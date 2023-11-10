Stiri Recomandate

Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal

Publicat:
Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal

on Friday said his government would adapt its defence budget to ensure the country achieves the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP even after a special 100 billion euro defence fund has been exhausted, according to Reuters. Scholz was speaking a day after his government pledged to make the German military […] The post Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany to send fighter jets to Romania to support NATO

10:56, 09.11.2023 - Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO‘s air policing mission from the end of November, a security source said, weeks after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube River ports, according to Reuters.  The attacks, just hundreds of metres from the Romanian border, and drone debris…

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

12:20, 23.10.2023 - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…

Poland says it will uphold its veto on EU migration pact

11:00, 29.09.2023 - Poland will uphold its veto on a European Union migration pact, its prime minister said on Friday, as the bloc searches for agreement on a system for the sharing out asylum seekers who reach Europe outside of official border crossings, according to Reuters. The EU’s top migration official said the bloc…

China complains to Germany after foreign minister calls Xi a ‘dictator’

14:25, 18.09.2023 - China has complained to Germany after its foreign minister labelled President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, calling the title “absurd” and an “open political provocation,” according to Reuters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a live interview…

Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

12:25, 15.09.2023 - The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…

Germany, Switzerland, Austria join call for return to budgetary discipline

10:10, 22.08.2023 - The finance ministers of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Monday made a joint appeal for a return to discipline in government spending and an end to an era of expansionary fiscal policy, according to Reuters. Germany has long been a leading advocate for balanced budgets…


