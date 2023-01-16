LabMin Budai: Number of REGES-entered employment contracts at 10-year high

Stiri Recomandate

Ambiții mari pentru Viktor Orban! Budapesta vrea să organizeze Jocurile Olimpice din 2036

Ambiții mari pentru Viktor Orban! Budapesta vrea să organizeze Jocurile Olimpice din 2036

Balázs Fürjes, ministru de stat la cabinetul prim-ministrului, responsabil pentru dezvoltarea Budapestei, consideră că odată cu găzduirea Campionatelor Mondiale de Atletism oraşul este "şi mai capabil" să organizeze Jocurile… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de vijelii și viscol! 15 județe sunt vizate de avertizarea meteo. Vezi harta

Cod galben de vijelii și viscol! 15 județe sunt vizate de avertizarea meteo. Vezi harta

Cod galben de vijelii și viscol! 15 județe sunt vizate de avertizarea meteo Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis o avertizare meteo Cod galben de vijelii și viscol, valabilă pentru 15 județe ale țării. Avertizarea… [citeste mai departe]

De ce FCSB rămâne o echipă puternică în Liga 1

De ce FCSB rămâne o echipă puternică în Liga 1

Articolul De ce FCSB rămâne o echipă puternică în Liga 1 se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . FCSB (cunoscută anterior ca Fotbal Club Steaua București) este una dintre cele mai titrate echipe din România, având în palmares multiple titluri de campioană națională și trofee ale Cupei României.… [citeste mai departe]

Un polițist a recunoscut în instanță că a violat 12 femei. Caz fără precedent în poliție

Un polițist a recunoscut în instanță că a violat 12 femei. Caz fără precedent în poliție

Ofițerul de poliție David Carrick a pledat vinovat la 24 de capete de acuzare pentru violuri comise asupra a 12 femei pe o perioadă de 18 ani. Bărbatul în vârstă de 48 de ani, care a compărut în fața instanței… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat arestat după ce și-a bătut soția, a încuiat-o în curte și a amenințat-o cu moartea

Bărbat arestat după ce și-a bătut soția, a încuiat-o în curte și a amenințat-o cu moartea

Judecătorul de drepturi şi libertăți din cadrul Judecătoriei Hârlău a dispus arestarea preventivă a unui bărbat după ce acesta a încălcat un ordin de protecție, și-a închis soția în curte și a amenințat-o… [citeste mai departe]

Incident deasupra Mării Baltice: Un avion militar rus a escortat o aeronavă de recunoaştere germană

Incident deasupra Mării Baltice: Un avion militar rus a escortat o aeronavă de recunoaştere germană

Ministerul rus al Apărării a anunţat, luni, că a trimis un avion de vânătoare pentru interceptarea unei aeronave de recunoaştere a Germaniei, într-un incident produs în spaţiul aerian internaţional,… [citeste mai departe]

Tamponare la OMV: o persoană accidentată

Tamponare la OMV: o persoană accidentată

Un accident rutier a avut loc în această seară pe strada Banu Mărăcine, lângă OMV. În urma tamponării a rezultat o victimă conștientă, care acuză durere toracică posterioară și prezintă agitație. Un echipaj al Serviciului de Ambulanță Județean a ajuns la accident. Vom reveni cu amănunte. The post Tamponare la OMV:… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție la email-urile sau sms-urile primite în perioada următoare, care pretind a fi transmise de ANAF

Atenție la email-urile sau sms-urile primite în perioada următoare, care pretind a fi transmise de ANAF

Atacatorii încearcă mereu să se folosească de context pentru a-și construi scenariile de atac, astfel încât să obțină o rată de succes mai mare. De multe ori exploatează perioade-cheie în… [citeste mai departe]

Scene șocante într-o școală din Cîmpina: Două eleve de 11 și 12 ani şi-au bătut o colegă, în clasă

Scene șocante într-o școală din Cîmpina: Două eleve de 11 și 12 ani şi-au bătut o colegă, în clasă

Poliţiştii din Prahova au deschis o anchetă şi fac verificări după ce două adolescente au bătut-o pe a treia, într-o şcoală din municipiul Câmpina. Imagini cu scenele violente au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova se află pe hărţile de război ale Federaţiei Ruse (experţi)

Republica Moldova se află pe hărţile de război ale Federaţiei Ruse (experţi)

Republica Moldova se află pe hărţile de război ale Federaţiei Ruse, iar riscurile sunt mari atât timp cât războiul continuă în Ucraina, susţin analişti moldoveni, consultaţi luni de Radio Chişinău. [citeste mai departe]


LabMin Budai: Number of REGES-entered employment contracts at 10-year high

Publicat:
LabMin Budai: Number of REGES-entered employment contracts at 10-year high

The number of employment contracts registered in the - REGES stands at over 6.68 million, a 10-year high, and the number of employees is at a record level of 5.79 million, announced on Monday.

