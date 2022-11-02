Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization - at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization finances projects that received the "Marie Sklodowska-Curie" certificate of excellence in a total amount of 8 million euros, told Agerpres.

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, announced on Monday that he resigned from his position, told Agerpres.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, is invited to participate, on Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, within the "Government Hour" debate, told Agerpres.

Romania will participate with full rights and on an equal footing at the upcoming meeting of the European Space Agency (ESA) in November, where the projects for the next three-year cycle will be discussed and decided, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja said on…

Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday that his ministry will set up a national artificial intelligence (AI) hub.

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decree designating Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization Sebastian Burduja as Acting Minister of Education.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced his resignation on Thursday evening.

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message during the official opening of the International Festival of Innovation in Medical Technologies - SSIMA 2022.