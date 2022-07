Lost 85-year-old driver found unconscious in forest

An 85-year-old female driver who got lost in a forest and passed out after a heatstroke was rescued on Saturday by a search team set up after the woman's car was found on DN 2 in the area of the Sinesti Forest, Ialomita County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]