe Rebecca Marino (jucătoare venită din calificări). [citeste mai departe]

Americanii au confiscat arme avansate iraniene, destinate grupării Houthi

Americanii au confiscat arme avansate iraniene, destinate grupării Houthi

Reprezentanții armatei SUA susțin că americanii au confiscat arme avansate iraniene, care urmau să fie livrate grupării Houthi, potrivit Sky News.Comandamentul central al SUA a declarat că a confiscat armele convenționale avansate care erau trimise rebelilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ce riscă Florin Salam după ce ar fi agresat o tânără, într-o cameră de hotel. Verdictul avocaților: ”Riscă amendă sau închisoare”. Cum o poate da, însă, la pace EXCLUSIV

Ce riscă Florin Salam după ce ar fi agresat o tânără, într-o cameră de hotel. Verdictul avocaților: ”Riscă amendă sau închisoare”. Cum o poate da, însă, la pace EXCLUSIV

Florin Salam a fost implicat,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltarii: Peste 1,76 miliarde de lei vor finanta 132 de noi proiecte de infrastructura. Vizata si Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Ministerul Dezvoltarii: Peste 1,76 miliarde de lei vor finanta 132 de noi proiecte de infrastructura. Vizata si Constanta (DOCUMENT)

132 de noi investitii in infrastructura rutiera si tehnico edilitara primesc finantare de la Ministerul Dezvoltarii, prin Programul National… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

New UN weather chief calls to bolster warning systems for extreme weather

Publicat:
New UN weather chief calls to bolster warning systems for extreme weather

The new head of the weather agency said Tuesday that strengthening early warning systems that monitor when and where extreme weather will happen is a key priority for her administration that will help reduce the risk of natural disasters that are exacerbated by climate change, according to AP News. , an Argentine and the […] The post New UN weather chief calls to bolster warning systems for extreme weather appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lawmakers approve new rules to unify stock trading data

14:11, 16.01.2024 - The European Union took a significant step Tuesday toward unifying its financial markets through consolidating data on trading activity across the bloc, according to Bloomberg. The European Parliament backed rules to create centralized data feeds for various assets including stocks, exchange-traded…

Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

10:50, 08.01.2024 - The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv.  The conference, which is to take…

Polish tribunal rules EU top court interim measures are unconstitutional

14:36, 11.12.2023 - Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…

Stoltenberg urges NATO allies to ‘stay the course’ on Ukraine

15:45, 28.11.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters.  “It’s our obligation to ensure…

Czech Republic wants to ban Schengen travel for Russian diplomats

11:25, 22.11.2023 - The Czech Republic is proposing to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen Area, announced Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. To ensure spies are not hiding among Russian diplomatic passport holders,  The Financial Times reported earlier that the…

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas open to being next NATO chief

12:41, 15.11.2023 - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said late on Tuesday at the Politico Defense Summit that she would like to be considered for the job of NATO secretary general once Jens Stoltenberg steps down, Politico reports.  Kallas’ response and her visit to Washington comes as worries grow in Europe, especially…

NATO allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal from CFE treaty, will suspend its operation

10:45, 08.11.2023 - NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response, according to Reuters.  Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key…

Scholz agrees to ease burden on regions from migrant influx

10:50, 07.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5724
EUR 4.9761
CHF 5.3115
GBP 5.7747
CAD 3.388
XAU 299.956
JPY 3.1166
CNY 0.6356
AED 1.2449
AUD 3.0184
MDL 0.2571
BGN 2.5442

Urmareste stirile pe: