Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

În perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, autobuzele Publitrans vor circula după orarul de vacanță!

PUBLITRANS 2000 S.A. informează beneficiarii serviciului de transport public local de călători că, în perioada 23 decembrie 2022 – 06 ianuarie 2023, programul de circulaţie al autobuzelor se va desfăşura… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Tudor Ciuhodaru: Crăciun în familie, nu în spitale. Nu dăm startul la supraalimentare de la primele ore ale dimineții

Medicul Tudor Ciuhodaru: Crăciun în familie, nu în spitale. Nu dăm startul la supraalimentare de la primele ore ale dimineții Medicul Tudor… [citeste mai departe]

Spania: Senatul aprobă taxarea suplimentară a băncilor şi marilor companii energetice

Senatul Spaniei a dat aprobarea finală pentru taxarea suplimentară a băncilor şi marilor companii energetice pentru profiturile excesive, o măsură menită să atenueze criza costului de trai, deşi în mare măsură nu sunt incluşi… [citeste mai departe]

Comercianții de petarde și a brazilor de Crăciun, în vizorul polițiștilor

Polițiștii hunedoreni vor verifica legalitatea comercializării articolelor pirotehnice şi a brazilor de Crăciun, precum şi a produselor alimentare specifice acestei perioade În scopul prevenirii şi a combaterii evaziunii fiscale, poliţiştii structurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură pentru proprietarii de centrale de apartament! Anunțul făcut de ministrul Mediului

Proprietarii de centrale de apartament dar și firmele mici și mijlocii vor fi nevoiți să plătească o taxă de poluare care ar urma să intre în vigoare din 2027. Anunțul a fost făcut de ministrul Mediului, Tanczos… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO – Accident mortal în Bunești: Un bistrițean a murit în urma unui impact frontal între două mașini

Un accident mortal a avut loc azi-dimineață în Bunești. Din nefericire, un bitrițean și-a pierdut viața în urma impactului frontal dintre autoturisme. Un apel la 112… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia încearcă să oprească atacurile pe teritoriul său cu pedepse pe viață împotriva „sabotorilor” și „grupurilor de sabotaj”

Rusia a adoptat o nouă lege pentru a-i pedepsi pe cei pe care-i găsește vinovați de atacurile care au loc pe teritoriul… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria ar putea intra în Schengen înaintea României - Promisiunea făcută în cadrul reuniunii Consiliului European

„A fost luat un angajament clar pentru admiterea Bulgariei la Schengen în octombrie 2023”, a declarat ministrul bulgar al justiției, Krum Zarkov, miercuri, la… [citeste mai departe]

Saci de gunoi lăsați ”cadou” la intrare în Primăria Târgu Mureș

Consilierul local Sergiu Claudiu Maior din Consiliul Local Târgu Mureş i-a oferit marţi, 20 decembrie, primarului municipiului, Soos Zoltan, şase saci de gunoi drept "cadou de Crăciun" şi 6.000 de fotografii cu mormanele de deşeuri din oraş, în semn de protest… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO VIDEO| Moș Crăciun a venit cu girofaruri pentru Tudor, un băiat din Alba: Polițiștii din județ au continuat tradiția campaniei umanitare

FOTO VIDEO| Moș Crăciun a venit cu girofaruri pentru Tudor, un băiat din Alba: Polițiștii din județ au continuat… [citeste mai departe]


Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

government stated on Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier, according to AP News. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy sector to prevent a shortage resulting from Russia’s war in […] The post Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

