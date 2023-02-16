Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

- Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected the Republic of Moldova President’s claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country’s own domestic problems, according to AP News. The Republic of Moldova’s…

- Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News. President Maia Sandu’s…

- The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…

- A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials, Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak.…

- A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

- People in Europe can get Google to delete search results about them if they prove the information is “manifestly inaccurate,” the EU’s top court ruled Thursday, according to Politico. The case kicked off when two investment managers requested Google to dereference results of a search made on the basis…

- Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…