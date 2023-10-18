Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Stiri Recomandate

Alcoolemie imensă pentru un șofer care a ajuns cu un tractor cu remorcă într-un șanț

Procurorii Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Fălticeni au anunțat că au luat măsura controlului judiciar, după 24 de ore de arest, față de un bărbat care a căzut victimă într-un accident produs tot de el, pe fond de consum… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 100.000 de euro strânși din donații la evenimentul aniversar FestiSAT, organizat de SOS Satele Copiilor România

Peste 5.000 de oameni au participat weekendul trecut la FestiSAT, evenimentul caritabil organizat de SOS Satele Copiilor România, cu ocazia aniversării celor… [citeste mai departe]

CADASTRARE ÎN MARAMUREȘ – Problemele care există cu pădurile din județ. Când revendici ceva ce nu-i al tău

Problemele legate de pădurile din Maramureș au ținut de multe ori prima pagină a ziarelor naționale și chiar internaționale. Unii care revendicau suprafețe de pădure foarte… [citeste mai departe]

Scene îngrozitoare în mijlocul străzii! Un bărbat a atacat cu cuțitul un grup de copii, un băiat a murit

Un băiat în vârstă de 5 ani a murit după ce a fost înjunghiat în piept pe o stradă din Polonia, după ce grupul de preșcolari din care făcea parte a fost atacat de un bărbat.Micuțul… [citeste mai departe]

În filmele lunii septembrie la Filmcafé, cuvântul cheie este „Lupta”

Filmcafé a programat filme din seria „Jocurile foamei”, dar și cel mai nou lungmetraj din longeviva serie „Kickboxer”, pentru prima lună de toamnă. Vineri, 15 septembrie, de la ora 17:50, e timpul pentru o revoluție, cu „Jocurile foamei: Revolta – Partea… [citeste mai departe]

Gina Matache locuiește în aceeși casă cu fostul soț. Mama Deliei își dorește să își refacă viață cu un bărbat mai tânăr

Gina Matache locuiește în aceeași casă cu tatăl fiicelor sale, chiar dacă nu mai formează un cuplu. Mama Deliei își dorește să își… [citeste mai departe]

Câmpulungul a pierdut procesul pentru terenul de la Mausoleul Mateiaş

Un proces derulat timp de cinci ani, judecat și rejudecat de instanțele argeșene, s-a încheiat cu succesul celor care au cerut anularea unei hotărâri de consiliu prin care municipiul Câmpulung își certificase stăpânirea asupra terenului de la Mausoleul Mateiaș.… [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: Peste 20 de percheziţii în trei judeţe şi Bucureşti la un grup de traficanţi de ţigări

Un număr de 26 de mandate de percheziţie sunt puse în aplicate, miercuri, pe raza judeţelor Suceava, Vrancea, Călăraşi şi în municipiul Bucureşti, de către procurorii Direcţiei de Investigare a… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial! Ordinul pentru incetarea mandatului de primar in cazul lui Valentin Vrabie, semnat de prefectul judetului Constanta

Prefectul judetului Constanta, Silviu Cosa, a semnat ordinul pentru incetarea mandatului de primar in cazul lui Valentin Vrabie, potrivit Cancelariei Prefectului… [citeste mai departe]

Protestatarii pro-palestinieni au intrat în curtea Ambasadei SUA din Beirut

Sute de persoane au organizat în Beirut un protest pro-palestinian în fața Ambasadei SUA ca urmare a tragediei în care au murit numeroși palestinieni într-o explozie produsă la spitalul Al-Ahli din Gaza. Protestatarii au reușit să dărâme gardul de… [citeste mai departe]


Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Publicat:
Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Skopje, the capital of , has earned the title of the top European city for digital nomads, followed by Sarajevo and Chisinau, according to UK magazine , Intellinews reports. As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work and travel, many now work from home, and some remotely from different countries, which has become a […] The post Low prices make top destination for digital nomads appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: