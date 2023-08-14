Maui fire is US’s deadliest in a century amid alarm concerns

Stiri Recomandate

GALERIE FOTO. Cel puţin 49 de morţi în India, în urma unor ploi puternice

Cel puţin 49 de persoane au murit în India, dintre care nouă în urma surpării unui templu, în urma unor inundaţii masive şi alunecări de teren devastatoare, anunţă luni autorităţile, relatează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Andy Murray, selecționat în echipa de Cupa Davis A marii Britanii

Andy Murray, fost număr 1 mondial al tenisului masculin, în vârstă de 36 de ani, revine în echipa de Cupa Davis a Marii Britanii, urmând să dispute faza grupelor în luna septembrie, informează AFP.În Grupa B, Marea Britanie va întâlni Australia, Franţa şi Elveţia, între… [citeste mai departe]

Uită de ulei. În ce e bine să prăjești șnifețe și chiftele. Greșeala pe care o fac multe românce

Experții în nutriție au spus care este greșeala pe care o fac mai toate gospodinele atunci când pregătesc aceste două preparate iubite de mai toți românii. Uită de ulei. În ce e bine să prăjești… [citeste mai departe]

Filme nominalizate la Oscar, în prima săptămână de Cinema în aer liber, pe Insula Artelor din Parcul Titan

Pe 15 august începe sezonul Cinema în aer liber de anul acesta în București. Timp de 4 săptămâni, de marți până duminică, spectatorii vor putea urmări 21 dintre cele mai bune filme… [citeste mai departe]

Acţiuni preventiv-educative desfăşurate de poliţiştii prahoveni cu preşcolari din Mizil

F. T. La sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, polițiștii din cadrul Biroului Siguranță Școlară și-au dat întâlnire cu mai mulți copii, preșcolari, din cadrul a două grădinițe din orașul Mizil, în centrul orașului. În acest… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Hănescu, pozitiv în ceea ce privește situația Simonei Halep - Sfatul fostului tenismen

Simona Halep este în așteptarea verdictului în contextul scandalului de dopaj, după ce a fost audiată de către tribunalul Sport Resolutions. Victor Hănescu, fostul jucător de tenis, este pozitiv și crede că… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment inedit în Baia Mare: uleiurile esențiale doTERRA și beneficiile lor pentru copii. Locație Hotel Mara, 18 august 2023, începând cu ora 18,00!

În contextul educațional „back to school” , reluarea cursurilor implică activități la clasă,… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Aproximativ zece de tone de furaje au ars la Băluşeni după ce s-au autoaprins

Aproximativ zece de tone de furaje au ars, luni după-amiază, într-o gospodărie din localitatea Băluşeni, judeţul Botoşani, au anunţat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU). Potrivit acestora,… [citeste mai departe]

I s-a făcut rău la volan și a murit! Șoferul din Dâmbovița avea doar 34 de ani

Șoferul unui autoturism, de fel din Adânca, și-a pierdut viața, luni după-amiază, în timp ce conducea, pe o stradă din satul Valea Voievozilor, comuna Răzvad. Bărbatul în vârstă de doar 34 de ani i s-a făcut rău la volan și cu ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

Remiză în a doua etapă a Ligii a doua: FC Argeș - Mioveni 0-0

Formaţiile FC Argeş şi CS Mioveni au închieiat la egalitate, scor 0-0, luni, în etapa a doua a Ligii a doua.În clasament, pe primul loc este CS Şelimbăr, cu 6 puncte, potrivit news.ro Pe locul doi este CSM Slatina, cu 4 puncte, la fel ca şi Corvinul Hunedoara, echipă clasată… [citeste mai departe]


Maui fire is US’s deadliest in a century amid alarm concerns

Publicat:
The disastrous wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui are now the US’s deadliest in more than a century, as officials warned the death toll may rise further amid concerns about the effectiveness of an emergency alarm system, according to Bloomberg. The number of fatalities reached 96, and said at the weekend that the […] The post Maui fire is US’s deadliest in a century amid alarm concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

