Gov't to approve ratification of loan agreement with IBRD on development policies for green, inclusive growth

The government will approve, in Wednesday's meeting, a draft law on the financing contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB), signed in Bucharest on April 6, 2022 and in Luxembourg on April 11, 2022.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened upwards on Wednesday and the turnover exceeded 1.5 million RON (313,159 euros) after 30 minutes from the start of the operations.

The Government on Wednesday approved the draft law on the ratification of the NATO accession protocols of Finland and Sweden, informs the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

The government will approve on Wednesday an emergency ordinance regarding measures on water and wastewater infrastructure projects that will benefit from a European financing of approximately 2.2 billion euros, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government Meeting.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decree on the submission for adoption by Parliament of the denunciation of the agreement for the establishment of the International Investment Bank, informs the Presidential Administration.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Thursday that it has expanded its presence in Romania with a new office in Cluj-Napoca, thus becoming the first international financial institution to open a regional office in this city, a release informs.

The Government is set to approve, on Wednesday, a normative act based on which it will take the necessary steps for Romania's withdrawal from the International Bank for Economic Co-operation.

