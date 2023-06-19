JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

SUBIECTE, Evaluarea Națională pentru absolvenții clasei a VIII-a,proba la Limba și literatura română

SUBIECTE, Evaluarea Națională pentru absolvenții clasei a VIII-a,proba la Limba și literatura română The post SUBIECTE, Evaluarea Națională pentru absolvenții clasei a VIII-a,proba la Limba… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur cu magnitudinea ML 4.1, la adâncimea de 15 km,în această dimineață

Cutremur cu magnitudinea ML 4.1, la adâncimea de 15 km,în această dimineață The post Cutremur cu magnitudinea ML 4.1, la adâncimea de 15 km,în această dimineață first appeared on Partener TV . [citeste mai departe]

Elon Musk a suspendat popularul cont de Twitter alimentat de Inteligență Artificială, Explain This Bob

Twitter a suspendat contul popularului robot bazat pe inteligență artificială, legat de memecoin, „Explain This Bob”, după ce Elon Musk a susținut că este un „cont cripto înșelătorie”.Musk a… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întămplă cu contraofensiva Kievului. Cum încearcă ucrainenii să spargă frontul, cum se apără rușii. De câte rezerve dispune Putin

Începutul unei activități nu e niciodată greu. Greu e să menții lucrurile în mișcare. Strategii ucraineni cunosc,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Un oraș rus de la granița cu Ucraina se află sub bombardamente

Orașul Valuyki, din regiunea Belgorod (Federația Rusă), se află sub bombardament intens, anunță canalul rus de Telegram „Baza”.„Orașul este sub foc puternic”, potrivit sursei citate. Rapoartele locale indică faptul că locuitorii orașului se ascund în subsoluri… [citeste mai departe]

FGA, o sinecură politică, leneșă și cu salarii de mii de euro

Fondul de Garantare a Asiguraților are obligația să soluționeze cât mai rapid dosarele de daună însă ritmul este foarte lent, spre disperarea celor păgubiți. Fondul de Garantare a Asiguraților este o sinecură politică, un fel de ASF mai discret. Instituția este condusă… [citeste mai departe]

Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a delicate balancing act this week at German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, seeking to maintain good ties with Germany‘s largest trade partner while complying with a G7 pledge to “de-risk” from Beijing, according to Reuters. Scholz receives… [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 481 | Explozii în Odesa. Lupte grele pe fronturile din Donețk și Zaporojie

Mai multe explozii au fost auzite în timpul nopții în Odesa, autoritățile locale anunțând că zona a fost atacată cu rachete de pe Marea Neagră, care au fost interceptate de apărarea… [citeste mai departe]

Două ore de așteptare pentru turiștii români ca să treacă din Bulgaria în Grecia, la orele de vârf

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe, prin reprezentanţii Ambasadei României la Sofia şi ai Consulatului General al României la Salonic, a monitorizat, sâmbătă şi duminică, situaţia din punctele… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden vrea o nouă întâlnire față în față cu președintele Xi Jinping. Decizia luată de liderul american cu privire la relațiile dintre SUA și China

SUA și China se află în relații extrem de tensionate, dar chiar și așa, președintele… [citeste mai departe]


JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: is arrested following conspiracy between nobles and colonels and . Following actions of the masses, the is set free and the colonels arrested

