JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

JUNE 19 IN HISTORYPublicat:
1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: Provisional Government is arrested following conspiracy between nobles and colonels Ioan Odobescu and Ioan Solomon. Following actions of the masses, the Provisional Government is set free and the colonels arrestedCITESTE SI June 18 in history - Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime 18/06/2023 20 Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Buzau County 17/06/2023 15 Kelemen Hunor at USR congress: Greetings to you, after our crash landing, you know the feeling 17/06/2023 33 USR congress taking place in Bucharest with foreign guests attending 17/06/2023…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
MAE says there have been no calls coming from Romanians regarding transit of Bulgarian-Greek border
08:51, 19.06.2023 - MAE says there have been no calls coming from Romanians regarding transit of Bulgarian-Greek border. The Foreign Affair Ministry (MAE) informs that no calls were received from Romanian citizens regarding the transit of the Bulgarian-Greek border, on Saturday and Sunday, the maximum waiting time being…
ForMin Odobescu, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation
08:45, 19.06.2023 - ForMin Odobescu, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation. Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Sunday had a telephone conversation with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to review and ensure a coordination of positions on…
June 18 in history - Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime
17:25, 18.06.2023 - Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime CITESTE SI Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Buzau County 17/06/2023 14 Kelemen Hunor at USR congress: Greetings to you, after our crash landing, you know the feeling 17/06/2023 28 USR congress taking place in Bucharest with foreign guests…
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Buzau County
15:20, 17.06.2023 - An earthquake initially rated at 4.1, but then upgraded to 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday in the south-eastern Buzau County, at 13:13 hrs local time, the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.The earthquake was 140 km deep. The following cities…
Olympic official Covaliu on former SportsMinister Novak: Office holding, not forever
15:50, 16.06.2023 - Chairman of the Romanian Olympic Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu on Friday commented on the end of the term in office of Sports Minister Eduard Novak, saying that nobody holds an office forever, and that "Romanian sport is not dead."Covaliu's statement comes in response to Novaks social media…
MAI leadership agrees with relevant trade unions to increase pay and salaries
08:45, 31.05.2023 - The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) decided on Tuesday evening, following a meeting with representatives of trade unions within the ministry structures, to increase the pay and the salaries, informs MAI in a press release sent to AGERPRES.At the initiative of the minister of…
US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania
22:55, 17.05.2023 - US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction…
Polish PM Morawiecki: We cannot look at the EU as always having the best solutions in their suitcase
14:25, 28.03.2023 - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that "we cannot look at the European Union as those that should be listened to and always having the best solutions in their suitcase" to Warsaw and Bucharest.He attended the Romania-Poland Economic Forum, together with his Romanian counterpart,…