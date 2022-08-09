Gov't to approve ratification of loan agreement with IBRD on development policies for green, inclusive growth

Gov't to approve ratification of loan agreement with IBRD on development policies for green, inclusive growthPublicat:
The government is going to approve on Wednesday a draft law on the ratification of the loan agreement agreed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) regarding the first programmatic financing for development policies for green and inclusive growth.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Government to approve, on Wednesday, financing contract between Romania and EIB on Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital
22:00, 02.08.2022 - The government will approve, in Wednesday's meeting, a draft law on the financing contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB), signed in Bucharest on April 6, 2022 and in Luxembourg on April 11, 2022. Fii la curent cu cele mai…
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green
11:25, 27.07.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened upwards on Wednesday and the turnover exceeded 1.5 million RON (313,159 euros) after 30 minutes from the start of the operations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Gov't approves draft law on ratification of Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession protocols
21:35, 13.07.2022 - The Government on Wednesday approved the draft law on the ratification of the NATO accession protocols of Finland and Sweden, informs the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
PM Ciuca: Government to approve measures on water infrastructure projects financed from European funds
13:25, 13.07.2022 - The government will approve on Wednesday an emergency ordinance regarding measures on water and wastewater infrastructure projects that will benefit from a European financing of approximately 2.2 billion euros, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government Meeting. Fii…
President Klaus Iohannis signs decree on deounciation of agreement for setting up International Investment Bank
16:41, 15.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decree on the submission for adoption by Parliament of the denunciation of the agreement for the establishment of the International Investment Bank, informs the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
EBRD opens regional office in Cluj-Napoca
21:05, 26.05.2022 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Thursday that it has expanded its presence in Romania with a new office in Cluj-Napoca, thus becoming the first international financial institution to open a regional office in this city, a release informs. Fii la curent…
The Government to approve Romania's withdrawal from International Bank of Economic Co-operation and International Investment Bank
09:10, 25.05.2022 - The Government is set to approve, on Wednesday, a normative act based on which it will take the necessary steps for Romania's withdrawal from the International Bank for Economic Co-operation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Government to approve Romania's withdrawal from IBEC and IIB
20:30, 24.05.2022 - The Government will approve during Wednesday's session a normative act based on which the Executive will carry out the necessary actions for Romania's withdrawal from the International Bank for Economic Co-operation (IBEC). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…