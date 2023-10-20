I believe very much in the PNL capacity, in the PNL people (Nicolae Ciuca)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Justice minister Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that the teaming up of the National Liberal Party (PNL) with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was "worth it", as it was "the only formula" that could ensure stability in Romania.Asked on private broadcaster Digi24 if the PNL has any benefit from the…

- The president of the Senate, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday that there is no secret negotiation between the PNL and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the creation of an alliance in the 2024 elections, noting that there are discussions between the two parties…

- Senate's Ciuca: Parliament must not be the scene of political scandal, demagogyThe President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca, asked the Senators, on Monday, to hurry and debate, and then vote, on the legislative objectives of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience…

- Romania needs to change mentality when making public policies for seniors (Liberal's chairman Ciuca)Senate president and National Liberal Party chairman Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday that Romania must change its mentality when making public policies for seniors, and it is necessary to start from…

- AUR to table motion of censure against Ciolacu gov't early next parliamentary sessionThe Alliance for the Union of Romanians (USR) says that it will table a motion of censure against the government led by Marcel Ciolacu immediately after the start of the parliamentary session, told Agerpres.…

- The President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca, on Wednesday had a meeting at the Parliament with the representatives of the "Concordia" Employers' Confederation and the National Council of Private Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR) to discuss fiscal…

- 166,245 people enter Romania on Thursday, including 17,605 Ukrainian citizensThe Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 166,245 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 17,605 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According to a press release…

- The President of the Senate, PNL(National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca says that the newest "brutal" attacks carried out by Russia against the port of Ismail are destabilizing the food supply of several countries, putting global food security in serious danger."Russia has attacked the Ismail…