IMF to begin talks on new agreements with the Republic of MoldovaPublicat:
A team of experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Ruben Atoyan, will begin discussions with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova on September 27, according to Intellinews. This will be the Fund’s first meeting with the authorities from the Republic of Moldova after the change of government this summer. The IMF […] The post IMF to begin talks on new agreements with the Republic of Moldova appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Euro area business activity slows amid supply strains
12:01, 23.09.2021 - Business activity in the euro area lost momentum in September after demand peaked over the summer and supply chain bottlenecks hurt both services and manufacturers, according to Bloomberg. Surveys of purchasing managers by IHS Markit showed growth in both sectors slowing more than expected, bringing…
Republic of Moldova to invest E75mln in thermal insulation for public buildings
12:45, 21.09.2021 - The Republic of Moldova has taken steps to contract E30mln loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for the implementation of an energy efficiency project aimed at public buildings such as hospitals and schools, according to Intellinews. …
MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB
14:15, 31.08.2021 - Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…
Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB
12:01, 30.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Appraisal & Valuation, a Romanian company that offers consulting and real estate development services will start trading on the AeRO market on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is present in the Romanian and the Republic…
Romania pledges to help the Republic of Moldova’s achieve the EU integration goal
17:10, 27.08.2021 - Romania and the Republic of Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of the European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to Agerpres. “In 1991, Romania was the first country…
Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months
15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…
Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia
17:20, 23.08.2021 - President Maia Sandu said that the Republic of Moldova wants its relations with Russia to be based on pragmatism and will work to prevent a destabilization of the situation with regard to the frozen conflict between Chisinau and its Moscow-backed breakaway region, Transdniester, according to RFE/RL.…
President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election
17:16, 12.07.2021 - President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…