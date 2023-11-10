Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said his government would adapt its defence budget to ensure the country achieves the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP even after a special 100 billion euro defence fund has been exhausted, according to Reuters. Scholz was speaking a day after his government pledged to make the German military […] The post Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

sursazilei.ro

