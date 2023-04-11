Macron takes pitch for EU power to the Hague as backlash builds

Stiri Recomandate

Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023

Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023

Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023 Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023 În perioada Sărbătorilor Pascale, în România, consumul de ouă crește cu aproximativ 50%… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Ritivoiu plusează în scandalul catargelor cu tricolor: ar mai vrea şase în tot atâtea intersecţii din oraş

Prefectul Ritivoiu plusează în scandalul catargelor cu tricolor: ar mai vrea şase în tot atâtea intersecţii din oraş

Prefectul Mihai Ritivoiu, specializat de ceva timp în numărat steaguri, îi dă câteva sfaturi primarului Dominic fritz în privinţa scandalului privind catargele… [citeste mai departe]

Debut perfect pentru `Super Mario Bros: Filmul`: primul loc la box office-ul românesc de weekend

Debut perfect pentru `Super Mario Bros: Filmul`: primul loc la box office-ul românesc de weekend

„Super Mario Bros: Filmul”, pentru care şi-au împrumutat vocile Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, a debutat pe primul loc la box office-ul românesc de weekend.Filmul… [citeste mai departe]

A început ședința CSAT în care se discută despre situaţia de securitate de la Marea Neagră și Republica Moldova

A început ședința CSAT în care se discută despre situaţia de securitate de la Marea Neagră și Republica Moldova

Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării s-a reunit în această dimineață, la ora 10:00, la Palatul Cotroceni, sub conducerea preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, pentru a discuta… [citeste mai departe]

Zgura, „aurul" gri al Reșiței

Zgura, „aurul” gri al Reșiței

REȘIȚA – Ne referim la „muntele”, pe care primarul Ioan Popa îl estimează la aproximativ 50 de milioane de metri cubi de zgură de calitate foarte bună, care poate fi folosită la lucrări viitoare atât la Reșița, cât și în județ! Tocmai calitatea zgurei a stat la baza insistențelor ca aceasta să fie folosită pentru legătura rutieră… [citeste mai departe]

Autobuz electric, coliziune cu două autoturisme

Autobuz electric, coliziune cu două autoturisme

Accident rutier la ieșirea din municipiul Arad spre Sânpaul, pe DJ 709C – sunt implicate două autoturisme si un autobuz.   Intervin pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Arad cu o autospecială de stingere cu modul pentru descarcerare și două echipaje SMURD, dintre care unul Terapie Intensivă Mobilă. În urma… [citeste mai departe]

Nu vor fi „concedieri masive" sau reduceri salariale în aparatul bugetar, susține premierul Ciucă

Nu vor fi „concedieri masive” sau reduceri salariale în aparatul bugetar, susține premierul Ciucă

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat luni, 10 aprilie, că miniștrii au termen până miercuri, 12 aprilie, să găsească variante pentru reducerea cheltuielilor bugetare, dar fără să se atingă de banii… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!" – „Reabilitare energetică dispensar uman localitatea Sântimbru, comuna Sântimbru

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!” – „Reabilitare energetică dispensar uman localitatea Sântimbru, comuna Sântimbru

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!”… [citeste mai departe]

Kommersant: Importurile paralele din UE și SUA au crescut masiv în Rusia și au provocat o criză de depozite în țările de tranzit

Kommersant: Importurile paralele din UE și SUA au crescut masiv în Rusia și au provocat o criză de depozite în țările de tranzit

Cererea venită din partea comercianților ruși pentru spații de depozitare în țările post-sovietice s-a dublat în ultima vreme, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023. Taurii au parte de oportunități. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023. Taurii au parte de oportunități. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023. Taurii au parte de oportunități. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia taHoroscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023 spune că Taurii vor avea parte în următoarea perioadă… [citeste mai departe]


Macron takes pitch for EU power to the Hague as backlash builds

Publicat:
Macron takes pitch for EU power to the Hague as backlash builds

French President Emmanuel Macron's latest attempt to cast the as a balancing power between the US and China will be tested this week as he seeks to enlist support from the Netherlands, according to Bloomberg. Macron will arrive in Amsterdam on Tuesday for the first state visit of a French leader in 23 […]

