Lower House Speaker to PM Orban:We've been telling you for months 'rule and stop stealing'

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, at the Prime Minister's Hour in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, on the debate regarding COVID-19 acquisitions, that "the pot, meaning the PSD [Social Democratic Party], is calling the kettle black," mentioning that "any attempt to throw dirt…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, at the "Prime Minister's Question Time", that the subject for which he was invited has no connection to his activity as head of the Government, mentioning that there are attempts to create an "inexistent" link…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Government's fundamental objective is to digitize the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF)."ANAF does not have an IT digitization department. In charge of digitizing ANAF is a department in the Finance Ministry, which must probably…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, stated on Monday that through the demarches in the recent period, Renate Weber ceased to be Ombudsman (e.n. - in Romanian, the office of the Ombudsman's title literal translation would be Attorney of the People)."We…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday evening on private broadcaster B1 TV that Romania is a democracy, and the restriction of citizens' rights in the state of emergency took place in accordance with the law, only for a limited period of time, being meant to defend the health and life of each…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday told the Opposition representatives that they don't understand anything from the European Union, and that they should be ashamed for talking about several thousand Romanians who now go to work abroad, in the context in which they chased millions of Romanians…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the Government will put into practice a plan based on the principle "of producing in Romania what can be produced in Romania," mentioning that he will also set up a scheme to guarantee loans for companies that cannot access IMM Invest (programme…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on Monday stated that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban put all Romanians' lives in danger when he did not send to Parliament the law on the measures during the state of alert in due time. "You have put all Romanians' lives in danger when you failed to…