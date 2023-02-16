Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fearsPublicat:
Republic of Moldova’s parliament approved pro-Western Prime Minister Dorin Recean and his proposed Cabinet in a confidence vote Thursday, according to Politico. Sixty-two lawmakers, all from the parliamentary faction of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), which was founded by President Maia Sandu, voted in favour of appointing the new Cabinet. Sandu’s party holds a comfortable majority, […] The post Moldovan parliament backs new pro-EU PM amid Russian coup fears appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers
14:05, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…
Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Republic of Moldova
14:55, 14.02.2023 - Russia on Tuesday angrily rejected the Republic of Moldova President’s claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract public attention away from the country’s own domestic problems, according to AP News. The Republic of Moldova’s…
Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government
14:06, 13.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News. President Maia Sandu’s…
EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation
13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…
Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack
13:45, 29.12.2022 - A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials, Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak.…
Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap
13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…
Google must delete search results about you if they’re fake, EU court rules
13:20, 08.12.2022 - People in Europe can get Google to delete search results about them if they prove the information is “manifestly inaccurate,” the EU’s top court ruled Thursday, according to Politico. The case kicked off when two investment managers requested Google to dereference results of a search made on the basis…
Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply
15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…