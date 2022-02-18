Hundreds rescued after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, bringing with him a deal to increase natural gas supply to China amid rising tensions with the West, according to Reuters. Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing that Russia had prepared a new…

- French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

- The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

- Australia cancelled Novak Djokovic‘s visa for a second time on Friday saying the world tennis number one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 may pose a health risk, effectively ending his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, according to Reuters. Immigration Minister…

- Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

- Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

- US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters. After two hours of talks on the…

- Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…