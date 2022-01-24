NATO sends more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

- The head of Denmark’s military intelligence service, Lars Findsen, has been jailed, charged with leaking classified material, local media reported on Monday according to Bloomberg. Last month, Danish police arrested four current and former intelligence workers on charges they had leaked highly classified…

- China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters. It said that the five countries which are the…

- Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

- European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg. Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

- Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

- The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz on Monday…

- Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom told the Republic of Moldova on Monday that it will cut off gas to the country unless an overdue payment for gas under the terms of its new contract is settled within 48 hours, according to Intellinews. Last month, Chisinau declared a state of emergency and started…