Maui fire is US’s deadliest in a century amid alarm concerns

- Market measures of inflation risk in Europe are testing record highs and posing a challenge to European Central Bank officials as they eye the end of their historic tightening cycle, according to Bloomberg. A gauge of future inflation closed at its highest level since 2010 Monday, pointing to an average…

- The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can…

- Oil edged lower after capping the biggest monthly advance since early 2022 as indications that the rapid ascent may be due for a pause countered signs of a tighter global crude market, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $81 a barrel after surging 16% last month. The gains in…

- Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

- European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…

- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…

- European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday but are still on course for the biggest…

- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that he is leaving politics after his coalition government collapsed amid infighting over migration policy, according to Bloomberg. Addressing Dutch lawmakers in The Hague on Monday, Rutte said that he is stepping down as leader of his party after 13 years in…