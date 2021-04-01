Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

Stiri Recomandate

Teatrul Nottara a pregătit ateliere de artă teatrală pentru adolescenți, transmise live pe TikTok

Cei care iubesc arta teatrală au de unde lua lecții, chiar de joi. Teatrul Nottara a pregătit ateliere online care vor fi şi live pe TikTok. Vor fi întâlniri scurte, de 30 minute fiecare, în care actorii… [citeste mai departe]

Scrimă / 6 pentru Comisia Sportivilor!

În urma propunerilor trimise de către cluburile afiliate Federației Române de Scrimă, a fost validată Comisia Sportivilor. Din această comisie, fac parte: Ana Maria Popescu (spadă feminin), Adrian Szilagyi (spadă masculin), Mălina Călugăreanu (floretă feminin), Benjamin Bodo (floretă masculin), Bianca Pascu (sabie feminin)… [citeste mai departe]

New York: Festivalul de film Tribeca va fi organizat anul acesta ca eveniment în aer liber

Pentru a-și lua revanșa față de anul trecut, Festivalul de Film Tribeca va avea loc în 2021, în perioada 9-20 iunie. Anul acesta, publicul va putea fi prezent la evenimentul cinematografic, grație proiecțiilor î... [citeste mai departe]

CMS a asistat Hidroelectrica cu privire la contractarea unei finanțări în valoare de 1,25 mld. lei

Firma internațională de avocatură CMS a asistat compania de stat Hidroelectrica, cel mai mare producător de energie din România, cu privire la contractarea unei finanțări în valoare de 1,25 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

Blue Air a primit prima aeronavă nouă Boeing 737-8 MAX

Prima aeronavă nouă Boeing 737-8 MAX care a intrat în flota Blue Air a aterizat joi pe Aeroportul Internaţional Henri Coandă, urmând să înceapă să opereze zboruri comerciale din 2 aprilie. Aeronava Boeing 737-8 MAX, cu numărul YR-MXA, este prima de acest tip care operează? zboruri comerciale… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de viituri în cinci bazine hidrografice, de joi seara

Institutul Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărire a Apelor (INHGA) a emis, joi, o atenţionare Cod galben de inundaţii, ce vizează, până vineri seara, cinci bazine hidrografice de pe raza judeţelor Maramureş, Satu Mare şi Bistriţa-Năsăud. Potrivit hidrologilor, în intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

SIMULARE BAC – Rezultatele în Maramureș, între bine și rău

S-a finalizat simularea examenului național de bacalaureat 2021, conform calendarului specific, iar Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Maramureș a făcut publice primele rezultate. Așadar, elevii din clasa a XII-a, învățământ de masă, zi, din județul Maramureș, care au susținut… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 20 de permise reținute și amenzi de 99.000 de lei

Polițiștii rutieri, împreună cu cei de ordine publică au desfășurat o acțiune pentru depistarea conducătorilor auto care nu respectă prevederile legislației rutiere. În activități au fost implicați 56 de polițiști rutieri și 28 de polițiști ai structurilor de ordine publică. La data de… [citeste mai departe]

Muzee dedicate memoriei victimelor Holocaustului și ale Comunismului

Muzee dedicate memoriei victimelor Holocaustului și ale Comunismului Deputatul PNL Alexandru Muraru. Foto: www.facebook.com/alexmuraru2020. Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a Evreilor şi Holocaustului şi Memorialul &"Închisoarea Tăcerii&" din Râmnicu Sărat… [citeste mai departe]

Gina Pistol: Pentru mine primele două săptămâni au fost groaznice

Gina Pistol a vorbit pentru prima dată, pe Instagram, despre săptămânile de după sarcină și despre cum s-a simțit până acum. Vedeta le-a transmis urmăritorilor, glumind, că acum nici măcar un duș nu mai poate să facă fără să fie programat cu grijă și integrat într-un… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

Publicat:
Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according to Agerpres. “The virus that has dramatically affected our existence in the last year will […] The post Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


