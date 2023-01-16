LabMin Budai: Number of REGES-entered employment contracts at 10-year high

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania will benefit from 221 million Swiss francs, based on a framework agreement, signed on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace, which will operationalize the second Swiss financial contribution to reduce economic and social disparities in the Union European, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session higher, and the value of transactions was 81.77 million RON (16.73 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

- Turbomecanica posted a net profit down to 2.495 million RON after the first nine months of this year, 1.8 million RON lower compared to the same period last year, according to the company's quarterly report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Discounts of over 360 million lei on 1.5 million products will be available on November 11, the official day of Black Friday in Romania, online retailer eMag announced on Monday in a press conference. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session with most indices in the red and 132.772 million RON (roughly 6.669 million euros) worth of transactions, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Monday RON 475.3 million off banks in an issue of benchmark state bonds with a residual maturity of 96 months, at an average yield of 9.23% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 428.5 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 119 months, at an average yield of 9.68% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent on Tuesday to Agerpres that, on Monday, 71,807 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 7,513 were Ukrainian citizens, down 10.99% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii…