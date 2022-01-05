Google subject to new, tougher supervision by German regulator

Stiri Recomandate

Tradiţii şi obiceiuri de BOBOTEAZA: sfințirea mașinii. Te ferește de accidente

Tradiţii şi obiceiuri de BOBOTEAZA: sfințirea mașinii. Te ferește de accidente

Acest lucru se întâmplă, de obicei, atunci când credincioșii își cumpără un automobil nou. Cred că, astfel, acesta va fi ferit de accidente sau de alte lucruri rele.La început, preotul şi dascălul încep să citească "rugăciunea pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Dubla crimă de la Iași. În ce stă misterul deslușirii oribilului asasinat

Dubla crimă de la Iași. În ce stă misterul deslușirii oribilului asasinat

La audierile din urmă cu o săptămână, Ahmed Sami el-Bourkadi a justificat urmele de pantofi găsite la locul crimei. Cei cu care a mers în Italia sunt asemănători cu urmele găsite în casa groazei, imobilul de pe Moara de Vânt unde au fost ucişi… [citeste mai departe]

​Masuri de ordine si siguranta publica dispuse de jandarmii tulceni cu ocazia manifestarilor religioase de Boboteaza

​Masuri de ordine si siguranta publica dispuse de jandarmii tulceni cu ocazia manifestarilor religioase de Boboteaza

Joi, 06 ianuarie a.c., la nivelul judetului Tulcea, vor avea loc mai multe manifestari religioase prilejuite de sarbatorirea Bobotezei.Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Judetean… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Blaj anunță că de luni, 10 ianuarie, se pot plăti impozitele şi taxele locale aferente anului 2022

Primăria Blaj anunță că de luni, 10 ianuarie, se pot plăti impozitele şi taxele locale aferente anului 2022

Primăria Municipiului Blaj anunţă că începând de luni, 10 ianuarie, va începe încasarea impozitelor şi taxelor locale aferente anului 2022. Plățile se pot face la Biroul Impozite… [citeste mai departe]

Alte două arestări în cazul celor cinci bărbaţi care au tâlhărit un vârstnic din Brestovăţ

Alte două arestări în cazul celor cinci bărbaţi care au tâlhărit un vârstnic din Brestovăţ

Magistrații timişoreni au dispus măsura arestării preventive pentru 30 de zile față de doi bărbaţi, cu vârste de 22 și 42 de ani, și măsura  controlului judiciar pentru 60 de zile față de un de 51 de… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele nevaccinate ar putea sta mai mult în carantină? Ce s-a aflat de la șeful DSU – VIDEO

Persoanele nevaccinate ar putea sta mai mult în carantină? Ce s-a aflat de la șeful DSU – VIDEO

Secretarul de stat a anunțat, miercuri, la finalul ședinței de Guvern, mai multe aspecte ce țin de măsurile pregătire de autorități pentru prevenirea și controlul infecțiilor generate de virusul SARS-CoV-2.… [citeste mai departe]

Noile măști de protecție FFP2, impuse de guvernanți în toate spațiile publice, sunt de câteva ori mai scumpe!

Noile măști de protecție FFP2, impuse de guvernanți în toate spațiile publice, sunt de câteva ori mai scumpe!

Noile măști de protecție de tip FFP2, impuse de guvernanți pentru a fi purtate în TOATE spațiile publice, sunt de minim 7 ori mai scumpe în comparație cu o mască de protecție,… [citeste mai departe]

Vânzare terenuri extravilane în Tureni, jud. Cluj – Extras publicație imobiliară, din data de 04. 01. 2022

Vânzare terenuri extravilane în Tureni, jud. Cluj – Extras publicație imobiliară, din data de 04. 01. 2022

Noi, Societatea Civilă Profesională de Executori Judecătorești Morari și Asociații cu sediul în loc. Baia Mare, str. George Coșbuc, nr. 25A, ap. 10, jud. Maramureș, prin executor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Google subject to new, tougher supervision by German regulator

Publicat:
Google subject to new, tougher supervision by German regulator

. and its Google unit are subject to Germany’s new regulation targeting large digital companies, the nation’s ruled, according to Bloomberg.  The watchdog can now step in earlier and ban practices it deems anti-competitive, the regulator said in an emailed statement. Google’s “paramount significance for competition across markets” and the fact […] The post Google subject to new, tougher supervision by German regulator appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies

14:40, 04.01.2022 - European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters.  Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…

EY: German industrial engine in ”good shape”, after 2 years of Covid disruption

13:55, 26.12.2021 - A majority of the small and medium-sized companies that power the German economy are in surprisingly good shape nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by consulting firm EY published Sunday and quoted by Bloomberg. Among the 800 of Germany’s so-called “Mittelstand” companies…

ECB official says cryptos aren’t socially, economically useful

14:55, 10.12.2021 - Crypto-assets show no signs of benefiting society or the wider economy, European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said, according to Bloomberg.  While advocates frequently hail their ability to serve the unbanked segment of the population or strip out third parties, the ECB official…

Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

15:00, 08.12.2021 - German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters.  “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

“Certificat verde” și “Loteria vaccinarii”, in TOP-ul cautarilor romanilor pe Google

12:55, 08.12.2021 - In topul celor mai populare cautari pe Google in Romania, anul acesta, se afla cele legate de vaccinare: certificatul verde, loteria vaccinarii și programarea pentru vaccinare. Astfel, listele Google ale celor mai populare cautari in Romania in 2021 arata ca, deși aspectele legate de pandemie au fost…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

Romanian president calls new cabinet talks as coalition emerges

05:26, 20.11.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called for official consultations on a new government for Monday, signaling a breakthrough in talks between the country’s two largest parties to form a majority coalition, according to Bloomberg. After two weeks of negotiations, the Social Democrats and the Liberals,…

German sale of seized bitcoin stash sparks clamor for bargains

14:06, 25.10.2021 - The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 1°C | 14°C
Iasi 2°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 14°C
Timisoara 4°C | 15°C
Constanta 6°C | 14°C
Brasov 0°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 31.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 3.849.763,36
II (5/6) 11 26.667,52 -
III (4/6) 679 432,02 -
IV (3/6) 15.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.896.078,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3739
EUR 4.946
CHF 4.7785
GBP 5.9198
CAD 3.4391
XAU 255.702
JPY 3.7772
CNY 0.6868
AED 1.1908
AUD 3.1713
MDL 0.2461
BGN 2.5288

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec