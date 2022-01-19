Stiri Recomandate

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

Publicat:
Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron told the on Wednesday that countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to ReutersReferring to "destabilisation efforts" in the continent, Macron, speaking as France starts its presidency of the EU, said Europe wants to

‘No ultimatums’: Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting

16:05, 12.01.2022 - Russia laid out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO‘s 30 allies on Wednesday but insisted they were not ultimatums following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that failed to break the deadlock, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg received Russian…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

Borrell: ‘EU must be involved’ in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

16:41, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters.  European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

Eurozone October inflation confirmed at 4.1% y/y on energy spike

14:11, 17.11.2021 - Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…


