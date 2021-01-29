Matei Bals' Fire/PM Citu: Intervention was fast, efficient; everything was quickly under control

Stiri Recomandate

Copiii de grădiniță și din clasele primare din Alba vor merge FIZIC la ore, chiar dacă incidența cazurilor va trece de 3/1000 de locuitori. Noile SCENARII pentru redeschiderea școlilor

Ziarul Unirea Copiii… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu mârâie ca și când PNL a fost în opoziție

UPDATE Premierul Florin Cîțu a declarat, vineri, la câteva ore după incendiul în care au murit 5 oameni la Spitalul „Matei Balș”, că nu s-a învățat nimic din tragediile trecute și că „așa nu mai merge”. Florin Cîțu a spus că „metehnele” din sistemul românesc și-au făcut apariția și vineri, în… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „Ajutau” moldovenii să ajungă ilegal în Rusia, pentru a munci

Ajutau cetățenii Republicii Moldova să ajungă ilegal în Federația Rusă, contra unei sume cuprinse între 40 de mii și 60 de mii de ruble rusești (9-13 mii de lei). Ofițerii de investigații și urmărire penală din cadrul Inspectoratului General al Poliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Se întâmplă la Spitalul Municipal din Sighetu Marmaţiei. ”A fost ținut o săptămână în spital fără să mănânce aproape nimic”

Mesaj cutremurător postat pe rețelele de socializare de un sighetean al cărui tată a murit astăzi la Spitalul Municipal… [citeste mai departe]

Pfizer, anunț de ultimă oră despre vaccinul anti-covid-19. Specialiștii au decis

Pe măsură ce virusul devine mai violent, producătorii de vaccinuri reconsideră planurile de luptă. Vaccinurile de la Moderna și Pfizer-BioNTech protejează în mod eficient destinatarii. Dar într-o notă îngrijorătoare, sppun specialiștii,… [citeste mai departe]

ISU: Șase clădiri ale spitalelor din Bihor nu sunt autorizate din punct de vedere al siguranţei la incendii

Din cele 55 de corpuri de clădire ale spitalelor din judeţ, doar şase sunt neautorizate din punct de vedere al siguranţei la incendii, a anunţat, vineri, inspectorul-şef al Inspectoratului… [citeste mai departe]

Urgentarea centurii Târgu Mureș, prioritate a partidului AUR

AUR reprezintă județul Mureș în parlament prin deputatul de origine covăsneană Dan Tănasă. Acesta a susținut astăzi o conferință de presă, chiar la împlinirea unui an de activitate a partidului, în care s-au prezentat prioritățile filialei mureșene a partidului. Momentul este… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu cere demisii după tragedia de la Matei Balș: O guvernare criminală se spală iar pe mâini de moartea unor pacienți

"Guvernare criminală se spală iar pe mâini de moartea unor pacienți!Demisia ministrului Sănătății este un infim, dar obligatoriu gest de asumare a… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt candidații aleși pentru funcția de procuror european delegat în România

Ministerul Justiţiei a anunţat, vineri, candidaţii selectaţi pentru funcţia de procuror european delegat în România. Parchetul european (EPPO), condus de fosta șefă DNA, Laura Codruta Kovesi își începe activitatea la 1 martie. Luni,… [citeste mai departe]

Reținut pentru trafic de influență. Lua bani și promitea angajări în spitale din Argeș

În cursul zilei de 27 ianuarie, polițiștii din cadrul Serviciul de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice Argeș, în baza delegării Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Argeș, au pus în executare două mandate de percheziție… [citeste mai departe]


Matei Bals' Fire/PM Citu: Intervention was fast, efficient; everything was quickly under control

Publicat:
Matei Bals' Fire/PM Citu: Intervention was fast, efficient; everything was quickly under control

on Friday said that the intervention at the fire at the "" Hospital was "fast, efficient", mentioning that things were immediately kept under control.

"A few minutes after 112 was called this morning, I was contacted by Secretary of , who informed me that there was a fire at the "" Institute. I have immediately triggered a red plan and I stayed in touch with the institutions, the Ministry of Interior, the , the Ministry of Health, ever since," the Prime Minister said in a press release at the Victoria

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


