Ministry of Health informs there were 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs
A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports.
