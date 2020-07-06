Lower House Speaker to PM Orban:We've been telling you for months 'rule and stop stealing'

Stiri Recomandate

Ciolacu: ”Se strânge laţul, domnule Orban, şi nu vă imaginaţi cât de singur aţi rămas la Palatul Victoria”

Ciolacu: ”Se strânge laţul, domnule Orban, şi nu vă imaginaţi cât de singur aţi rămas la Palatul Victoria”

Preşedintele interimar al PSD Marcel Ciolacu l-a acuzat luni, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, pe premieurl Ludovic Orban că a peofitat de pandemie pentru ”a-şi îndestula… [citeste mai departe]

Un motociclist de 39 de ani a fost grav rănit într-un accident de circulaţie

Un motociclist de 39 de ani a fost grav rănit într-un accident de circulaţie

Un motociclist de 39 de ani a fost grav rănit, luni, într-un accident de circulaţie produs în localitatea Sântămăria Orlea, în apropiere de Haţeg, după ce o tânără de 18 ani, aflată la volanul unui autoturism, nu i-a acordat prioritate.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Noi controale pentru prevenirea îmbolnăvirilor cu Covid-19, s-au dat amenzi

Noi controale pentru prevenirea îmbolnăvirilor cu Covid-19, s-au dat amenzi

Acțiunile de verificare a respectării măsurilor de protecție sanitară în vederea prevenirii și limitării infectării cu virusul Covid-19 în zonele aglomerate din județul Cluj au continuat și duminică. Sub autoritatea Institutiei Prefectului, politiștii,… [citeste mai departe]

Rareş Bogdan cere explicaţii Comisiei Europene despre românii ţinuţi la cozi uriaşe la intrare în Grecia. Situaţia este intolerabilă

Rareş Bogdan cere explicaţii Comisiei Europene despre românii ţinuţi la cozi uriaşe la intrare în Grecia. Situaţia este intolerabilă

Într-o intervenţie telefonică în emisiunea "News Line", Rareş Bogdan a explicat că "situaţia este una extrem de deranjantă… [citeste mai departe]

În țară: 4614 teste, 250 pozitive, 281 externate (187 vindecate +94 asimptomatice), 18 decese( unul din Mureș)

În țară: 4614 teste, 250 pozitive, 281 externate (187 vindecate +94 asimptomatice), 18 decese( unul din Mureș)

Până astăzi, 6 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 29.223 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).(ieri. 28.973), adică 250 cazuri noi… [citeste mai departe]

Ai o afacere în Moldova? Completează sondajul „Evaluarea impactului Covid-19 asupra climatului antreprenorial”

Ai o afacere în Moldova? Completează sondajul „Evaluarea impactului Covid-19 asupra climatului antreprenorial”

Ministerul Economiei și Infrastructurii a lansat sondajul „Evaluarea impactului Covid-19 asupra climatului de afaceri”, care va fi realizat în perioada 6-18 iulie 2020… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii mai multor blocuri din Chișinău, fără apă în perioada 7-9 iulie. Pe ce străzi vor avea loc sistările

Locuitorii mai multor blocuri din Chișinău, fără apă în perioada 7-9 iulie. Pe ce străzi vor avea loc sistările

Apă-Canal Chişinău anunță că pe 7, 8 și 9 iulie, va fi sistată furnizarea apei potabile pe mai multe străzi ale capitalei, în legătură cu efectuarea unor lucrări… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în PNL. Un politician liberal celebru a fost răpus de COVID-19

Doliu în PNL. Un politician liberal celebru a fost răpus de COVID-19

Un fost viceprimar liberal și om de afaceri din Botoșani a murit, în noaptea de sâmbătă spre duminică, din cauza COVID-19. Acesta suferea și de diabet, iar acest lucru i-a înrăutățit starea de sănătate. [citeste mai departe]

80 de rachete antigrindină au fost lansate pentru protejarea culturilor agricole, în perioada 26 iunie-3 iulie

80 de rachete antigrindină au fost lansate pentru protejarea culturilor agricole, în perioada 26 iunie-3 iulie

Un număr de 80 de rachete antigrindină au fost lansate în perioada 26 iunie-3 iulie din punctele de lansare ale Unităţilor de combatere a căderilor de grindină, pentru protejarea… [citeste mai departe]

Candidat la sesiunea specială a Bacalaureatului s-a temut să nu aibă COVID: Am avut stări de anxietate accentuată

Candidat la sesiunea specială a Bacalaureatului s-a temut să nu aibă COVID: Am avut stări de anxietate accentuată

Dan, unul dintre cei 12 elevi din Capitală care a participat la sesiunea specială a Bacalaureatului, a povestit, pentru MEDIAFAX, că s-a confruntat cu stări de anxietate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Lower House Speaker to PM Orban:We've been telling you for months 'rule and stop stealing'

Publicat:
Lower House Speaker to PM Orban:We've been telling you for months 'rule and stop stealing'

Speaker of the Chamber of said on Monday that should have been the defender of the Romanians' health during the pandemic, but that instead, all he was after was money and that he has represented only the interests of the "great Liberal stomach" which he fed with "hundreds of millions of euros through non-tender contracts, in defiance of the law.''

"Mr. Prime Minister, for four months now we have been telling you clearly and unequivocally: just rule and stop stealing! You brazenly took advantage of this situation to satisfy all your…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Orban:The pot, meaning the PSD, is calling the kettle black; I never took anything

19:19, 06.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, at the Prime Minister's Hour in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, on the debate regarding COVID-19 acquisitions, that "the pot, meaning the PSD [Social Democratic Party], is calling the kettle black," mentioning that "any attempt to throw dirt…

Orban: PSD seeks to unfoundedly connect me to activity of state company

17:12, 06.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, at the "Prime Minister's Question Time", that the subject for which he was invited has no connection to his activity as head of the Government, mentioning that there are attempts to create an "inexistent" link…

PM Orban: Government's fundamental objective is to digitize ANAF

15:06, 29.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Government's fundamental objective is to digitize the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF)."ANAF does not have an IT digitization department. In charge of digitizing ANAF is a department in the Finance Ministry, which must probably…

PNL's Orban: Renate Weber hasn't been Ombudsman for a long time

17:18, 22.06.2020 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, stated on Monday that through the demarches in the recent period, Renate Weber ceased to be Ombudsman (e.n. - in Romanian, the office of the Ombudsman's title literal translation would be Attorney of the People)."We…

PM Orban: Romania, a democracy, restrictive measures time-limited and only for Romanians' health

08:24, 19.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday evening on private broadcaster B1 TV that Romania is a democracy, and the restriction of citizens' rights in the state of emergency took place in accordance with the law, only for a limited period of time, being meant to defend the health and life of each…

PM Orban to the Opposition: It's clear that you don't understand anything from the EU

20:21, 18.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday told the Opposition representatives that they don't understand anything from the European Union, and that they should be ashamed for talking about several thousand Romanians who now go to work abroad, in the context in which they chased millions of Romanians…

PM Orban: We are preparing an economic reconstruction plan on a healthy basis

19:13, 18.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the Government will put into practice a plan based on the principle "of producing in Romania what can be produced in Romania," mentioning that he will also set up a scheme to guarantee loans for companies that cannot access IMM Invest (programme…

Deputies' Chamber Speaker Ciolacu to PM Orban: You have put the lives of all Romanians in danger

19:13, 18.05.2020 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on Monday stated that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban put all Romanians' lives in danger when he did not send to Parliament the law on the measures during the state of alert in due time. "You have put all Romanians' lives in danger when you failed to…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 iulie 2020
Bucuresti 21°C | 34°C
Iasi 18°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 30°C
Timisoara 16°C | 31°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 15°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 05.07.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 293.245,20 3.814.598,80
II (5/6) 11 8.886,21 -
III (4/6) 520 187,97 -
IV (3/6) 9.138 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.284.235,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 iulie 2020
USD 4.2843
EUR 4.8365
CHF 4.5467
GBP 5.3551
CAD 3.1614
XAU 244.605
JPY 3.9818
CNY 0.6094
AED 1.1664
AUD 2.9826
MDL 0.2494
BGN 2.4728

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec