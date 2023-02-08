Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat

Stiri Recomandate

Doi tineri din Albac au fost depistați de polițiști la o vânătoare NEAUTORIZATĂ

Doi tineri din Albac au fost depistați de polițiști la o vânătoare NEAUTORIZATĂ

În după amiaza zilei de 7 februarie 2023, polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi, Substanțe Periculoase din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Alba, în timp ce acționau pe fondul de vânătoare numărul 3 Horea, împreună cu polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

3,2 tone de cocaină, descoperite de autoritățile din Noua Zeelandă, plutind în ocean. Captura, evaluată la peste 300 de milioane de dolari

3,2 tone de cocaină, descoperite de autoritățile din Noua Zeelandă, plutind în ocean. Captura, evaluată la peste 300 de milioane de dolari

Cantitatea record a fost descoperită plutind în apele internaționale din Oceanul Pacific și se crede că avea destinația… [citeste mai departe]

În județul Hunedoara se vor construi peste 450 de insule ecologice digitalizate, cu finanțare din PNRR

În județul Hunedoara se vor construi peste 450 de insule ecologice digitalizate, cu finanțare din PNRR

Ministerul Mediului anunţă că a aprobat 167 de cereri de finanţare depuse de autorităţile locale pentru construirea de insule ecologice digitalizate, prin Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă… [citeste mai departe]

Jessica Pegula s-a gândit la retragere din cauza sănătăţii mamei sale

Jessica Pegula s-a gândit la retragere din cauza sănătăţii mamei sale

Jucătoarea americană de tenis Jessica Pegula, numărul 4 mondial, a dezvăluit că s-a gândit anul trecut să renunţe prematur la cariera ei, din cauza problemelor de sănătate ale mamei sale, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa de la Istanbul a suspendat tranzacţiile după ce indicele principal s-a prăbuşit cu 7%, pentru prima dată în ultimii 24 de ani

Bursa de la Istanbul a suspendat tranzacţiile după ce indicele principal s-a prăbuşit cu 7%, pentru prima dată în ultimii 24 de ani

Bursa de valori de la Istanbul a suspendat miercuri tranzacţiile, pentru prima dată în ultimii 24 de ani, după ce indicele principal… [citeste mai departe]

Editorial. Iarna noastră de februarie

Editorial. Iarna noastră de februarie

V -ați rugat să fie zăpadă? Luați de aici! Credeați că scăpăm fără cojoace. Mai era un pic și mergeam la iarbă verde. Așa-i? Iată că, vorba ăluia care ne sfătuiește s-avem grijă ce ne dorim, se pare că funcționează. Mintenaș iubitorii de sporturi de iarnă au ieșit din depresie, nu mai spun de stațiunile montane, care brusc… [citeste mai departe]

Depistat în flagrant delict, imediat după ce a sustras plăcuțele cu numărul de înmatriculare de pe un autoturism.

Depistat în flagrant delict, imediat după ce a sustras plăcuțele cu numărul de înmatriculare de pe un autoturism.

Marți, 7 februarie a.c., la ora 21.55, pe strada Trandafirilor din orașul Jibou, polițiștii de ordine publică din cadrul Poliției Orașului Jibou au depistat în flagrant… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Un pieton a fost ranit grav in urma unui accident rutier in zona Doraly. Primele informatii!

Constanta: Un pieton a fost ranit grav in urma unui accident rutier in zona Doraly. Primele informatii!

In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in zona Doraly din municipiul Constanta.Din primele informatii este vorba despre un accident… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! VIDEO! UPDATE! Două microbuze cu persoane și mai multe autoturisme, BLOCATE în zăpadă, la ieșirea din Gologanu

ULTIMA ORĂ! VIDEO! UPDATE! Două microbuze cu persoane și mai multe autoturisme, BLOCATE în zăpadă, la ieșirea din Gologanu

Biroul de presă al IPJ Vrancea a transmis astăzi, 8 februarie, ora 12.40, situația drumurilor naționale și județene afectate de viscol. Un drum… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă alimentară: Sortiment de chips-uri retras din magazinele Mega Image

Alertă alimentară: Sortiment de chips-uri retras din magazinele Mega Image

Un sortiment de chips-uri a fost retras de urgență din toate magazinele Mega Image, inclusiv la Cluj, din cauza unei substanțe periculoase pe care o conține. „Retragerea produsului de pe piață și rechemarea acestuia de la consumatori au fost declanșate… [citeste mai departe]


Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat

Publicat:
Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat

Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will work on a “critical minerals club” that would […] The post Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S.

15:20, 31.01.2023 - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ministry confirmed an earlier…

Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

09:55, 23.01.2023 - Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…

Turkey mounts pressure on Sweden ahead of F-16 talks with US

13:25, 18.01.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…

More than half of German companies report labour shortages

12:46, 12.01.2023 - More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters.  The proportion of companies…

Energy crunch turns Sweden into Europe’s biggest power exporter

12:05, 12.01.2023 - Europe’s energy crisis upended power trading last year, driving Sweden to become the region’s top exporter after extensive outages in France’s nuclear reactor fleet, according to Bloomberg. Sweden sent 33 terawatt-hours to other nations in 2022, making it the No. 1 exporter for the first time, according…

France prepares green industry bill echoing US climate law

12:45, 04.01.2023 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he will present a “green industry” bill soon as Europe seeks to stop businesses being lured across the Atlantic by billions of dollars of subsidies under the US’s climate law, according to Bloomberg. The new legislation in France would make changes to taxation…

EU Parliament to demote lawmaker tied to Qatar corruption probe

15:05, 13.12.2022 - The European Parliament removed one of its vice presidents Tuesday as a corruption scandal related to Qatar reverberates through the bloc, according to Bloomberg. Eva Kaili, a Greek lawmaker and a vice president of the parliament, was stripped of her role after she was charged in the probe, in which…

EU Commission lifts CVM monitoring on Romania

10:45, 23.11.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…


