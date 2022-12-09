IMF, World Bank sound alarm about global economic outlook

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg. The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…

- Restrictiile stricte impuse de autoritatile chineze pentru a preveni raspandirea pandemiei de COVID-19 lasa fermierii fara alta optiune decat aceea de a-si distruge recoltele pe care nu mai pot sa le vanda, ceea ce a declansat ingrijorari cu privire la o criza alimentara si proteste pe social media,…

- European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…

- The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…

- Euro zone inflation surged to a fresh all-time high, while the bloc’s economy lost momentum, reinforcing fears that a recession is now all but unavoidable, according to Bloomberg. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said on Monday. That is up…

- Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain, according to Bloomberg. Surging energy prices, record inflation and rising interest rates are weighing…

- Global food prices fell for a sixth month, potentially offering relief to consumers battered by across-the-board inflation, according to Bloomberg. Agricultural demand is easing on mounting worries about an economic downturn that risks curbing dairy sales and biofuel use. Plus, crop exports from Ukraine…

- The euro rose to a three-week high versus the dollar as reports of Ukraine retaking territory from Russia boosted sentiment while a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest-rate hikes will be needed to curb inflation, according to Bloomberg. The common currency jumped as much as 1.2%…