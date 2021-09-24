IMF to begin talks on new agreements with the Republic of Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

Mesaj lăsat de soțul sinucigaș soției – Sună la 112

Dramă într-o familie din Forăști, un bărbat în vârstă de 56 de ani fiind găsit de polițiști spânzurat într-o anexă a casei. Oamenii legii fuseseră sesizați de soția bărbatului. Anterior, femeia găsise, la întoarcerea de  la serviciu, un bilet pe care scria „sună la 112".Polițiștii ... [citeste mai departe]

Vlad Voiculescu, răbufnire la adresa lui Florin Cîțu: A făcut din vaccinare campania sa de imagine pentru șefia PNL

Vlad Voiculescu, fostul ministru al Sănătății, lanseaza pe pagina sa de facebook un atac dur la adresa lui Florin Cîțu, pentru modul în care încearcă să paseze… [citeste mai departe]

Furtunile, rodul bogat, neputința și darul care împlinește

Întâlnirea Mântuitorului Iisus Hristos cu pescarii din Galileea nu a fost întâmplătoare. În pronia divină, toate evenimentele au un obiectiv precis cu fiecare dintre noi. Apostolii Petru, Iacov și Ioan au fost căutați de către Mântuitorul Iisus Hristos în mediul lor de activitate,… [citeste mai departe]

26 de posturi scoase la concurs în Poliția Suceava, inclusiv de ofițeri, pentru civili

Poliția Română a demarat o nouă serie de concursuri privind încadrări din sursă externă, așadar dedicate unor candidați care nu au urmat școli de profil. La nivel de Inspectorat de Poliție Județean Suceava sunt scoase la concurs… [citeste mai departe]

MARAMUREȘUL ABSENT – 86 de posturi de polițiști rutieri scoase la concurs

IGPR, DGPMB și alte 8 IPJ-uri scot la concrus prin încadrare directă din sursă externă 86 posturi vacante de agenți de poliție, specialitatea agent-moto, conform celor de la Sindicatul Europol, respectiv IGPR – Brigada Autostrăzi (Biroul de poliție… [citeste mai departe]

Pensie minimă de CINCI MII de lei. Inițiativa aparține fracțiunii Partidului ȘOR

Deputaţii fracțiunii Partidului "ŞOR" propun ca pensia minimă de vârstă să fie de cinci mii de lei. Potrivit lor, în condiţiile în care prețurile la medicamente, alimente, produse petroliere au crescut, pensionarii nu-şi pot permite… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul separatist Carles Puidgemont, ARESTAT în Italia - Ce riscă după acuzațiile de secesiune a Catalaniei

„Domnul Puigdemont trebuie să se supună acţiunii justiţiei, exact ca orice alt cetăţean'', a comunicat biroul premierului spaniol Pedro Sanchez într-un comunicat, potrivit agerpres.ro.Spania… [citeste mai departe]

Originalul Tratatului de la Trianon, expus la Centrul Cultural „Alexandru Marghiloman”

Centrul Cultural „Alexandru Marghiloman” îi invită pe buzoieni la o dublă expoziție cu documente istorice rare, în prim-plan fiind chiar Tratatul de la Trianon, în original, exemplar unic dat Guvernului României în 1920.… [citeste mai departe]

Se scumpesc RATELE ÎN LEI, indicele ROBOR a reînceput să crească

 Chiar și așa, ROBOR la trei luni este sub nivelul de la începutul anului, când ajunsese la 2,01% pe an. ROBOR este indicatorul monetar în funcţie de care se calculează dobânzile variabile pentru creditele de consum şi ipotecare acordate în lei înainte de luna mai… [citeste mai departe]

Ce au făcut Dani Oțil și Antonia împreună. Matinalul și-a făcut curaj și i-a recunoscut lui Alex Velea tot

Alex Velea a venit azi în emisiunea Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani unde a interpretat cea mai nouă piesă a sa din stilul reggaeton, și anume ”Balerina”. Dani Oțil a ținut să îi povestească… [citeste mai departe]


IMF to begin talks on new agreements with the Republic of Moldova

Publicat:
A team of experts from the (IMF), led by , will begin discussions with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova on September 27, according to Intellinews.  This will be the Fund’s first meeting with the authorities from the Republic of Moldova after the change of government this summer. The IMF […] The post IMF to begin talks on new agreements with the Republic of Moldova appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

