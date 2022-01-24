NATO sends more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Un șofer din Adâncata a intrat în panică și a atras atenția polițiștilor că ceva nu e în regulă. Nu avea permis

Duminică în jurul orelor 16.40, echipajul din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Suceava în timp ce efectua serviciul pe D.N.29, în afara localităţii Dumbrăveni, a observat… [citeste mai departe]

Olimpism / Medalii de argint şi bronz pentru bobul românesc, la Mondialele de juniori de la Innsbruck

Echipajul de dublu feminin Georgeta Popescu - Antonia Sârbu, componente ale lotului olimpic de juniori al României, a terminat pe locul trei la Campionatele Mondiale de bob pentru juniori de la… [citeste mai departe]

392 de persoane infectate cu COVID în Argeș, în ultimele 24 de ore

Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -incidența pe ultimele 14 zile: 4,45 (ieri 3,88) -persoane internate la ATI: 22 (ieri 18) -persoane internate… [citeste mai departe]

Telefoanele mobile, cea mai cumpărată categorie de produse prin credit, în 2021 (analiză)

Cea mai cumpărată categorie de produse în 2021, prin credit, a fost reprezentată de cea a telefoanelor mobile, cu peste 56 milioane de lei finanţare, arată datele unei analize realizate de o instituţie financiară nebancară.… [citeste mai departe]

96 de localități sucevene sunt în scenariul roșu. Brodina și Siret au cele mai mari rate de infectare

În județul Suceava s-au raportat 225 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, cu 323 în minus față de ziua precedentă, după ce au fost prelucrate 641 de teste. Numărul cazurilor active este de 5.067,… [citeste mai departe]

Zona din România unde temperatura resimțită a ajuns la minus 32 de grade Celsius. Stratul de zăpadă are 55 de centimetri

Termometrele de la Stația Meteorologică Iezer, din Maramureș, au înregistrat, luni, minus 32 de grade celsius, cea mai scăzută din țară. Târgu Lăpuș a… [citeste mai departe]

Un taximetrist a amenințat, în glumă, doi tineri cu un pistol și s-a trezit cu poliția acasă

 În cursul zilei de duminică, 23 ianuarie, un sucevean s-a trezit că poliția îi bate la ușă și apoi îi perchiziționează casele pe care le deține. Totul a plecat de la o așa-numită glumă pe care bărbatul a… [citeste mai departe]

208 cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-COV-2, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Braşov!

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 12.082 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 2.006 mai puțin decât în ziua anterioară. 688 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați… [citeste mai departe]

Din 641 de suceveni testați în 24 de ore, 225 au fost confirmați cu Covid

Unul din trei suceveni testați au fost confirmați pozitivi cu SARS-CoV2. Luni s-au înregistrat în județul Suceava 225 de cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2 și 34 de suceveni au fost reconfirmați pozitivi la retestare, din 641 de persoane testate… [citeste mai departe]

Un bătrân a rămas fără 150 de mii de lei, care i-au fost furați din casă

Persoane necunoscute au intrat într-o gospodărie și au furat 150 de mii de lei. Infracțiunea a fost comisă duminică dimineața, în jurul orei 7:00, într-o gospodărie din satul Ocnița, raionul Ocnița.Victima s-a plâns fiului, iar acesta la rândul… [citeste mai departe]


NATO sends more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe

Publicat:
NATO sends more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe

NATO announced on Monday that European allies were deploying added ships and fighter jets to and putting new forces on standby in response to Russia’s continued military build-up along the Ukrainian border, according to a press release.  “Denmark is sending a frigate to the and is set to deploy four F-16 […] The post NATO sends more ships and fighter jets to appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

