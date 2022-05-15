Stiri Recomandate

Ministry of Health informs there were 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs

Publicat:
Ministry of Health informs there were 282 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs

A number of 282 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 238 less than the previous day, the Ministry of Health informs on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Fourth dose of Pfizer BioNTech anti-COVID vaccine to become available as of May 16

12:05, 11.05.2022 - The administration of the fourth dose of Pfizer BioNTech anti-COVID vaccine can be done upon request, starting May 16, in the vaccination centres and in the family doctors' offices, the Ministry of Health informs on Wednesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 330 on over 11,000 tests in last 24h

14:25, 08.05.2022 - As many as 330 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 260 from the previous day, with more than 11,400 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

220 COVID-19 Omicron cases confirmed in April 11-17 week

16:50, 19.04.2022 - As many as 220 COVID-19 Omicron cases were reported in Romania for the week April 11-17, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,247, in over 27,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

14:01, 27.02.2022 - As many as 4,247 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 2,944 less than the previous day, on more than 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii…

8,974 new cases of COVID and 120 deaths reported in last 24 hours

11:40, 25.02.2022 - A number of 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours and 120 deaths, of which 5 before the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Latest COVID-19 tests positivity rate in Romania: 24.45 pct

15:30, 21.02.2022 - The latest COVID-19 tests positivity rate in Romania is 24.45pct, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,687; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,300

15:56, 20.02.2022 - As many as 7,687 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania and 68 deaths, out of which two prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Ministry of Health: The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 22.95%

14:25, 17.02.2022 - The degree of positivity for the COVID-19 tests performed is 22.95%, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…


