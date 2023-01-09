Gov't to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak miniorities in two distinct entities

Stiri Recomandate

Plecări pe bandă rulantă din Justiție, pentru pensii speciale - Iohannis a semnat decretele

Plecări pe bandă rulantă din Justiție, pentru pensii speciale - Iohannis a semnat decretele

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat luni, 9 ianuarie 2023, următoarele decrete:Decret privind eliberarea din funcția de judecător a domnului Drăgulescu Leontin, delegat în funcția de președinte al Secției… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment pentru consumatori: Supă la plic cu multă sare și cu până la 10 E-uri

Avertisment pentru consumatori: Supă la plic cu multă sare și cu până la 10 E-uri

Unele supe la plic din comerț conțin până la 10 E-uri şi până la 12,8 grame de sare, cu 156% mai mult decât doza zilnică recomandată de Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii, reiese dintr-un studiu realizat de Organizația de Protecție… [citeste mai departe]

Târgoviște: Un șofer de 36 de ani, băut bine, a fost la un pas să-și piardă viața după ce s-a înfipt cu mașina în peretele unui magazin

Târgoviște: Un șofer de 36 de ani, băut bine, a fost la un pas să-și piardă viața după ce s-a înfipt cu mașina în peretele unui magazin

Un tânăr din Dâmbovița care conducea sub influența băuturilor alcoolice a fost la un pas de moarte, în prima… [citeste mai departe]

Top 3 zodii cu mare succes în 2023. Le merge strună în toate, au noroc în dragoste, bani şi sănătate

Top 3 zodii cu mare succes în 2023. Le merge strună în toate, au noroc în dragoste, bani şi sănătate

Anul 2023 aduce foarte multe vești bune pentru aceste trei zodii. Dintre toți cei 12 nativi ai horoscopului european, trei dintre reprezentanții zodiacului sunt protejați de astre și vor… [citeste mai departe]

Oana Roman, din nou pe masa de operaţie. Ce intervenţie trebuie să facă vedeta: „Sunt obligată, am amânat prea mult”

Oana Roman, din nou pe masa de operaţie. Ce intervenţie trebuie să facă vedeta: „Sunt obligată, am amânat prea mult”

Fiica fostului premier Petre Roman a reușit să închidă toate gurile rele, după ce a scăpat de un număr semnificativ de kilograme. De-a lungul timpului,… [citeste mai departe]

Noi contracte, in valoare de peste 222 milioane lei, cu finantare din PNRR, semnate de Ministerul Dezvoltarii. Vizata si Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Noi contracte, in valoare de peste 222 milioane lei, cu finantare din PNRR, semnate de Ministerul Dezvoltarii. Vizata si Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Ministrul Cseke Attila a semnat 25 de noi contracte de finantare prin componenta C5 ndash; Valul Renovarii din Planul… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultat pozitiv indicat de Drugtest, la Gherla

Rezultat pozitiv indicat de Drugtest, la Gherla

La data de 8 ianuarie, în jurul orei 02.00, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Gherla au oprit pentru control autoturismul condus pe strada Piața Libertății, de un tânăr de 19 ani, din același municipiu. Testarea cu aparatul drugtest a indicat prezența substanțelor psihoactive, astfel că tânărul… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar BNR, luni, 9 ianuarie 2023. Leul creşte în faţa monedei euro şi a dolarului

Curs valutar BNR, luni, 9 ianuarie 2023. Leul creşte în faţa monedei euro şi a dolarului

Leul începe săptămâna bine. S-a întărit puţin în faţa monedei euro şi a dolarului. Cursul pentru euro anunţat de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) astăzi este de 4,9252 lei, în scădere faţă de vineri, când ajunsese la… [citeste mai departe]

Metrorex derulează un proiect pilot, în perioada 9 - 13 ianuarie, pentru facilitarea reîncărcării şi consultării cardurilor contactless nominale de către călăto

Metrorex derulează un proiect pilot, în perioada 9 - 13 ianuarie, pentru facilitarea reîncărcării şi consultării cardurilor contactless nominale de către călăto

Metrorex a anunţat că va derula, în intervalul 9 - 13 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]

Infirmieră din Grecia, acuzată că și-a ucis toate cele 3 fiice, la distanțe relativ mici de timp una de alta! Val de furie la Atena - femeia, adusă la proces cu vestă antiglonț

Infirmieră din Grecia, acuzată că și-a ucis toate cele 3 fiice, la distanțe relativ mici de timp una de alta! Val de furie la Atena - femeia, adusă la proces cu vestă antiglonț

Femeia aflată în detenţie provizorie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Gov't to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak miniorities in two distinct entities

Publicat:
Gov't to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak miniorities in two distinct entities

conveyed on Monday that the Government supports the demarches for the representation of the Czech and Slovak minorities of Romania into two distinct entities, with their own operating statutes.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca: Investments in the economy must be further supported

19:00, 04.01.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that investments in the economy must be further supported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

PM Ciuca welcomes USSOCOM Commander, emphasizes relevance of US military presence in Romania

18:45, 17.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Parliament committees issue favourable opinion on Presidential Administration 2023 budget

18:06, 12.12.2022 - The parliamentary budget-finance committees on Monday approved the budget of the Presidential Administration for 2023, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

PM Ciuca: Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year

16:45, 08.12.2022 - Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year and the package of measures to cap and compensate energy and natural gas prices will continue, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: If budget allows, PNL proposal for increasing pensions is 15%

17:50, 07.11.2022 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Monday that the liberals support the increase of pensions by 15% if the budget allows it. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

PM Ciuca submits proposal regarding the appointment of Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defence

19:10, 31.10.2022 - On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to take over the office of Minister of National Defence from Angel Tilvar, the Government informs, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca takes note of Vasile Dincu's resignation as defence minister

13:26, 24.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of Vasile Dincu's resignation from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office, Government's Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru informed, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

PM Ciuca - new meeting at Gov't with representatives of energy area

18:15, 17.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new meeting on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of institutions in charge with energy area and various activity sectors, the Government informs, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 2°C | 11°C
Iasi 5°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 7°C
Timisoara 7°C | 12°C
Constanta 7°C | 10°C
Brasov 1°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.6151
EUR 4.9252
CHF 4.9908
GBP 5.5943
CAD 3.4446
XAU 277.881
JPY 3.4797
CNY 0.6801
AED 1.2565
AUD 3.1886
MDL 0.2443
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec