Gov't to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak miniorities in two distinct entities

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed on Monday that the Government supports the demarches for the representation of the Czech and Slovak minorities of Romania into two distinct entities, with their own operating statutes.
