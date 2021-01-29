Matei Bals' Fire/PM Citu: Intervention was fast, efficient; everything was quickly under control

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the shortcomings of the Romanian healthcare system were also reflected in the case of the recent fire tragedy at the Matei Bals hospital, emphasising that there is a need to allocate as many resources as possible for investment. "The shortcomings…

- Four patients - two women and two men - ages between 62 and 89 were transferred from the blaze-hit "Matei Bals" Institute to the "Marius Nasta" Institute, following the fire that broke out Friday morning at the Bucharest Covid-19 hospital; two of them are in a severe condition, said the manager of…

- Two other cases of infection with the increased transmissibility SARS-CoV-2 variant were sequenced at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases "Matei Bals", informed the Ministry of Health, specifying that it recommended, on Friday, to the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU)…

- The new highly transmissible coronavirus strain that has initially been detected in the UK has been confirmed in Romania in a 27-year-old woman, the Ministry of Health informs on Friday. According to the source, the patient is in a "very good" clinical condition, is in isolation at home, supervised…

- The internal transport of doses of anti-COVID vaccine will be provided by the Ministries of Defence, Interior and Health, Valeriu Gheorghita, President of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), informed on Friday. "Internal transport from…

- The Government on Friday approved a decision regarding the elimination of a measure suspending the activity of agri-food markets in enclosed spaces, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior and head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat informs. "An order of the Ministry…

- The Government adopted, on Thursday evening, the decision regarding the extension of the alert state by 30 days, starting with November 14, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat, stating that the new measures aimed at preventing and controlling SARS-CoV-2 infections are,…

- Secretary of State for European Affairs Iulia Matei on Friday attended the informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), on which occasion she mentioned the importance of cooperation at regional and European level to ensure an adequate response…