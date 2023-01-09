Gov't to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak miniorities in two distinct entities

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that investments in the economy must be further supported.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton.

- The parliamentary budget-finance committees on Monday approved the budget of the Presidential Administration for 2023, told Agerpres.

- Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year and the package of measures to cap and compensate energy and natural gas prices will continue, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Monday that the liberals support the increase of pensions by 15% if the budget allows it.

- On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to take over the office of Minister of National Defence from Angel Tilvar, the Government informs, told Agerpres.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of Vasile Dincu's resignation from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office, Government's Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru informed, told Agerpres.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new meeting on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of institutions in charge with energy area and various activity sectors, the Government informs, told Agerpres.