New UN weather chief calls to bolster warning systems for extreme weather

- The European Union took a significant step Tuesday toward unifying its financial markets through consolidating data on trading activity across the bloc, according to Bloomberg. The European Parliament backed rules to create centralized data feeds for various assets including stocks, exchange-traded…

- The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv. The conference, which is to take…

- Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters. “It’s our obligation to ensure…

- The Czech Republic is proposing to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen Area, announced Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. To ensure spies are not hiding among Russian diplomatic passport holders, The Financial Times reported earlier that the…

- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said late on Tuesday at the Politico Defense Summit that she would like to be considered for the job of NATO secretary general once Jens Stoltenberg steps down, Politico reports. Kallas’ response and her visit to Washington comes as worries grow in Europe, especially…

- NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response, according to Reuters. Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early…