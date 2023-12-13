Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

Stiri Recomandate

Spectacol caritabil „MISTERELE OPEREI” la Sala Auditorium Joseph Schmidt

Spectacol caritabil „MISTERELE OPEREI” la Sala Auditorium Joseph Schmidt

Asociația Divas în parteneriat cu Universitatea Ștefan cel Mare, Casa de Cultură a Studenților și Rotary  Suceava Bucovina vă invită să participați la spectacolul MISTERELE OPEREI, Pagini celebre de operă, operetă și canzonete Spectacolul va avea loc… [citeste mai departe]

Dani Oțil i-a dat acces soției sale la conturile sale, însă a avut parte de o surpriză. Ce i-a făcut Gabriela. „Este un subiect greu. Am intrat în panică”

Dani Oțil i-a dat acces soției sale la conturile sale, însă a avut parte de o surpriză. Ce i-a făcut Gabriela. „Este un subiect greu. Am intrat în panică”

Dani și Gabriela Oțil formează unul dintre cele mai solide cupluri din… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Clinic de Urgență pentru Copii „Grigore Alexandrescu” primește cel mai performant sistem de navigație chirurgicală din domeniu, crucial pentru tratarea scoliozelor la copii

Spitalul Clinic de Urgență pentru Copii „Grigore Alexandrescu” primește cel mai performant sistem de navigație chirurgicală din domeniu, crucial pentru tratarea scoliozelor la copii

Redirecționarea a 20%… [citeste mai departe]

Nick Kyrgios spune că s-a săturat să joace tenis

Nick Kyrgios spune că s-a săturat să joace tenis

Nick Kyrgios a declarat că este "obosit" şi că nu mai vrea să joace tenis, în timp ce continuă să se recupereze după o accidentare, scrie BBC.Australianul în vârstă de 28 de ani a ratat toate cele patru turnee majore din 2023 din cauza unor accidentări la încheietura mâinii, la genunchi şi la picior.… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: ”Aceasta este evoluția inflației în ultimul an! Vom continua măsurile în 2024!”

Marcel Ciolacu: ”Aceasta este evoluția inflației în ultimul an! Vom continua măsurile în 2024!”

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu afirmă, miercuri, pe Facebook, că scăderea inflației în ultimul an de la 16,8% la 6,7% nu ar fi fost posibilă fără plafonarea prețurilor la energie și fără limitarea adaosului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Cea mai ieftină mașină electrică „românească” vine de la Brașov. Cum arată AllView CityZEN. Poate fi condusă de la 16 ani

VIDEO: Cea mai ieftină mașină electrică „românească” vine de la Brașov. Cum arată AllView CityZEN. Poate fi condusă de la 16 ani

VIDEO: Cea mai ieftină mașină electrică „românească” vine de la Brașov. Cum arată AllView CityZEN. Poate fi condusă de… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție din PSD la ancheta demarată de DNA!

Prima reacție din PSD la ancheta demarată de DNA!

Lucian Romașcanu, purtătorul de cuvânt al PSD, a comentat într-o intervenție pentru postul de televiziune B1 TV, ancheta procurorilor DNA în care este vizată și președinta de la Consiliul Județean Botoșani, Doina Federovici.Întrebat dacă aceasta va fi dată afară din PSD, Romașcanu a precizat„Măsurile… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Geoană, la liceul pe care l-a absolvit: ”Nicio înfrângere nu este decisivă, atâta timp cât ai puterea să te ridici. Am învățat din momentele grele”

Mircea Geoană, la liceul pe care l-a absolvit: ”Nicio înfrângere nu este decisivă, atâta timp cât ai puterea să te ridici. Am învățat din momentele grele”

Mircea Geoană, secretarul general adjunct al NATO, s-a întors la… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Neurochirurgii au salvat viaţa unui bebeluş, care avea o tumoră cerebrală de 3 centimetri

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Neurochirurgii au salvat viaţa unui bebeluş, care avea o tumoră cerebrală de 3 centimetri

O echipă de medici de la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă ‘Prof. Dr. N. Oblu’ Iaşi a reuşit să extirpe o formaţiune tumorală cerebrală de trei centimetri de la o fetiţă în vârstă de 5 luni.… [citeste mai departe]

Medic veterinar: Petardele pot provoca fobii şi moartea animalelor de companie

Medic veterinar: Petardele pot provoca fobii şi moartea animalelor de companie

Medicii veterinari atrag atenţia că animalele pot dezvolta fobii, mişcări necontrolate şi îşi pot pierde viaţa din cauza efectelor produse de materialele pirotehnice. Tone de petarde şi artificii sunt folosite în fiecare an, în luna decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

Publicat:
Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after two weeks of hard-fought […] The post Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania announces bid to boost photovoltaics by 2030

11:00, 04.12.2023 - Romania aims to have over eight gigawatts (GW) in photovoltaic renewable energy production units installed by 2030, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai over the weekend following his country’s accession to the International Solar Alliance, according to Euractiv. …

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

Ukraine has received 300,000 of EU’s promised million shells says foreign minister

12:40, 29.11.2023 - The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…

UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

10:46, 16.11.2023 - The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

NATO to replace AWACS surveillance jets with modified Boeing 737

14:31, 15.11.2023 - NATO will replace its ageing fleet of AWACS surveillance planes, in service since the Cold War in the 1980s, with a militarised version of the Boeing 737 commercial jet, the alliance said on Wednesday, in a deal likely worth billions of euros, according to Reuters.  Acting like a flying radar tower,…

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

11:10, 15.11.2023 - The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after…

NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg

11:45, 12.10.2023 - NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline…

Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge

11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters.  Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 decembrie 2023
USD 4.6011
EUR 4.9724
CHF 5.2526
GBP 5.7879
CAD 3.3915
XAU 294.081
JPY 3.1676
CNY 0.6415
AED 1.2529
AUD 3.0343
MDL 0.2591
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: