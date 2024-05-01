Gov't approves draft law for ratification of Agreement with U.S. on collaboration in use of travel information

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday promulgated the law approving Emergency Ordinance 6/2024, according to which the Ministry of Finance is granted the right to represent Romania or public institutions in all international arbitration disputes, including arbitration requests which have as their object…

- The Embassy of the United States of America in Bucharest, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, with the AGERPRES National News Agency, and in collaboration with the University of Craiova, opened, on Wednesday, in northeastern Suceava, the traveling photographic exhibition…

- The ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, stated on Wednesday, in northeastern Suceava, that the US has a special respect for the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, thus answering a question regarding the announcement of the head of state regarding his intention…

- The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that, between January 1, 2023 and February 13, 2024, 5,238 cases of measles were confirmed. In the last week, 559 new cases and no deaths were registered.According to INSP, since the beginning of the reporting period, January…

- The Government has approved an instrument through which we will ensure financing for projects such as the development of the metro transport network in the cities of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, the electrification of the railway to ensure all-electric railway services in the main urban areas of Romania…

- The President of the Committee for Foreign Policy of the Senate, Titus Corlatean, received, on Tuesday, the ambassador of the French Republic in Bucharest, Nicolas Warnery, at the beginning of his mandate in Romania, the two addressing topics related to the bilateral agenda and multilateral cooperation,…

- As many as 40 cases of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron were confirmed in Romania in the week of January 24 - February 4, of which 8 deemed variants of interest (VOIs), the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday.According to the cited source, 207 infections with the BA.2.75 COVID-19 sub-variant…

- PM Ciolacu: Together we can achieve goal that from 2025 Romanians be able to travel visa-free to the USPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Friday that he has joined the Romanians who have applied for a travel visa to the United States of America, the aim being to lower the rejection rate below…