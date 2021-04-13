It all depends on all of us to pass paper projects phase and develop Valea Jiului

Stiri Recomandate

1,062 anti-COVID active vaccination centers, with maximum of 115,000 people immunized per day

The chairman of the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding immunization against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday, that there are currently 1,062 vaccination centers, with approximately… [citeste mai departe]

Doi specialiști, despre tragedia de la „Babeș”: „Posibilă greșeală la instalația care duce oxigenul la TIR. De ce nu au funcționat regulatoarele de presiune?”

Accidentul din TIR-ul de terapie intensivă mobilă din… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT RUTIER pe DJ 107 H, pe raza localității Ighiu. Două autovehicule implicate, o persoană rănită

Un accident rutier a avut loc marți, în jurul orei 18.40, pe DJ 107 H, pe raza localității Ighiu.  Potrivit primelor informații, în urma impactului dintre două automobile, o persoană a… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 26 de ani a fost arestat pentru trafic de droguri, după ce a cultivat canabis şi l-a comercializat în România şi Ungaria

Un tânăr în vârstă de 26 ani a fost arestat pentru trafic de droguri de risc, fiind acuzat că a cultivat canabis şi l-a comercializat… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul anunţă că va începe să îmbogăţească uraniu la nivelul de 60%

Iranul 'va începe să îmbogăţească uraniu la nivelul de 60%', a anunţat marţi agenţia oficială de presă IRNA, la două zile după un 'sabotaj' survenit la uzina de la Natanz şi de care Teheranul acuză Israelul, transmite AFP. Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune de colectare sticle din plastic

Membrii Echipei de robotică Trojan.EXE a Liceului Teoretic „Ana Ipătescu” din Gherla sunt deosebit de activi şi în perioada vacanţei. Ei s-au pus pe treabă, nu cu roboţii de această dată, ci în folosul oraşului. La începutul acestei săptămâni, elevii, îndrumaţi de profesoara Ioana Butean, au demarat o acţiune destinată… [citeste mai departe]

Noile modele Dacia Logan şi Sandero Stepway au primit doar 2 stele din 5 la testele de siguranţă EuroNCAP

Modelele Dacia Logan şi Sandero Stepway au primit doar două stele din cinci la testele de siguranţă EuroNCAP din cauza lipsei sistemelor de asistenţă, motivează experţii organizaţiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea, după ce PSD a depus moțiunea împotriva ministrului Sănătății: ”Sinistrul Sănătății” Vlad Voiculescu trebuie să plece!

"USR admite că Sinistrul Sănătății Vlad Voiculescu e un ministru prost, dar e ministrul lor și asta e… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Haltere: Medaliaţii la Campionatele Europene, felicitaţi de ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului, Eduard Novak

Ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului, Eduard Novak, i-a felicitat marţi pe sportivii medaliaţi şi participanţi la Campionatele Europene de haltere pentru seniori de la… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul AUR, protest în fața Ministerului Sănătăţii. Manifestanții cer demisia lui Vlad Voiculescu

Aproape 50 de persoane protestează, marți seara, în fața Ministerului Sănătății, după tragedia de la Victor Babeș. Printre protestatari se află parlamentari AUR și liderul partidului, George… [citeste mai departe]


It all depends on all of us to pass paper projects phase and develop Valea Jiului

Publicat:
It all depends on all of us to pass paper projects phase and develop Valea Jiului

of Labor and , , discussed on Tuesday with the representatives of miners from and with the representatives of the the legislative solutions for protecting mining and energy employees who will lose their jobs, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I know that the economic activity of has been a "hot potato" for the last 30 years, but I also believe that it lies on us all - government, unions, local authorities, people of - it depends on us to pass the paper project phase and to truly develop

Raluca Turcan, discuții despre viitorul angajaților CEH care vor fi disponibilizați

18:25, 13.04.2021 - Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a avut discuții cu reprezentanții minerilor din Valea Jiului și cu reprezentantul Complexului Energetic Hunedoara despre modalitațile de sprijin pentru persoanele care urmeaza a fi...

LabMin Turcan: Incentive to reinsert mothers instead of parental leave, worth 1,500 lei

16:30, 07.04.2021 - The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, announced on Tuesday evening that an ordinance will be adopted at the meeting of the Government on Wednesday, April 7, encouraging parents to return to work by the age of six months of the child, by offering a reinsertion incentive of 1,500…

ForMin Aurescu meets AMRO head Stewart, discusses regional strategic projects Rail2Sea, Via Carpathia

17:56, 25.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Thursday welcomed Eric Stewart, the head of the Romanian-American Business Council (AMRO), on the occasion of the visit that an AMRO delegation is carrying out in Romania, the two discussing regional strategic projects, informed the Ministry of…

LabMin Turcan: We propose base salary of 2,300 RON

19:45, 17.03.2021 - The Minister of Labor, Raluca Turcan, announced that within Wednesday's Government session, a memorandum was adopted, based on which all ministries will have to present their own vision regarding the wage system in the public system, and the base salary to which the increases be reported or the salary…

Activitatea minelor din Valea Jiului a revenit la normal

10:35, 23.02.2021 - Activitatea minelor din Valea Jiului a revenit la normal, primul tren cu carbune urmand sa fie livrat, marti dupa-amiaza, catre Termocentrala Mintia, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES , directorul general al Complexului Energetic Hunedoara (CEH), Samuel Dioane. Potrivit acestuia, se lucreaza normal de la…

Minerii RENUNȚA la protest: cei aproximativ 80 de ortaci blocați in subteran anunța ca vor ieși la suprafața, iar cei din curte au plecat acasa

19:35, 22.02.2021 - Minerii care au protestat, luni, in curtea Complexului Energetic Hunedoara (CEH) din Petrosani s-au retras dupa ce le-a fost prezentat protocolul incheiat la Ministerul Muncii intre ministrul Raluca Turcan si delegatia formata din administratorul special Cristian Rosu si mai multi lideri de sindicat,…

Minister Ghinea on PNRR debates: We want to develop as many financial instruments as possible

00:20, 09.02.2021 - The public debates related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be completed by the beginning of March and we want to develop as many financial instruments as possible to only give grants where no other financial instrument works, Minister of European Investments and Projects,…

LabMin Turcan: We wish to halt the level of bonuses granted to public workers

08:25, 28.01.2021 - The unitary salary law in the public sector has become the non-unitary salary law, because of the bonus system that was jumbled up, declared, on Wednesday evening, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, for the public television broadcaster. She mentioned that she wishes…


