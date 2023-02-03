NATO urges Russia to comply with nuclear arms treaty

Stiri Recomandate

Bugetul a fost votat. „Va răspunde nevoilor urgente pe care le are municipiul“

■ documentul a fost dezbătut și aprobat în ședința Consiliului Local de joi, 2 februarie ■ bugetul anului 2023 este alcătuit din două secțiuni: una de funcționare și una de dezvoltare ■ la capitolul venituri totale, proiecția este de… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalistul de la Rapid căruia „îi face mama geanta”. „Ce echipă să te mai ia, când spui asta, om în toată firea?!”

Antonio Sefer este unul dintre cei mai curtați jucători de la Rapid. În această iarnă a vrut să-l transfere Zulte Waregem, echipă care luptă… [citeste mai departe]

PSD insistă cu necesitatea taxei de solidaritate: Susține măsurile pentru scăderea impozitării muncii

PSD transmite că scopul final al taxei de solidaritate este de a susține măsurile pentru scăderea impozitării muncii, în special la angajații cu venituri mici sau medii, și de a susține sistemul… [citeste mai departe]

Ionel Bogdan: Am dat startul digitalizării în regiunea de Nord-Vest a României

În prezența ministrului Marcel Boloș, joi, la sediul Consiliului Județean Maramureș, Ionel Bogdan, președintele administrației județene, a semnat „Acordul de parteneriat privind realizarea Cloud-ului Regional Nord-Vest”. Și-au mai pus semnătura… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Şofer din Braşov, amendat de poliţiştii rutieri de două ori într-o oră, cu 15.000 lei

Un şofer în vârstă de 27 ani, din judeţul Braşov, a fost amendat de două ori în mai puţin de o oră de poliţiştii rutieri nemţeni, valoarea totală a sancţiunilor fiind de 15.000 lei. Purtătorul de cuvânt… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Daea ține cu vaca: Este specia care trece prin mari greutăți. Acest animal trebuie protejat și sprijinit

Aflat la Brăila, social-democratul Petre Daea, ministrul Agriculturii, a declarat că „vaca este specia care trece prin mari greutăți” și că „acest animal trebuie protejat… [citeste mai departe]

INGHA: Râuri din vestul ţării, sub Cod galben de inundaţii

Hidrologii au instituit Cod galben de inundaţii pe râurile din patru bazine hidrografice, începând de vineri seara până duminică, având în vedere situaţia hidrometeorologică actuală şi prognoza meteorologică pentru următoarele 48 de ore, informează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

Exerciții și stres. Mișcarea zilnică ajută la gestionarea stresului

Exercițiile fizice vă sporesc sănătatea generală și sentimentul de bunăstare, ceea ce vă aduce mai multă energie în fiecare zi. Dar exercițiile fizice au și unele beneficii directe de eliminare a stresului. Îți pompează endorfinele. Activitatea fizică poate… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Cristea își deschide o afacere cu amintiri fotografice! ”Ne pregătim pentru Valentine’s Day, Dragobete”

Gabriela Cristea își deschide o afacere cu amintiri fotografice! Fosta prezentatoare  de televiziune ( a trecut pe la TVR, B1TV, Kanal D și Antena 1) este pe… [citeste mai departe]

ONRC: 152.809 de persoane fizice şi juridice, înmatriculate în 2022

Numărul înmatriculărilor de persoane fizice şi juridice a crescut, în 2022, cu 3,04%, comparativ cu anul anterior, până la 152.809, din care 113.931 societăţi cu răspundere limitată (SRL), conform datelor centralizate de Oficiul Naţional al Registrului Comerţului… [citeste mai departe]


NATO urges Russia to comply with nuclear arms treaty

Publicat:
NATO allies said on Friday that they are concerned that Moscow is not respecting a key nuclear arms control treaty, according to Politico. START Treaty between the and Russia places limits on strategic offensive arms. But earlier this week, Washington said Moscow is failing to comply with its obligations under the […] The post NATO urges Russia to comply with nuclear arms treaty appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

10:55, 01.02.2023 - Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

Rusia avertizeaza ca tratatul nuclear cu SUA ar putea sa nu mai fie reinnoit dupa 2026

10:36, 30.01.2023 - Tratatul intre Rusia si SUA cunoscut ca Noul START, privind controlul armamentului nuclear, ar putea expira dupa 2026, a afirmat viceministrul rus de Externe, Serghei Riabkov, intr-un interviu difuzat luni de agentia RIA Novosti, preluata de Reuters. „Este un scenariu foarte posibil”, a spus el. Negocierile…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

US and Japan deepen space, military ties as China’s threat grows

11:41, 12.01.2023 - The US and Japan announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said Wednesday…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

14:10, 23.11.2022 - The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law, according to Reuters. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution…


