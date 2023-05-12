Minister Aurescu discusses with his German counterpart about Romania's accession to Schengen area

Stiri Recomandate

Infracțiuni rutiere comise în concurs de către un bărbat din Botiza

         La data de 10 mai a.c., prin ordonanță, a fost dispusă reținerea pentru 24 de ore a unui bărbat de 28 de ani din Botiza pentru săvârșirea în concurs a mai multor infracțiuni la regimul rutier. Prin probatoriul administrat s-a constatat faptul că bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]

Amsterdam majorează taxele pentru turiști

Consiliul orașului Amsterdam va majora taxele de turism, atunci când vizitatorii își achită cazarea, cu scopul de a genera 30 de milioane de euro în plus la bugetul orașului. Cu toate acestea, o creștere a majorării taxelor de turism nu va avea un impact semnificativ asupra numărului de turiști, a declarat Van Buren,… [citeste mai departe]

Minister Aurescu discusses with his German counterpart about Romanias accession to Schengen area

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting on Friday with his counterpart from the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, on the sidelines of the Gymnich meeting in Stockholm, the… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Lucian Romașcanu anunță o nouă achiziție excepțională

Vineri, Ministrul Culturii, Lucian Romaşcanu, a semnat contractul de achiziţie a manuscrisului Jurnalul intim cu scoarţe verzi al Reginei Maria a României, care datează din anul 1910. Acesta va putea fi văzut de iubitorii istoriei la Muzeul Național de Istorie… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant în Vâlcea! Drogată, o elevă de 15 ani, violată de patru colege după ce a fost sechestrată în casa uneia dintre agresoare

Caz șocant în Vâlcea! Drogată, o elevă de 15 ani, violată de patru colege după ce a fost sechestrată în casa uneia dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul AUR ar putea fi scos în afara legii. Ce pregătesc liberalii

Liderul PNL Iaşi, deputatul Alexandru Muraru, anunţă că va depune o sesizare la Tribunalul Bucureşti privind scoaterea AUR în afara legii, el precizând că în România există ”o teamă de a aplica legea şi o frică de asumare greu de înţeles”. Alexandru Muraru a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | S-a reluat circulația fără restricții pe Autostrada Sebeș-Turda

Circulaţia a fost reluată vineri, pe sensul de deplasare Sebeş - Turda, de pe autostrada A10, pe un sector de un kilometru, după remedierea deficienţelor şi punerea în siguranţă a drumului în zona afectată, informează Compania Naţională de Administrare… [citeste mai departe]

Totul despre Băile Sărate din Ocna Mureș: Tratamente, tarife și program de funcționare

Totul despre Băile Sărate din Ocna Mureș: Tratamente, tarife și program de funcționare Totul despre Băile Sărate din Ocna Mureș: Tratamente, tarife și program de funcționare Începând de mâine, 13 mai, Băile Sărate din… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele ceh Petr Pavel: Contraofensiva ucraineană are „mari șanse mari de succes”, iar Kievul va primi avioanele moderne de luptă cerute

Contraofensiva planificată de Ucraina pentru recâștigarea teritoriilor ocupate de Moscova are șanse mari… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu trei morti pe podul de la Ovidiu! Firma de asigurari, dificultati in instanta in recuperarea daunelor (FOTO+VIDEO)

Tragedia a avut loc la data de 21 noiembrie 2018, pe DN 2A, de pe podul rutier de la Ovidiu. Evenimentul s a soldat cu moartea a trei persoane doua… [citeste mai departe]


Minister Aurescu discusses with his German counterpart about Romania's accession to Schengen area

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting on Friday with his counterpart from the Federal Republic of Germany, , on the sidelines of the Gymnich meeting in Stockholm, the discussions aimed both at the opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations with strategic, as well as current topics on the European agenda, including Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. CITESTE SI Tennis: loses in second round in Rome (WTA) 21:07 6 First E2 Centre in Europe to run NuScale SMR simulator, launched at of Bucharest 18:26 15 PM Ciuca

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea loses in second round in Rome (WTA)

21:15, 12.05.2023 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea was defeated by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, on Friday, in the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Rome, with total prizes of 3,572,618 euros. CITESTE SI First E2 Centre in Europe to run NuScale SMR simulator, launched at Politehnica University…

First E2 Centre in Europe to run NuScale SMR simulator, launched at Politehnica University of Bucharest

18:45, 12.05.2023 - The first Energy Exploration Centre (E2 Centre) in Europe to run the NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) simulator was inaugurated on Friday at Politehnica University of Bucharest. CITESTE SI PM Ciuca did not plagiarize, doctor's degree is not a false official document in sense of criminal law 16:46…

Scheduled events for March 12

11:15, 12.05.2023 - DIPLOMACY:- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participates in the informal meeting (in Gymnich format) of the foreign affairs ministers from EU member states - Stockholm, The Kingdom of Sweeden CITESTE SI President Iohannis to be bestowed Franz Werfel Human Rights Award 10:38 3 PM Ciuca,…

DefMin Tilvar: Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity

19:55, 13.04.2023 - Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also to standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in these dramatic moments, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Thursday after the Romania - Ukraine - Republic of…

DefMin Tilvar: We should look at the Black Sea as a strategic centre of gravity

12:51, 13.04.2023 - The Black Sea should be seen as a strategic centre of gravity, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Thursday told a conference on the security of the Black Sea region taking place in Bucharest under the auspices of the Crimea Platform.Tilvar added that the region is gaining more relevance amidst…

ForMin Aurescu meets Moldovan counterpart in Bucharest

10:55, 13.04.2023 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, discussed on Wednesday, in Bucharest, the current state of the neighbouring country's European integration efforts, as well as the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the security…

Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

13:25, 03.04.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

VIDEO. Orașul Bahmut ”ar putea cadea in zilele urmatoare”, avertizeaza șeful NATO la o reuniune a ministrilor europeni ai Apararii la Stockholm

15:15, 08.03.2023 - Orasul Bahmut, situat in estul Ucrainei, aflat in centrul unor confruntari armate aprige de mai multe luni si amenintat cu incercuirea totala de catre ocupanții ruși si grupul de mercenari Wagner, ar putea sa cada ”in zilele urmatoare”, avertizeaza miercuri, 8 martie, secretarul general al NATO, Jens…


