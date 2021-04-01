Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters. Arafat explained that the movement of…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

- President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday that the authorities are not considering implementing any lockdown measures for Easter but that the state of alert will be extended as the pandemic figures in the past week are concerning, according to actmedia.eu. Iohannis…

- Thousands of protesters gathered in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on Sunday afternoon to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, which they fear will become compulsory, according to The Hill. Large crowds carried signs and other materials with anti-mask and anti-vaccine slogans, including one…

- VGP a pan-European developer of logistics and industrial real-estate announced on Thursday the acquisition of a new land plot of 250,000 square meters (sq m) in the northern part of Bucharest, where it plans to build a business park. The multi-tenant business park, VGP Park Bucharest, will have a total…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, stating that torturing, trafficking, or killing wild animals are reprehensible acts that must be punished in accordance with the law, according to Agerpres. “Romania holds a special place in Europe in terms of…

- More than half of the people in Romania 51% say that they would consider buying a hybrid car in the future and 28% express a desire to switch to electric, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that 85% of those interviewed believe that Romania is not prepared…

- A new AstraZeneca vaccine batch, consisting of 163,200 doses, will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs, according to AGERPRES. "The…