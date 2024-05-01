Gov't approves draft law for ratification of Agreement with U.S. on collaboration in use of travel information

Stiri Recomandate

Coroana Reginei Maria a ajuns marți, 30 aprilie, la Iași, unde va fi expusă la Muzeul Regina Maria. Mascații Jandarmeriei au asigurat paza coroanei care valorează… [citeste mai departe]

Data limita pentru depunerea ofertei este 10 mai 2024, iar valoarea estimata e de 133.916,66 lei. Pe licitatiapublica.ro a fost postat un anunt de publicitate al CNCF CFR SA ndash; Sucursala… [citeste mai departe]

DSVSA Satu Mare ne-a remis programul circumscripţiilor sanitare veterinare care vor efectua examene trichineloscopice în zilele de 1, 2, 3 şi 4 mai, la solicitarea populaţiei. The post DSVSA SATU MARE Examene trichineloscopice în zilele de 1, 2, 3 şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare obiectiv industrial din România, noua Centrală de la Mintia, din Hunedoara, a primit acord de Mediu, anunţă Agenţia Naţională pentru Protecţia Mediului (ANPM).  ”Agenţia pentru Protecţia Mediului Hunedoara (APM)… [citeste mai departe]

Dragoș Dolănescu locuiește în Costa Rica, unde a fost și deputat, însă își amintește… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia georgiană a reţinut 63 de participanţi la protestele de amploare împotriva guvernului, a anunţat miercuri ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

The Government approved on Tuesday the draft law for the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America on collaboration… [citeste mai departe]

SC Kirvad Tour SRL a solicitat de la Primaria Constanta un act de urbanism pentru edificarea unui imobil de doua etaje, cu destinatia… [citeste mai departe]

AJFP Sălaj face cunoscut faptul că ANAF a publicat pe portalul propriu, la rubrica Asistență contribuabili/Ghiduri curente si alte materiale informative, Ghidul privind tratamentul fiscal aplicabil… [citeste mai departe]

Orașul din România în care apare primul cimitir ecologic din țară. Ce reguli stricte vor fiUnul din marile orașe ale României va avea primul cimitir ecologic din țară. Acesta se va întinde pe 10.000 de metri… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't approves draft law for ratification of Agreement with U.S. on collaboration in use of travel information

Publicat:
Gov't approves draft law for ratification of Agreement with U.S. on collaboration in use of travel information

approved on Tuesday the draft law for the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the of America on collaboration in the use of travel information, signed on January 19, 2024, in Bucharest.

