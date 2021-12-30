Germany powers down 3 nuclear plants Three nuclear-fired power plants will be taken off the grid in Germany on Friday as part of the country’s plan to end atomic power, according to Politico. “The nuclear phaseout makes our country safer and helps to avoid radioactive waste,” said Federal Environment and Nuclear Safety Minister Steffi Lemke. “It is now essential to … advance the […] The post Germany powers down 3 nuclear plants appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

