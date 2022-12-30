NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Fată de 17 ani, rănită în Masivul Postăvarul, salvată cu elicopterul SMURD

Fata s-a accidentat grav, vineri, pe vârful Postăvarul în zona gondolei, iar ISU Brașov a cerut intervenția unui elicopter SMURD pentru a o transporta la spital, potrivit Agerpres . Conform sursei citate, tânăra a suferit un traumatism cranio-cerebral… [citeste mai departe]

Mai bine de jumătate din populația României este pesimistă la început de An Nou. Cei mai optimiști sunt românii fără școală

Potrivit unui sondaj recent, 51% dintre români nu cred ca 2023 va fi un an bun. Ei au răspuns că îl văd chiar mai prost decât cel care… [citeste mai departe]

Recensământ 2022: Biserica Ortodoxă Română, în declin. Numărul foarte mare de enoriași pierdut în ultimii ani

Recensământ 2022: Biserica Ortodoxă Română, în declin. Numărul foarte mare de enoriași pierdut în ultimii ani Numărul credincioșilor ortodocși din România a scăzut… [citeste mai departe]

Revelion spectaculos la Palatul Bragadiru: NYE 2023 at the Palace by L’Ondine Events

Palatul Bragadiru din București și L’Ondine Events vă invită să sărbătoriți Noul An, într-o atmosferă glamuroasă și sofisticată - sâmbătă, 31 decembrie, începând cu ora 21:00.  NYE 2023 at the Palace celebrează un nou început, într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, șoferi. A început calvarul pe DN1. Între Ploiești și Brașov traficul este aglomerat! Rute alternative

Traficul rutier pe DN 1 Ploieşti-Braşov este aglomerat, vineri, pe sensul spre staţiunile de pe Valea Prahovei, astfel că se circulă în coloană între Nistoreşti şi Comarnic.… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Ce institutii publice muncesc in data de 2 ianuarie

Primaria Municipiului Constanta a informat cetatenii cu privire la programul institutiei din data de 2 ianuarie.Astfel, in a doua zi a anului 2023, activitatea desfasurata este suspendata, conform prevederilor din art. 139, alin. 1 din Legea nr. 53 2003 privind Codul Muncii.In… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski: „Luptăm pentru Ucraina, pentru tot ceea ce statul terorist încearcă să distrugă”

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a postat pe canalul de Telegram o serie de imagini cu trupe ucrainene și salvatori în acțiune, împreună cu acest mesaj în ucraineană și engleză.… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajele emoţionate ale liderilor politici, după moartea lui Pele: „Astăzi toată lumea plânge o legendă”

Moartea lui Pele, la 82 de ani, a emoționat mai mulți dintre liderii politici ai lumii, care au postat mesaje turburătoare, pe rețelele de socializare. Preşedintele ales al… [citeste mai departe]

Piperea scoate la lumină datele ascunse din Recensământ: De aici ni se trag toate problemele! Date nefezabile

Avocatul Gheorghe Piperea analizează datele de la Recensământ. Acesta spune că numai 16% din români au studii superioare, lucru care face ca în țară situația să fie una dezastruoasă.… [citeste mai departe]

Minivacanța de Revelion începe cu tradiționala aglomerație pe DN 1. Care sunt rutele alternative

Traficul rutier pe DN 1 Ploieşti-Braşov este aglomerat, vineri, pe sensul spre staţiunile de pe Valea Prahovei, astfel că se circulă în coloană între Nistoreşti şi Comarnic. Traficul este intens şi la… [citeste mai departe]


NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

Publicat:
NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday, Reuters reports. “I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and () Putin does not win,” Stoltenberg told German […] The post NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Putin heads for Belarus as Russian drones target Ukrainian capital

11:21, 19.12.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure said Ukrainian officials, according to Reuters. Belarus allowed its territory…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

Germany’s Scholz calls for closer EU trade ties with Southeast Asia

11:16, 14.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

14:30, 27.10.2022 - A senior Russian foreign ministry official said that commercial satellites from the United States and its allies could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Russia, which in 1957 launched Sputnik 1, the first manmade satellite, into space…

EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

15:55, 26.10.2022 - The European Union urged the bloc’s defence ministers on Wednesday to coordinate purchases of weapons, to obtain better terms from suppliers as they seek to replenish supplies depleted by shipments to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Western countries have been rushing to restock weapons and ammunition…

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

Russia says Zelensky’s ‘preventive strike’ comments justify its Ukraine ‘special operation’

11:31, 07.10.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggesting NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia confirmed the need for what it calls its “special operation” in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “By doing so, (he) essentially presented…


