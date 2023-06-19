JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- MAE says there have been no calls coming from Romanians regarding transit of Bulgarian-Greek border. The Foreign Affair Ministry (MAE) informs that no calls were received from Romanian citizens regarding the transit of the Bulgarian-Greek border, on Saturday and Sunday, the maximum waiting time being…

- ForMin Odobescu, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation. Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Sunday had a telephone conversation with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to review and ensure a coordination of positions on…

Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime

An earthquake initially rated at 4.1, but then upgraded to 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday in the south-eastern Buzau County, at 13:13 hrs local time, the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.The earthquake was 140 km deep. The following cities…

- Chairman of the Romanian Olympic Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu on Friday commented on the end of the term in office of Sports Minister Eduard Novak, saying that nobody holds an office forever, and that "Romanian sport is not dead."Covaliu's statement comes in response to Novaks social media…

- The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) decided on Tuesday evening, following a meeting with representatives of trade unions within the ministry structures, to increase the pay and the salaries, informs MAI in a press release sent to AGERPRES.At the initiative of the minister of…

- US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction…

- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that "we cannot look at the European Union as those that should be listened to and always having the best solutions in their suitcase" to Warsaw and Bucharest.He attended the Romania-Poland Economic Forum, together with his Romanian counterpart,…