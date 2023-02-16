Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears

Stiri Recomandate

Bacău: Palatul Administrativ va fi reabilitat cu 6,5 milioane euro, fonduri din PNRR

Bacău: Palatul Administrativ va fi reabilitat cu 6,5 milioane euro, fonduri din PNRR

Prefectul judeţului Bacău, Lucian-Gabriel Bogdănel, a semnat, joi, contractul pentru elaborarea documentaţiei tehnico-economice, faza DALI, privind reabilitarea clădirii Palatului Administrativ. În valoare de 312.000 lei, contractul… [citeste mai departe]

Camerele de comerț europene analizează la București strategia de dezvoltare a Regiunii Carpatice

Camerele de comerț europene analizează la București strategia de dezvoltare a Regiunii Carpatice

Camera de Comerț și Industrie a României (CCIR) a organizat miercuri, 15 februarie, reuniunea președinților camerelor de comerț din statele semnatare ale Convenției Carpatice, evenimentul beneficiind de… [citeste mai departe]

Americanii lansează un semnal tranșant pentru Zelenski și Putin: Nici Rusia, nici Ucraina n-au şanse să-şi atingă obiectivele!

Americanii lansează un semnal tranșant pentru Zelenski și Putin: Nici Rusia, nici Ucraina n-au şanse să-şi atingă obiectivele!

Nici Rusia, nici Ucraina nu au şanse să-şi atingă obiectivele militare pe care şi le-au propus, aşa că războiul se va încheia probabil… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalistul dejean Paul Papp a dezvăluit cine l-a convins să semneze cu Petrolul

Fotbalistul dejean Paul Papp a dezvăluit cine l-a convins să semneze cu Petrolul

foto: sportnews.ro Fotbalistul dejean Paul Papp a dezvăluit, în conferința de presă susținută după ce a semnat cu Petrolul , că Marian Copilu, fostul președinte de la Universitatea Craiova, a avut un cuvânt de spus în transferul său la… [citeste mai departe]

Panică într-un bloc din Timiș, după ce din acoperiș a început să iasă fum

Panică într-un bloc din Timiș, după ce din acoperiș a început să iasă fum

Un bloc din Făget a fost evacuat astăzi, după ce din acoperișul unui bloc situat pe Calea Lugojului a început să iasă fum. „La locul evenimentului s-au deplasat de urgență pompierii din cadrul Stației Făget și Detașamentului Lugoj cu două… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă când visezi ursitoare

Ce înseamnă când visezi ursitoare

Să visezi o ursitoare poate să fie ceva care să-ți dea un sentiment de bine sau, dimpotrivă, ceva care să te sperie. Interpretarea unui vis în care îți apare o ursitoare se poate face întotdeauna în funcție de contextul acelui vis. Descoperă ce înseamnă când visezi ursitoare.Ce semnificație are ursitoarea în visSă visezi o ursitoare… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă scumpire a carburanților? Care este prețul la pompă astăzi

O nouă scumpire a carburanților? Care este prețul la pompă astăzi

Încă de la începutul anului 2023, când s-a renunțat la compensarea cu 50 de bani per litru de carburant, prețul acestora a fluctuat ba în scădere ba în creștere odată la câteva zile. În ultima săptămână, prețul benzinei a crescut la toate benzinăriile din zona… [citeste mai departe]

Prima țară din Europa care introduce concediu menstrual prin lege

Prima țară din Europa care introduce concediu menstrual prin lege

Parlamentarii spanioli au dat joi aprobarea finală pentru legea care acordă concediu menstrual femeilor care se confruntă cu dureri în acea perioadă, informează Mediafax. "Este o zi istorică pentru progresul feminist", a scris pe Twitter ministrul Egalității, Irene… [citeste mai departe]

Zile de lectură împreună la Biblioteca Județeană Mureș

Zile de lectură împreună la Biblioteca Județeană Mureș

Cele 15 zile de lectură cu voce tare care au legat Ziua Internațională a Cititului Împreună – ZICI – de Ziua Națională a Lecturii s-au bucurat de un real succes, a anunțat joi, 16 februarie, Biroul de presă al Bibliotecii Județene Mureș. "Peste 100 de cadre didactice au răspuns provocării… [citeste mai departe]

Comitetul interministerial pentru analiza de risc seismic, înfiinţat prin decizie a premierului

Comitetul interministerial pentru analiza de risc seismic, înfiinţat prin decizie a premierului

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a aprobat, joi, decizia de înfiinţare a Comitetului interministerial pentru analiza de risc seismic, organism care va funcţiona pentru a furniza Guvernului liniile directoare şi soluţiile… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears

Publicat:
Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears

Republic of Moldova’s parliament approved pro-Western Prime Minister Dorin Recean and his proposed Cabinet in a confidence vote Thursday, according to Politico. Sixty-two lawmakers, all from the parliamentary faction of the Action and (PAS), which was founded by , voted in favour of appointing the new Cabinet. Sandu’s party holds a comfortable majority, […] The post Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers

14:05, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova

14:55, 14.02.2023 - Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected the Republic of Moldova President’s claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country’s own domestic problems, according to AP News. The Republic of Moldova’s…

Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

14:06, 13.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News.  President Maia Sandu’s…

EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…

Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack

13:45, 29.12.2022 - A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials,  Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak.…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

Google must delete search results about you if they’re fake, EU court rules

13:20, 08.12.2022 - People in Europe can get Google to delete search results about them if they prove the information is “manifestly inaccurate,” the EU’s top court ruled Thursday, according to Politico. The case kicked off when two investment managers requested Google to dereference results of a search made on the basis…

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 17 februarie 2023
Bucuresti 2°C | 13°C
Iasi 2°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 7°C
Timisoara 5°C | 13°C
Constanta 3°C | 11°C
Brasov 0°C | 6°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 februarie 2023
USD 4.5758
EUR 4.9007
CHF 4.964
GBP 5.5182
CAD 3.4202
XAU 270.402
JPY 3.4171
CNY 0.6676
AED 1.2458
AUD 3.1661
MDL 0.2443
BGN 2.5057

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec