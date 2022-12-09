IMF, World Bank sound alarm about global economic outlook

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria licitează 1,5 milioane de euro pentru întreținerea locurilor de joacă din oraș

Primăria licitează 1,5 milioane de euro pentru întreținerea locurilor de joacă din oraș

Întreținerea locurilor de joacă din municipiul Cluj-Napoca reprezintă o investiție substanțială a autorităților locale, iar suma alocată în acest scop este de ordinul milioanelor de lei. În condițiile creșterii prețurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Centru pentru perfecțiunea naturii, inaugurat la UMFST

Centru pentru perfecțiunea naturii, inaugurat la UMFST

În cadrul Zilelor Universității de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie (UMFST) „George Emil Palade" din Târgu Mureș, miercuri, 7 decembrie, a avut loc inaugurarea Centrului de Cercetări pentru Plante Medicinale și Aromatice – CCPMA. După tăierea panglicii inaugurale, cei prezenți au… [citeste mai departe]

În luna noiembrie, AJFP Teleorman a colectat suma de 110,81 milioane lei

În luna noiembrie, AJFP Teleorman a colectat suma de 110,81 milioane lei

Economie În luna noiembrie, AJFP Teleorman a colectat suma de 110,81 milioane lei decembrie 9, 2022 13:29 În luna noiembrie 2022, AJFP Teleorman a colectat venituri nete la Bugetul General Consolidat în sumă totală de 110,81 milioane lei, cu 11,20 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția politicienilor vasluieni după votul pentru Schengen: de la boicot la mai multă înțelegere față de poporul austriac!

Reacția politicienilor vasluieni după votul pentru Schengen: de la boicot la mai multă înțelegere față de poporul austriac!

PĂRERI ÎMPĂRȚIȚE… Politicienii vasluieni reacționează după ce România a ratat din nou aderarea la Spațiul Schengen ca urmare a votului negativ… [citeste mai departe]

Noul Ford GT Mk IV este un ultim omagiu adus supercar-ului american: peste 800 CP și preț de ...

Noul Ford GT Mk IV este un ultim omagiu adus supercar-ului american: peste 800 CP și preț de ...

Anul acesta Ford își ia rămas bun de la exclusivistul GT. Supercar-ul americanilor a fost introdus în 2016 și a fost creat special pentru a marca revenirea celebrului model în cursele de anduranță, precum… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Iohannis a promulgat legea care aprobă finanţarea Spitalului Regional de Urgenţă Craiova

Preşedintele Iohannis a promulgat legea care aprobă finanţarea Spitalului Regional de Urgenţă Craiova

Actul normativ reglementează finanţarea construirii unui nou spital regional de urgenţă în Craiova, care va deveni un centru de nivel terţiar pentru reţeaua de spitale din regiunea de sud-vest,… [citeste mai departe]

AHK România este dezamăgită de votul negativ dat României

AHK România este dezamăgită de votul negativ dat României

Suntem dezamăgiți de votul negativ dat României privind aderarea la spațiul de liberă circulație europeană. Camera de Comerț și Industrie Româno-Germană (AHK România) a fost și rămâne un susținător fervent al intrării României în spațiul Schengen și speră ca acest lucru să se întâmple… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul: Depinde de Zelenski când se va încheia războiul în Ucraina. „Se poate termina mâine, dacă el dorește acest lucru"

Kremlinul: Depinde de Zelenski când se va încheia războiul în Ucraina. „Se poate termina mâine, dacă el dorește acest lucru”

Rusia a insistat vineri, 9 decembrie, că depinde de președintele Volodimir Zelenski să pună capăt războiului din Ucraina, relatează … [citeste mai departe]

82,7% dintre români se pregătesc să petreacă Sărbătorile acasă

82,7% dintre români se pregătesc să petreacă Sărbătorile acasă

Aproape jumătate și-au redus bugetul față de anul trecut din cauza creșterii prețurilor la utilități, alimente și carburanți Românii se pregătesc să-și petreacă Sărbătorile mai mult acasă, decât plecați în vacanță și cu bugete în scădere din cauza creșterii prețurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Curs de CONTABILITATE la Camera de Comerţ Arad

Curs de CONTABILITATE la Camera de Comerţ Arad

Camera de Comerț, Industrie și Agricultură a județului Arad, prin Centrul de Formare Profesională, organizează cursuri acreditate, recunoscute de Autoritatea Națională de Calificări, de Ministerul Muncii şi Justiţiei Sociale și de Ministerul Educației, certificatele obținute fiind recunoscute atât la nivel… [citeste mai departe]


IMF, World Bank sound alarm about global economic outlook

Publicat:
IMF, World Bank sound alarm about global economic outlook

The International Monetary Fund, and others raised concerns about a worsening global outlook, while hopeful that China's reopening will help support world growth, according to Bloomberg. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said indicators show further downgrades to global growth are likely. after a meeting with China's in Anhui

