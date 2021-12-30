Germany powers down 3 nuclear plants

Stiri Recomandate

Țigări și medicamente de contrabandă, confiscate de poliție în Botoșani. Mai mulți braconieri, printre cei vizați de anchetatori

Țigări și medicamente de contrabandă, confiscate de poliție în Botoșani. Mai mulți braconieri, printre cei vizați de anchetatori

Poliţiştii din Botoşani au efectuat, în perioada 21-30 decembrie, 56 de percheziţii domiciliare în localităţile Darabani, Flămânzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Negru, detalii din culisele celui de-al 22- lea Revelion. Ce surprize ne așteaptă în noaptea dintre ani

Dan Negru, detalii din culisele celui de-al 22- lea Revelion. Ce surprize ne așteaptă în noaptea dintre ani

Dan Negru este unul dintre cei mai longevivi oameni de televiziune. Este plin de viață și dornic să scoată ce e mai bun în producțiile pe care le prezintă. Anul acesta, el va va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Reviste culturale băcăuane

Reviste culturale băcăuane

După apariția revistei ,,Ateneu”, alte trei reviste culturale băcăuane au văzut lumina tiparului aproape de finele acestui an: ,,Cadran cultural”, Nr. 6 (22)/noiembrie-decembrie, ,,Plumb”, Nr. 177/decembrie și ,,13 Plus” ”, Nr. 202/2021. Revista ,,Cadran Cultural” (periodic al Ansamblului Folcloric ,,Busuiocul” din Bacău) se deschide în acest… [citeste mai departe]

Tipic românesc: Ce spunea Nicuşor Dan despre finanţarea sportului din bani publici şi ce a făcut, ca primar

Tipic românesc: Ce spunea Nicuşor Dan despre finanţarea sportului din bani publici şi ce a făcut, ca primar

Oamenii care ajung în funcţii publice în România dau impresia că suferă, la unison, de memorie scurtă. Pentru că una zic în timpul campaniei electorale, după care, când ajung să… [citeste mai departe]

Lukaşenko îi mulţumeşte lui Putin pentru că a salvat Belarusul de la izolare

Lukaşenko îi mulţumeşte lui Putin pentru că a salvat Belarusul de la izolare

Preşedintele Belarusului, Aleksandr Lukaşenko, i-a mulţumit miercuri omologului său rus Vladimir Putin pentru sprijinul politic şi economic acordat de Kremlin, pe fondul sancţiunilor occidentale impuse Minskului, ceea ce i-a permis fostei… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 10 dosare penale pentru petarde

Încă 10 dosare penale pentru petarde

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Mai mulți cărășeni sunt suspectați că ar fi efectuat, fără drept, operațiuni cu articole pirotehnice, în perioada 28 – 29 decembrie 2021! Polițiștii cărășeni au ridicat aproape 100 de kilograme de astfel de articole, în urma activităților de control întreprinse pe linia respectării prevederilor legale privind… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai populare nume de copii pentru 2022. Lista de unde poți să alegi

Cele mai populare nume de copii pentru 2022. Lista de unde poți să alegi

Anul 2022 îți aduce bucuria de a fi mamă și nu știi ce nume să alegi pentru bebelușul tău? Stai fără grijă. Am pregătit pentru tine o selecție cu cele mai populare nume de copii pentru 2022. Descoperă în continuare cele mai căutate prenume de fetițe și… [citeste mai departe]

Vlăduţa Lupău, criticată dur în Diaspora. Celebra artistă, acuzată de lipsă de profesionalism

Vlăduţa Lupău, criticată dur în Diaspora. Celebra artistă, acuzată de lipsă de profesionalism

Celebra cântăreaţă Vlăduţa Lupău se află în centrul unui scandal uriaş cu românii din Diaspora. Artista este acuzată de lipsă de profesionalism, după ce şi-a anulat un concert pe care urma să îl susţină… [citeste mai departe]

Jocurile Olimpice de iarnă de la Beijing, organizate într-una dintre cele mai secetoase regiuni din China

Jocurile Olimpice de iarnă de la Beijing, organizate într-una dintre cele mai secetoase regiuni din China

Jocurile Olimpice de iarnă de la Beijing vor depinde aproape în totalitate de tunurile cu zăpadă artificială după ce acestea vor fi organizate într-o stațiune foarte secetoasă din China.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 25.000 de poliţişti, jandarmi şi pompieri vor acţiona, zilnic, în perioada Revelionului

Peste 25.000 de poliţişti, jandarmi şi pompieri vor acţiona, zilnic, în perioada Revelionului

Aproximativ 25.000 de poliţişti, jandarmi, pompieri şi poliţişti de frontieră vor fi la datorie zilnic, în perioada Revelionului, pentru asigurarea măsurilor de protecţie şi siguranţă a cetăţenilor. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Germany powers down 3 nuclear plants

Publicat:
Germany powers down 3 nuclear plants

Three nuclear-fired power plants will be taken off the grid in Germany on Friday as part of the country’s plan to end atomic power, according to Politico. “The nuclear phaseout makes our country safer and helps to avoid radioactive waste,” said  and Nuclear Safety Minister Steffi Lemke. “It is now essential to … advance the […] The post Germany powers down 3 nuclear plants appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

New slopes and facilities to be opened in Sinaia ski area

12:50, 24.12.2021 - Three new slopes and a new ski lift will operate this season on the Sinaia ski area, in the alpine hollow area. According to a press release sent by the Sinaia City Hall on Friday, a new installation is being authorised for operation with the public in the alpine hollow area, at 2,000 meters. The […]…

Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country

10:40, 22.12.2021 - Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Stefan Yanev is against the deployment of NATO troops in Bulgaria. The alliance is discussing various options to respond to Russia’s actions, including deploying more troops in Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Yanev stated that such a measure would increase tensions.…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high

13:55, 29.10.2021 - Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…

Former US President Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

13:35, 15.10.2021 - Former US President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection at the University of California Irvine Medical Center‘s intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, CNN reported on Friday. “He was admitted…

Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland

10:56, 09.10.2021 - Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will…

French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as ‘attack’ on the EU

13:06, 08.10.2021 - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 6°C
Iasi -5°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 7°C
Timisoara 3°C | 7°C
Constanta 2°C | 7°C
Brasov 1°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 666.230,16 1.728.218,56
II (5/6) 9 24.675,19 -
III (4/6) 590 376,40 -
IV (3/6) 11.741 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.524.602,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3849
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.7722
GBP 5.8857
CAD 3.4191
XAU 253.189
JPY 3.8119
CNY 0.6885
AED 1.1938
AUD 3.1667
MDL 0.2457
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec