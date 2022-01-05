Google subject to new, tougher supervision by German regulator

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters. Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…

- A majority of the small and medium-sized companies that power the German economy are in surprisingly good shape nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by consulting firm EY published Sunday and quoted by Bloomberg. Among the 800 of Germany’s so-called “Mittelstand” companies…

- Crypto-assets show no signs of benefiting society or the wider economy, European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said, according to Bloomberg. While advocates frequently hail their ability to serve the unbanked segment of the population or strip out third parties, the ECB official…

- German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters. “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

- In topul celor mai populare cautari pe Google in Romania, anul acesta, se afla cele legate de vaccinare: certificatul verde, loteria vaccinarii și programarea pentru vaccinare. Astfel, listele Google ale celor mai populare cautari in Romania in 2021 arata ca, deși aspectele legate de pandemie au fost…

- Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called for official consultations on a new government for Monday, signaling a breakthrough in talks between the country’s two largest parties to form a majority coalition, according to Bloomberg. After two weeks of negotiations, the Social Democrats and the Liberals,…

- The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…